Almanac
Hiking
Bear Creek Nature Center — 245 Bear Creek Road. Registration required: 719-520-6387; communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.
• December Forest Bathing Walk, 1-3:30 p.m. Saturday, $20-$30.
Fountain Creek Nature Center — 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain. Registration required: 719-520-6745; communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.
• Nature Hike with Santa, 10-11:30 a.m. and 1-2:30 p.m. Dec. 11 and 18, $4-$5.
Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center — 1805 N. 30th St. Registration required.
• Hiking 101, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday; tinyurl.com/2n26hc8r.
SATURDAY
Christmas Walk in Old Colorado City — Hosted by Falcon Wanderers Walking Club, start between 9 a.m. and noon and finish by 3 p.m., Westside Community Center, 1628 W. Bijou St. Wheelchairs not recommended, strollers can complete course, leashed pets allowed. Non-perishable food and cash donations collected to benefit Westside Food Pantry; Curt Converse, 719-591-8193.
Nature
Bear Creek Nature Center — 245 Bear Creek Road. Registration required: 719-520-6387; communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.
• Bear Creek by Candlelight, with luminary-lit trails, Santa and more, 5-8 p.m. Friday, $7-$8.
• COS Then & Now, with photos by Mike Pach, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Dec. 8.
Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center — 1805 N. 30th St. Registration required.
• Rock Identification in the Wild: Basic Rock ID, 3:15-4:45 p.m. Dec. 6, $5; tinyurl.com/4fwnsyux.
• What's the Weather? 3-4 p.m. Dec. 7, $5; tinyurl.com/v8pxh9kn.
• Amazing Animal Adaptations, for ages 8-12 accompanied by an adult, 3:30-4:30 p.m. Dec. 9, $5; tinyurl.com/34h2hxvs.
Fountain Creek Nature Center — 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain. Registration required: 719-520-6745; communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.
• Nature Adventures: Winter Bugs, for ages 3-6 with an adult, 10-11:30 a.m. Thursday and Friday, $3.
• 2s & 3s Outdoors: Fur & Feathers, for ages 2-3, 9-10:15 a.m. Dec. 9 and 10, $3.
Colorado Birding Trail — Coloradobirdingtrail.com lists places to see birds and wildlife.
Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center — 4729 Twin Rocks Road, Divide. Limited tours available. Register: 719-687-9742, wolfeducation.org.
Outdoor Skills
Trouts Fly Fishing — 1025 Zuni St., Denver. Registration: 303-733-1434, troutsflyfishing.com.
• Bugs for Beginners, 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, $50.
• Knots 101, 10-11 a.m. Saturday, $50.
• Fly Fishing 101, 6-8 p.m. Dec. 7 or 10 a.m.-noon Dec. 11, $50.
• Fly Tying 101, 6-7:30 p.m. Dec. 8, $50.
Running
Pikes Peak Road Runners — Go online for events: pprrun.org.
THURSDAY
Ugly Sweater Brew Run — 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Landlocked Ales, 3225 S. Wadsworth Blvd., Lakewood, $35, free for ages 11 and younger. Registration required: rockymountainbrewruns.com/ugly-sweater-brew-run.
DEC. 11
Jingle Jog 5K — To benefit the YMCA of the Pikes Peak Region, 9 a.m., Fountain Creek Regional Park, 2010 Duckwood Road, $25-$35 in advance, $35-$50 day of event. Registration required: ppymca.org/programs/health-fitness/races/jingle-jog-5k.
Volunteering
Many state parks are looking for volunteers. For information, go to tinyurl.com/y9qafa2o.
—
Listings are published on a space-available basis. Email information at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.