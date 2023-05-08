Cycling

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

Fat Tire Festival — Mountain bike tradition with two event venues, including demos of the latest mountain bikes, food, music and more, Fruita; fruitafattirefestival.com.

Hiking

Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $10 per vehicle; 719-687-2366.

• School Pond, 9-11:30 a.m. Thursday or May 19; 2-4:30 p.m. May 27, School Pond Trailhead.

• Bird Walk, 8:30-11 a.m. Saturday, Elk Meadow Trailhead.

• Outlook Ridge Sketch Hike, 8:30-11:30 a.m. May 18, Outlook Ridge Trailhead.

COTREX — Colorado's official trails app; trails.colorado.gov.

Rocky Mountain Trails — Information on more than 70 hikes; rockymountainhikingtrails.com.

THROUGH OCT. 23

Trailability Program — Those with disabilities can experience trails using Terrain Hoppers, off-road mobility vehicles, Bear Creek and Fountain Creek Natures Centers. Registration: communityservices.elpasoco.com/trailability.

TUESDAY

Discussion of Hikes and Adventures Around Our Region — With author T. Duren Jones, 4 p.m., Western Museum of Mining and Industry, 225 North Gate Blvd., $5. Reservations: 719-488-0880, wmmi.org.

SATURDAY

Love Your Mother Earth Hike and Painting Class — 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Colorado Mountain Club, 710 10th St., Suite 200, Golden, $25. Registration: tinyurl.com/3anafy27.

Nature

Bear Creek Nature Center — 245 Bear Creek Road. Registration: 719-520-6387.

• Ute History Education Program, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, $5 per person or $20 for a family of four or more.

• Forest Bathing & Ephemeral Art for Mother Earth, 1-4:15 p.m. Saturday, Outlook Ridge Trailhead.

• Nature Crafts, for ages 3 and older, 2-4:30 p.m. May 19, Camper Services.

Fountain Creek Nature Center — 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain. Registration: 719-520-6745.

• 2's & 3's Outdoors: Mighty Muskrats, for ages 2-3, 10-11:15 a.m. Thursday-Friday, $3.

• Spring Bird Count, 7-11 a.m. Saturday, $5 donation.

• Active Adults: Sunset Bird Photography Workshop, 6-8 p.m. Saturday, $20.

Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center — 4729 Twin Rocks Road, Divide. Registration: 719-687-9742.

• Mother's Day with the Wolves, tour with flower for moms and snacks, 9-11 a.m. Sunday, $40 ages 12 and older, $20 for ages 6-11.

Colorado Birding Trail — Coloradobirdingtrail.com lists places to see birds and wildlife.

Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center — 4729 Twin Rocks Road, Divide. Limited tours available. Registration: 719-687-9742, wolfeducation.org.

Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site — 3106 Gateway Road. Living history programs available with tours, demonstrations and hands-on activities. $3-$8 admission. Tickets: rockledgeranch.com.

MAY 18-21

Pikes Peak Birding and Nature Festival — Promotes conservation and education to explore the area’s natural and agricultural heritage resources of the Pikes Peak Region, Colorado Springs area; pikespeakbirdingandnaturefestival.org.

Running

Jack Quinn's Running Club — 5K, 5:15-7 p.m. Tuesdays, Jack Quinn's Irish Pub, 21 S. Tejon St.; jackquinnsrunners.com.

Pikes Peak Road Runners — Go online for events: pprrun.org.

Volunteering

Many state parks are looking for volunteers. For information, go to cpw.state.co.us/aboutus/volunteers.

—

