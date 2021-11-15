Almanac
Climbing
SUNDAY
Colorado Mountain Club Pikes Peak Group’s annual meeting — 5-8 p.m., Trails End Taproom, 3103 W. Colorado Ave. Registration required: tinyurl.com/56ynudcn.
Hiking
El Paso County Parks 50 Years Celebration Hikes — 50K for 50 Years Hiking Series. Registration required: communityservices.elpasoco.com/50k-50-years.
• Kane Ranch Open Space, 5K, Saturday.
Bear Creek Nature Center — 245 Bear Creek Road. Registration required: 719-520-6387; communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.
• Full Moon Hike, 4:30 p.m. Friday, $4-$5.
• December Forest Bathing Walk, 1-3:30 p.m. Dec. 4, $20-$30.
COTREX — Colorado’s official trails app; trails.colorado.gov.
Rocky Mountain Trails — Information on more than 70 hikes; rockymountainhikingtrails.com.
Nature
Bear Creek Nature Center — 245 Bear Creek Road. Registration required: 719-520-6387; communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.
• Bear Creek by Candlelight, with luminary-lit trails, Santa and more, 5-8 p.m. Dec. 3, $7-$8.
Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center — 1805 N. 30th St. Registration required.
• What’s the Weather? 3-4 p.m. Tuesday, $3; tinyurl.com/8v7e4766.
• Amazing Animal Adaptations, 3:30-4:30 p.m. Thursday, $5; tinyurl.com/t9wwxhmw.
• What’s the Weather? 3-4 p.m. Nov. 30, $3; tinyurl.com/5v8meuh4.
Fountain Creek Nature Center — 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain. Registration required: 719-520-6745; communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.
• 2s & 3s Outdoors: Gobble Gobble, for ages 2-3, 9-10:15 a.m. Thursday and Friday, $3.
• Nature Adventures: Winter Bugs, for ages 3-6 with an adult, 10-11:30 a.m. Dec. 2 and 3, $3.
Colorado Birding Trail — Coloradobirdingtrail.com lists places to see birds and wildlife.
Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center — 4729 Twin Rocks Road, Divide. Limited tours available. Register: 719-687-9742, wolfeducation.org.
Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site — 3106 Gateway Road. Living history programs available with tours, demonstrations and hands-on activities. $3-$8. Tickets required: rockledgeranch.com.
Outdoor Skills
Trouts Fly Fishing — 1025 Zuni St., Denver. Registration: 303-733-1434, troutsflyfishing.com.
• Bugs for Beginners, 6-8 p.m., Tuesday or Nov. 30, $50.
Running
Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center — 1805 N. 30th St.
• Gallop in the Garden 5K, 3-5 p.m. Thursdays through Jan. 6. No run Nov. 25; gardenofgods.com/things-to-do/things-1/5k-fun-run.
Pikes Peak Road Runners — Go online for events: pprrun.org.
SUNDAY
Onesie Brew Run — 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Halfpenny Brewing Co., 5150 E. Arapahoe Road, Unit D-1-B, Centennial, $35, free for ages 11 and younger. Registration required: rockymountainbrewruns.com/onesie.
NOV. 25
Turkey Trot 5K — To benefit the YMCA of the Pikes Peak Region, 9 a.m., Briargate YMCA, 4025 Family Place, $25-$35 in advance, $35-$50 day of event. Registration required: ppymca.org/programs/health-fitness/races/turkey-trot-5k.
DEC. 4
Ugly Sweater Brew Run — 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Landlocked Ales, 3225 S. Wadsworth Blvd., Lakewood, $35, free for ages 11 and younger. Registration required: rockymountainbrewruns.com/ugly-sweater-brew-run.
Volunteering
Many state parks are looking for volunteers. For information, go to tinyurl.com/y9qafa2o.
