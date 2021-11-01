Almanac
Hiking
El Paso County Parks 50 Years Celebration Hikes — 50K for 50 Years Hiking Series. Registration required: communityservices.elpasoco.com/50k-50-years.
• Kane Ranch Open Space, 5K, Nov. 20.
Bear Creek Nature Center — 245 Bear Creek Road. Registration required: 719-520-6387; community services.elpasoco.com/nature- centers.
• Forest Bathing Walk, 1-3:30 p.m. Saturday, $20-$30.
• Full Moon Hike, 4:30 p.m. Nov. 19, $4-$5.
Fountain Creek Nature Center — 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain. Registration required: 719-520-6745; communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.
• Homeschool Fridays: Discover the Wetlands, for children in grades pre-K-2, 2-4 p.m. Nov. 12, $4 per person.
COTREX — Colorado’s official trails app; trails.colorado.gov.
Rocky Mountain Trails — Information on more than 70 hikes; rockymountainhikingtrails.com.
Nov. 13
Veterans Day Walk — Hosted by the Falcon Wanderers Walking Club, start between 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and finish by 3:30 p.m., Senior Community Center, 100 Railroad St., Florence. Wheelchairs will have some difficulty, strollers should be able to complete courses, leashed pets allowed on trail; Curt Converse, 719-591-8193.
Nature
Fountain Creek Nature Center — 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain. Registration required: 719-520-6745; communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.
• Nature Adventures: Batty Bats, for ages 3-6 with an adult, 9-10:30 a.m. Thursday and Friday, $3 per person.
• Forest Therapy for the Immobile, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Nov. 13, $20-$30.
• 2s & 3s Outdoors: Gobble Gobble, for ages 2-3, 9-10:15 a.m. Nov. 18 and 19, $3 per person.
Colorado Birding Trail — Colorado birdingtrail.com lists places to see birds and wildlife.
Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center — 4729 Twin Rocks Road, Divide. Limited tours available. Register: 719-687-9742, wolfeducation.org.
Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site — 3106 Gateway Road. Living history programs available with tours, demonstrations and hands-on activities. $3-$8 admission. Tickets required: rockledgeranch.com.
NOV. 11
Fee-Free Day — Fees will be waived for entry to national forests in Colorado for Veterans Day; tinyurl.com/rxxnbaj8.
Outdoor Skills
Trouts Fly Fishing — 1025 Zuni St., Denver. Registration: 303-733-1434, troutsflyfishing.com.
• Bugs for Beginners, 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, $50.
Running
Bear Creek Nature Center — 245 Bear Creek Road. Call or go online for costs and registration: 719-520-6387; elpasoco.com/bearrun.
• Bear Run, fun run and walk fundraiser, 10 a.m. Nov. 13.
Pikes Peak Road Runners — Go online for events: pprrun.org.
NOV. 21
Onesie Brew Run — 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Halfpenny Brewing Co., 5150 E. Arapahoe Road, Unit D-1-B, Centennial, $35 free for ages 11 and younger. Registration required: rockymountainbrewruns.com/onesie.
Snow Sports
FRIDAY
Showing of Warren Miller’s “Winter Starts Now” — 6 and 9 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $23 and up. Tickets required: pikespeakcenter.com.
Volunteering
Many state parks are looking for volunteers. For information, go to tinyurl.com/y9qafa2o.
