Almanac
Hiking
Bear Creek Nature Center — 245 Bear Creek Road. Registration required: 719-520-6387; communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.
• Full Moon Hike, 4:30 p.m. Nov. 19, $4-$5.
El Paso County Parks 50 Years Celebration Hikes — 50K for 50 Years Hiking Series. Registration required: communityservices.elpasoco.com/50k-50-years.
• Kane Ranch Open Space, 5K, Nov. 20.
Fountain Creek Nature Center — 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain. Registration required: 719-520-6745; communityservices. elpasoco.com/nature-centers.
• Homeschool Fridays: Discover the Wetlands, for children in grades pre-K-2, 2-4 p.m. Friday, $4.
COTREX — Colorado’s official trails app; trails.colorado.gov.
Rocky Mountain Trails — Information on more than 70 hikes; rockymountainhikingtrails.com.
SATURDAY
Veterans Day Walk — Hosted by the Falcon Wanderers Walking Club, start between 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and finish by 3:30 p.m., Senior Community Center, 100 Railroad St., Florence. Wheelchairs could have some difficulty, strollers should be able to complete course, leashed pets allowed on trail; Curt Converse, 719-591-8193.
Nature
Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center — 1805 N. 30th St. Registration required.
• We Dig Dinosaurs, 3-4 p.m. Tuesday, $2; tinyurl.com/ppvczwcs.
• What’s the Weather? 3-4 p.m. Nov. 16, $3; tinyurl.com/8v7e4766.
• Amazing Animal Adaptations, 3:30-4:30 p.m. Nov. 18, $5; tinyurl.com/t9wwxhmw.
Fountain Creek Nature Center — 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain. Registration required: 719-520-6745; communityservices. elpasoco.com/nature-centers.
• Forest Therapy for the Immobile, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturday, $20-$30.
• 2s & 3s Outdoors: Gobble Gobble, for ages 2-3, 9-10:15 a.m. Nov. 18 and 19, $3.
Colorado Birding Trail — Coloradobirdingtrail.com lists places to see birds and wildlife.
Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center — 4729 Twin Rocks Road, Divide. Limited tours available. Register: 719-687-9742, wolfeducation.org.
Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site — 3106 Gateway Road. Living history programs available with tours, demonstrations and hands-on activities. $3-$8 admission. Tickets required: rockledgeranch.com.
THURSDAY
Fee-Free Day — Fees will be waived for entry to National Park Service sites in Colorado for Veterans Day; tinyurl.com/rxxnbaj8.
Outdoor Skills
Trouts Fly Fishing — 1025 Zuni St., Denver. Registration: 303-733-1434, troutsflyfishing.com.
• Fly Fishing 101, Tuesday or Nov. 23, $50.
• Bugs for Beginners, Nov. 16 or 30, $50.
Running
Bear Creek Nature Center — 245 Bear Creek Road. Call or go online for costs and registration: 719-520-6387; elpasoco.com/bearrun.
• Bear Run, 10 a.m. Saturday.
Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center — 1805 N. 30th St.
• Gallop in the Garden 5K, 3-5 p.m. Thursdays through Jan. 6. No run on Nov. 25; gardenofgods.com/things-to-do/things-1/5k-fun-run.
Pikes Peak Road Runners — Go online to view events: pprrun.org.
Volunteering
Many state parks are looking for volunteers. For information, go to tinyurl.com/y9qafa2o.
Listings are published on a space-available basis. Email information at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.