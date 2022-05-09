ALMANAC
Cycling
MAY 20-22
Rides & Vibes Mountain Bike Race & Music Festival — Music, beer garden and more, downtown Grand Junction; visitgrand junction.com/events.
Hiking
Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $9 per vehicle; 719-687-2366.
• Nobel Cabin, 9 a.m. Wednesday, Black Bear Trailhead.
• School Pond, 9 a.m. Saturday, School Pond Trailhead.
• Full Moon Hike, 8 p.m. Sunday, Outlook Ridge Trailhead.
• Bird Walk, 8:30 a.m. May 18, Elk Meadow Trailhead.
• Cheesman Ranch, 8:30 a.m. May 19, Grouse Mountain Trailhead.
• Grouse Mountain Sketching Hike, 8:30-11 a.m. May 20, Grouse Mountain Trailhead.
• Dynamite and Cahill Cabins, 8:30 a.m. May 21, Grouse Mountain Trailhead.
• Rock Pond, 9 a.m. May 21, Rock Pond Trailhead.
COTREX — Colorado’s official trails app; trails.colorado.gov.
Rocky Mountain Trails — Information on more than 70 hikes; rockymountainhikingtrails.com.
MAY 20
Take a Hike and Meditate — 8:15-10:15 a.m., Edna Mae Bennett Trail, 3120 N. Chelton Road. Registration: tinyurl.com/2p94ytpu.
Nature
Bear Creek Nature Center — 245 Bear Creek Road. Registration: 719-520-6387; communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.
• Nature’s Classroom: Incredible Insects, for children in grades 5-8, 1-3 p.m. Tuesday, $4.
Fountain Creek Nature Center — 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain. Registration: 719-520-6745; communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.
• 2s & 3s Outdoors: Crawling Caterpillars, for ages 2-3, 10-11:15 a.m. May 19-20, $3.
• Active Adults: Spring Birding Photography Workshop, 8-10 .m. May 21, $20.
Colorado Birding Trail — Coloradobirdingtrail.com lists places to see birds and wildlife.
Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center — 4729 Twin Rocks Road, Divide. Limited tours available. Registration: 719-687-9742, wolf education.org.
Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site — 3106 Gateway Road. Living history programs available with tours, demonstrations and hands-on activities. $3-$8 admission. Tickets: rockledgeranch.com.
THURSDAY-SUNDAY
Pikes Peak Birding and Nature Festival — Fountain Creek Nature Center and other Colorado locations; pikespeakbirding andnaturefestival.org.
Outdoor Skills
Colorado Parks and Wildlife — Registration: tinyurl.com/2mp445n4.
• Novice Pheasant Hunter, 7 a.m.-noon or 11:45 a.m.-5 p.m. May 21, Wellington.
Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $9 per vehicle; 719-687-2366.
• Hug a Tree to Survive, for ages 5 and older, 2 p.m. Friday, Visitor Center.
• Fly Tying, 1 p.m. Saturday, Visitor Center.
• Fly Fishing, 10 a.m. May 21 and 25, Dragonfly Pond.
• Hiking Checklist, 7:30 p.m. May 21 and 29, Amphitheater.
Running
Life’s 2 Short Fitness — Registration and cost: lifes2shortfitness.com.
• Beginner Trail Running Course, 9 a.m. May 21 and June 18, Lakewood.
Pikes Peak Road Runners — Go online for events: pprrun.org.
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
Run to the Shrine — To benefit Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, 5-8 p.m., Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, 4250 Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Road, $30-$60. Registration: cmzoo.org/run.
Volunteering
Many state parks are looking for volunteers. For information, go to tinyurl.com/y9qafa2o.
MAY 21
Public Lands Day River Cleanup — Arkansas River from Leadville to Cañon City and beyond. Registration: tinyurl.com/353xnfap.
