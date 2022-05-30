Almanac
Cycling
Outside Events Cycling Series — Go online for prices. Registration: events.outsideonline.com.
• Sunrise to Sunset, Saturday, Philip S. Miller Park, Castle Rock
• Elephant Rock, Sunday, Douglas County Fairgrounds, Castle Rock.
JUNE 11-17
Ride of the Rockies — Begins June 11 in Cooper Mountain and ends June 17 in Golden, go online for prices. Registration: ridetherockies.com.
Hiking
COTREX — Colorado’s official trails app; trails.colorado.gov.
Rocky Mountain Trails — Information on more than 70 hikes; rockymountainhikingtrails.com.
Nature
Bear Creek Nature Center — 245 Bear Creek Road. Registration: 719-520-6387; communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.
• Night Sky/Milky Way Photography Workshop at the Paint Mines, Thursday-Friday, $300.
Fountain Creek Nature Center — 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain. Registration: 719-520-6745; communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.
• Nature Adventures: Bugs for Lunch, for ages 3-6 with an adult, 9-10:30 a.m. Thursday- Friday.
• Nature Camp: Colorado Endangered Animals, for grades 1-5, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. June 6-10, $140-$150.
Colorado Birding Trail — Coloradobirdingtrail.com lists places to see birds and wildlife.
Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center — 4729 Twin Rocks Road, Divide. Limited tours available. Registration: 719-687-9742, wolfeducation.org.
Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site — 3106 Gateway Road. Living history programs available with tours, demonstrations and hands-on activities. $3-$8 admission. Tickets: rockledgeranch.com.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
Animas River Days — River surfing, inflatable rodeos, stand-up paddle board race and more, Durango; animasriverdays.com.
SATURDAY
Get Outdoors Day — With kayaking, fishing, archery and more, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Prospect Lake in Memorial Park; tinyurl.com/nhkw9frk.
Outdoor Skills
Colorado Parks and Wildlife — Registration: tinyurl.com/2mp445n4.
• Novice Pheasant Hunter, 6:45 a.m.-noon or 11:45 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Barr Lake State Park.
Fountain Creek Nature Center — 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain. Register, 719-520-6745, communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.
• Junior Camp Aid Training, for ages 14 and older, 6-8 p.m. Thursday. Application and interview required. Email for more information: jessicamiller@elpasoco.com.
SATURDAY
Huck Finn Day — Free fishing, Fairplay; fairplayco.us/events.html.
JUNE 11-12
Let’s Go Camping — First-time campers can learn the basics, Bear Creek Lake Park, Morrison, $3. Registration: 303-697-6157, tinyurl.com/4zwyxkfx.
Running
Jack Quinn’s Running Club — 5K, 5:15-7 p.m. Tuesdays, Jack Quinn’s Irish Pub, 21 S. Tejon St.; jackquinnsrunners.com.
Pikes Peak Road Runners — Go online for events: pprrun.org.
SATURDAY
Aiden’s Adventure 5K — To benefit Catamount Institute and Care and Share of Southern Colorado, 10 a.m.-12:45 p.m., Fountain Creek Regional Park, 2010 Duckwood Road, Fountain, $35. Registration: aidensadventure5k.com.
JUNE 11-12
Ring the Springs — 100-mile or 50-mile around Colorado Springs. Go online for prices. Registration: aravaiparunning.com/network/ringthesprings.
Volunteering
Many state parks are looking for volunteers. For information, go to tinyurl.com/y9qafa2o.
