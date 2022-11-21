Hiking
Bear Creek Nature Center — 245 Bear Creek Road. Registration: 719-520-6387; communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.
• Forest Bathing Walks, 1-3:30 p.m. Dec. 10, $20-$30.
Fountain Creek Nature Center — 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain. Registration: 719-520-6745; communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.
• Nature Hikes with Santa, 10-11:30 a.m. and 1-2:30 p.m. Dec. 10 and 17, $4-$5.
Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $9 per vehicle; 719-687-2366.
• Outlook Ridge, 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Outlook Ridge Trailhead.
COTREX — Colorado's official trails app; trails.colorado.gov.
Rocky Mountain Trails — Information on more than 70 hikes; rockymountainhikingtrails.com.
SATURDAY
Post Gobble Wobble Hike — 10 a.m.-noon, Fox Run Regional Park, 2110 Stella Drive, $4-$5. Registration: communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.
Nature
Bear Creek Nature Center — 245 Bear Creek Road. Registration: 719-520-6387; communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.
• Little Wonders: Fall Feast, for ages 2-3, 9-10:15 a.m. Wednesday, $3 per person.
• Bear Creek by Candlelight, 5-8 p.m. Dec. 2, $7-$8.
• Kids Morning Out — Food Science, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Dec. 10, $20-$25.
• Nature's Classroom: Foothills Habitats, for grades 1-2, 1-3 p.m. Dec. 13, $4.
• Nature Explorers — Winter Wildcats, for ages 4-5, 10-11:30 a.m. or 1-2:30 p.m. Dec. 14, $3 per person.
• Geminid Meteor Shower Photography Workshop, 10 p.m. Dec. 14, Kane Ranch Open Space, $20.
• Audubon Christmas Bird County, 8 a.m.-noon with tally rally, 5-6:30 p.m. Dec. 17, $5.
Fountain Creek Nature Center — 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain. Registration: 719-520-6745; communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.
• Nature Adventures: Winter Green, for ages 3-6 with an adult, 10-11:30 a.m. Dec. 1-2, $3 per person.
• 2's & 3's Outdoors: December, for ages 2-3, 10-11:15 a.m. Dec. 8-9, $3 per person.
Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center — 4729 Twin Rocks Road, Divide. Registration: 719-687-9742, wolfeducation.org.
• Turkey Toss, 9-11 a.m. Thursday, $20 for ages 6-11, $40 for ages 12 and older.
Colorado Birding Trail — Coloradobirdingtrail.com lists places to see birds and wildlife.
Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center — 4729 Twin Rocks Road, Divide. Limited tours available. Registration: 719-687-9742, wolfeducation.org.
Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site — 3106 Gateway Road. Living history programs available with tours, demonstrations and hands-on activities. $3-$8 admission. Tickets: rockledgeranch.com.
Running
Jack Quinn's Running Club — 5K, 5:15-7 p.m. Tuesdays, Jack Quinn's Irish Pub, 21 S. Tejon St.; jackquinnsrunners.com.
Pikes Peak Road Runners — Go online for events: pprrun.org.
DEC. 4
Gingerbread Run and Festival Fundraiser — To benefit Pikes Peak Region TimeBanks, 1 p.m. check-in, run at 2 p.m., festival 1-5 p.m., Colorado Springs City Auditorium, 221 E. Kiowa St., $20 for run. Registration: communityculturalcollective.org.
DEC. 10
Jingle Jog 5K — 9 a.m., Fountain-Fort Carson High School, 900 Jimmy Camp Road, Fountain. Go online for prices. Registration: ppymca.org/programs/health-fitness/races/jingle-jog-5k.
Volunteering
Many state parks are looking for volunteers. For information, go to tinyurl.com/y9qafa2o.
—
Listings are published on a space-available basis. Email information at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.