Cycling
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
Fat Tire Festival — Mountain bike tradition with two event venues, including demos of the latest mountain bikes, food, music and more, Fruita; fruitafattirefestival.com.
Hiking
Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $10 per vehicle; 719-687-2366.
• School Pond, 9-11:30 a.m. Thursday or May 19; 2-4:30 p.m. May 27, School Pond Trailhead.
• Bird Walk, 8:30-11 a.m. Saturday, Elk Meadow Trailhead.
• Outlook Ridge Sketch Hike, 8:30-11:30 a.m. May 18, Outlook Ridge Trailhead.
COTREX — Colorado's official trails app; trails.colorado.gov.
Rocky Mountain Trails — Information on more than 70 hikes; rockymountainhikingtrails.com.
THROUGH OCT. 23
Trailability Program — Those with disabilities can experience trails using Terrain Hoppers, off-road mobility vehicles, Bear Creek and Fountain Creek Natures Centers. Registration: communityservices.elpasoco.com/trailability.
TUESDAY
Discussion of Hikes and Adventures Around Our Region — With author T. Duren Jones, 4 p.m., Western Museum of Mining and Industry, 225 North Gate Blvd., $5. Reservations: 719-488-0880, wmmi.org.
SATURDAY
Love Your Mother Earth Hike and Painting Class — 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Colorado Mountain Club, 710 10th St., Suite 200, Golden, $25. Registration: tinyurl.com/3anafy27.
Nature
Bear Creek Nature Center — 245 Bear Creek Road. Registration: 719-520-6387.
• Ute History Education Program, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, $5 per person or $20 for a family of four or more.
Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $10 per vehicle; 719-687-2366.
• Forest Bathing & Ephemeral Art for Mother Earth, 1-4:15 p.m. Saturday, Outlook Ridge Trailhead.
• Nature Crafts, for ages 3 and older, 2-4:30 p.m. May 19, Camper Services.
Fountain Creek Nature Center — 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain. Registration: 719-520-6745.
• 2's & 3's Outdoors: Mighty Muskrats, for ages 2-3, 10-11:15 a.m. Thursday-Friday, $3.
• Spring Bird Count, 7-11 a.m. Saturday, $5 donation.
• Active Adults: Sunset Bird Photography Workshop, 6-8 p.m. Saturday, $20.
Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center — 4729 Twin Rocks Road, Divide. Registration: 719-687-9742.
• Mother's Day with the Wolves, tour with flower for moms and snacks, 9-11 a.m. Sunday, $40 ages 12 and older, $20 for ages 6-11.
Colorado Birding Trail — Coloradobirdingtrail.com lists places to see birds and wildlife.
Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center — 4729 Twin Rocks Road, Divide. Limited tours available. Registration: 719-687-9742, wolfeducation.org.
Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site — 3106 Gateway Road. Living history programs available with tours, demonstrations and hands-on activities. $3-$8 admission. Tickets: rockledgeranch.com.
MAY 18-21
Pikes Peak Birding and Nature Festival — Promotes conservation and education to explore the area’s natural and agricultural heritage resources of the Pikes Peak Region, Colorado Springs area; pikespeakbirdingandnaturefestival.org.
Running
Jack Quinn's Running Club — 5K, 5:15-7 p.m. Tuesdays, Jack Quinn's Irish Pub, 21 S. Tejon St.; jackquinnsrunners.com.
Pikes Peak Road Runners — Go online for events: pprrun.org.
Volunteering
Many state parks are looking for volunteers. For information, go to cpw.state.co.us/aboutus/volunteers.
—
Listings are published on a space-available basis. Email information at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.
Comments are open to Gazette subscribers only