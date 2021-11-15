almanac

Almanac

Climbing

SUNDAY

Colorado Mountain Club Pikes Peak Group’s annual meeting — 5-8 p.m., Trails End Taproom, 3103 W. Colorado Ave. Registration required: tinyurl.com/56ynudcn.

Hiking

El Paso County Parks 50 Years Celebration Hikes — 50K for 50 Years Hiking Series. Registration required: communityservices.elpasoco.com/50k-50-years.

• Kane Ranch Open Space, 5K, Saturday.

Bear Creek Nature Center — 245 Bear Creek Road. Registration required: 719-520-6387; communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.

• Full Moon Hike, 4:30 p.m. Friday, $4-$5.

• December Forest Bathing Walk, 1-3:30 p.m. Dec. 4, $20-$30.

COTREX — Colorado’s official trails app; trails.colorado.gov.

Rocky Mountain Trails — Information on more than 70 hikes; rockymountainhikingtrails.com.

Nature

Bear Creek Nature Center — 245 Bear Creek Road. Registration required: 719-520-6387; communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.

• Bear Creek by Candlelight, with luminary-lit trails, Santa and more, 5-8 p.m. Dec. 3, $7-$8.

Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center — 1805 N. 30th St. Registration required.

• What’s the Weather? 3-4 p.m. Tuesday, $3; tinyurl.com/8v7e4766.

• Amazing Animal Adaptations, 3:30-4:30 p.m. Thursday, $5; tinyurl.com/t9wwxhmw.

• What’s the Weather? 3-4 p.m. Nov. 30, $3; tinyurl.com/5v8meuh4.

Fountain Creek Nature Center — 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain. Registration required: 719-520-6745; communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.

• 2s & 3s Outdoors: Gobble Gobble, for ages 2-3, 9-10:15 a.m. Thursday and Friday, $3.

• Nature Adventures: Winter Bugs, for ages 3-6 with an adult, 10-11:30 a.m. Dec. 2 and 3, $3.

Colorado Birding TrailColoradobirdingtrail.com lists places to see birds and wildlife.

Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center — 4729 Twin Rocks Road, Divide. Limited tours available. Register: 719-687-9742, wolfeducation.org.

Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site — 3106 Gateway Road. Living history programs available with tours, demonstrations and hands-on activities. $3-$8. Tickets required: rockledgeranch.com.

Outdoor Skills

Trouts Fly Fishing — 1025 Zuni St., Denver. Registration: 303-733-1434, troutsflyfishing.com.

• Bugs for Beginners, 6-8 p.m., Tuesday or Nov. 30, $50.

Running

Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center — 1805 N. 30th St.

• Gallop in the Garden 5K, 3-5 p.m. Thursdays through Jan. 6. No run Nov. 25; gardenofgods.com/things-to-do/things-1/5k-fun-run.

Pikes Peak Road Runners — Go online for events: pprrun.org.

SUNDAY

Onesie Brew Run — 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Halfpenny Brewing Co., 5150 E. Arapahoe Road, Unit D-1-B, Centennial, $35, free for ages 11 and younger. Registration required: rockymountainbrewruns.com/onesie.

NOV. 25

Turkey Trot 5K — To benefit the YMCA of the Pikes Peak Region, 9 a.m., Briargate YMCA, 4025 Family Place, $25-$35 in advance, $35-$50 day of event. Registration required: ppymca.org/programs/health-fitness/races/turkey-trot-5k.

DEC. 4

Ugly Sweater Brew Run — 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Landlocked Ales, 3225 S. Wadsworth Blvd., Lakewood, $35, free for ages 11 and younger. Registration required: rockymountainbrewruns.com/ugly-sweater-brew-run.

Volunteering

Many state parks are looking for volunteers. For information, go to tinyurl.com/y9qafa2o.

Listings are published on a space-available basis. Email information at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.

