Almanac
Hiking
Bear Creek Nature Center — 245 Bear Creek Road. Registration required: 719-520-6387; communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.
• December Forest Bathing Walk, 1-3:30 p.m. Dec. 4, $20-$30.
Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center — 1805 N. 30th St. Registration required.
• Hiking 101, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Dec. 5, $20; tinyurl.com/2n26hc8r.
COTREX — Colorado’s official trails app; trails.colorado.gov.
Rocky Mountain Trails — Information on more than 70 hikes; rockymountainhikingtrails.com.
DEC. 4
Christmas Walk in Old Colorado City — Hosted by the Falcon Wanderers Walking Club, start between 9 a.m.-noon. and finish by 3 p.m., Westside Community Center, 1628 W. Bijou St. Wheelchairs are not recommended, strollers can complete the courses, leashed pets allowed on trail. Nonperishable food and cash donations collected to benefit Westside Food Pantry; Curt Converse, 719-591-8193.
Nature
Bear Creek Nature Center — 245 Bear Creek Road. Registration required: 719-520-6387; communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.
• Bear Creek by Candlelight, with luminary-lit trails, Santa and more, 5-8 p.m. Dec. 3, $7-$8.
• COS Then & Now, with photos by Mike Pach, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Dec. 8.
Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center — 1805 N. 30th St. Registration required.
• Reading Rocks, 2-3 p.m. Nov. 29; tinyurl.com/2bhwsxxj.
• Rock Identification in the Wild: Basic Rock ID, 3:15-4:45 p.m. Dec. 6, $5; tinyurl.com/4fwnsyux.
• What’s the Weather? 3-4 p.m. Dec. 7, $5; tinyurl.com/v8pxh9kn.
Fountain Creek Nature Center — 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain. Registration required: 719-520-6745; communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.
• Nature Adventures: Winter Bugs, for ages 3-6 with and adult, 10-11:30 a.m. Dec. 2 and 3, $3 per person.
Colorado Birding Trail — Coloradobirdingtrail.com lists places to see birds and wildlife.
Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center — 4729 Twin Rocks Road, Divide. Limited tours available. Register: 719-687-9742, wolfeducation.org.
Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site — 3106 Gateway Road. Living history programs available with tours, demonstrations and hands-on activities. $3-$8 admission. Tickets required: rockledgeranch.com.
Outdoor Skills
Trouts Fly Fishing — 1025 Zuni St., Denver. Registration: 303-733-1434, troutsflyfishing.com.
• Bugs for Beginners, Nov. 30, $50.
Running
Pikes Peak Road Runners — Go online for events: pprrun.org.
THURSDAY
Turkey Trot 5K — To benefit the YMCA of the Pikes Peak Region, 9 a.m., Briargate YMCA, 4025 Family Place, $25-$35 in advance, $35-$50 day of event. Registration required: ppymca.org/programs/health-fitness/races/turkey-trot-5k.
DEC. 4
Ugly Sweater Brew Run — 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Landlocked Ales, 3225 S. Wadsworth Blvd., Lakewood, $35, free for ages 11 and younger. Registration required: rockymountainbrewruns.com/ugly-sweater-brew-run.
DEC. 11
Jingle Jog 5K — To benefit the YMCA of the Pikes Peak Region, 9 a.m. Dec. 11, Fountain Creek Regional Park, 2010 Duckwood Road, $25-$35 in advance, $35-$50 day of event. Registration required: ppymca.org/programs/health- fitness/races/jingle-jog-5k.
Volunteering
Many state parks are looking for volunteers. For information, go to tinyurl.com/y9qafa2o.
Listings are published on a space-available basis. Email information at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.