Hiking
Bear Creek Nature Center — 245 Bear Creek Road. Registration: 719-520-6387; communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.
• Forest Bathing Walks, 1-3:30 p.m. Nov. 19, $20-$30.
Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $9 per vehicle; 719-687-2366.
• Osborn Homestead, 9-11 a.m. Sunday, Black Bear Trailhead.
• Elk Meadow, 9-11 a.m. Nov. 19, Elk Meadow Trailhead.
• Outlook Ridge, 9-11 a.m. Nov. 26, Outlook Ridge Trailhead.
COTREX — Colorado's official trails app; trails.colorado.gov.
Rocky Mountain Trails — Information on more than 70 hikes; rockymountainhikingtrails.com.
NOV. 26
Post Gobble Wobble Hike — 10 a.m.-noon, Fox Run Regional Park, 2110 Stella Drive, $4-$5. Registration: communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.
Nature
• Nature's Classroom: Winter Adaptations, for grades 1-3, 1-3 p.m. Nov. 15, call for prices.
• Nature Explorers: Nature Math, for ages 4-5, 9-10:30 a.m. Nov. 16-17, $3 per person.
• Kids' Morning Out: Bear Aware, Why Should We Care? for ages 7-12, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 19, $15-$20.
• Little Wonders: Fall Feast, for ages 2-3, 9-10:15 a.m. Nov. 23, $3 per person.
• Nature Crafts, for ages 3 and older, 2-3 p.m. Nov. 19, Visitor Center.
Fountain Creek Nature Center — 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain. Registration: 719-520-6745; communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.
• 2's & 3's Outdoors: Cottonwood Tales, for ages 2-3, 9-10:15 a.m. Nov. 17-18, $3 per person.
Colorado Birding Trail — Coloradobirdingtrail.com lists places to see birds and wildlife.
Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center — 4729 Twin Rocks Road, Divide. Limited tours available. Registration: 719-687-9742, wolfeducation.org.
Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site — 3106 Gateway Road. Living history programs available with tours, demonstrations and hands-on activities. $3-$8 admission. Tickets: rockledgeranch.com.
Running
Jack Quinn's Running Club — 5K, 5:15-7 p.m. Tuesdays, Jack Quinn's Irish Pub, 21 S. Tejon St.; jackquinnsrunners.com.
Pikes Peak Road Runners — Go online for events: pprrun.org.
SATURDAY
Denver Veterans Day Run — 6:30 a.m., City Park, Denver. Go online for prices. Registration: denverveteransday.com/run.
Volunteering
Many state parks are looking for volunteers. For information, go to tinyurl.com/y9qafa2o.
