Almanac

Cycling

Outside Events Cycling Series — Go online for prices. Registration: events.outsideonline.com.

• Sunrise to Sunset, Saturday, Philip S. Miller Park, Castle Rock

• Elephant Rock, Sunday, Douglas County Fairgrounds, Castle Rock.

JUNE 11-17

Ride of the Rockies — Begins June 11 in Cooper Mountain and ends June 17 in Golden, go online for prices. Registration: ridetherockies.com.

Hiking

COTREX — Colorado’s official trails app; trails.colorado.gov.

Rocky Mountain Trails — Information on more than 70 hikes; rockymountainhikingtrails.com.

Nature

Bear Creek Nature Center — 245 Bear Creek Road. Registration: 719-520-6387; communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.

• Night Sky/Milky Way Photography Workshop at the Paint Mines, Thursday-Friday, $300.

Fountain Creek Nature Center — 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain. Registration: 719-520-6745; communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.

• Nature Adventures: Bugs for Lunch, for ages 3-6 with an adult, 9-10:30 a.m. Thursday- Friday.

• Nature Camp: Colorado Endangered Animals, for grades 1-5, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. June 6-10, $140-$150.

Colorado Birding TrailColoradobirdingtrail.com lists places to see birds and wildlife.

Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center — 4729 Twin Rocks Road, Divide. Limited tours available. Registration: 719-687-9742, wolfeducation.org.

Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site — 3106 Gateway Road. Living history programs available with tours, demonstrations and hands-on activities. $3-$8 admission. Tickets: rockledgeranch.com.

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

Animas River Days — River surfing, inflatable rodeos, stand-up paddle board race and more, Durango; animasriverdays.com.

SATURDAY

Get Outdoors Day — With kayaking, fishing, archery and more, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Prospect Lake in Memorial Park; tinyurl.com/nhkw9frk.

Outdoor Skills

Colorado Parks and Wildlife — Registration: tinyurl.com/2mp445n4.

• Novice Pheasant Hunter, 6:45 a.m.-noon or 11:45 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Barr Lake State Park.

Fountain Creek Nature Center — 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain. Register, 719-520-6745, communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.

• Junior Camp Aid Training, for ages 14 and older, 6-8 p.m. Thursday. Application and interview required. Email for more information: jessicamiller@elpasoco.com.

SATURDAY

Huck Finn Day — Free fishing, Fairplay; fairplayco.us/events.html.

JUNE 11-12

Let’s Go Camping — First-time campers can learn the basics, Bear Creek Lake Park, Morrison, $3. Registration: 303-697-6157, tinyurl.com/4zwyxkfx.

Running

Jack Quinn’s Running Club — 5K, 5:15-7 p.m. Tuesdays, Jack Quinn’s Irish Pub, 21 S. Tejon St.; jackquinnsrunners.com.

Pikes Peak Road Runners — Go online for events: pprrun.org.

SATURDAY

Aiden’s Adventure 5K — To benefit Catamount Institute and Care and Share of Southern Colorado, 10 a.m.-12:45 p.m., Fountain Creek Regional Park, 2010 Duckwood Road, Fountain, $35. Registration: aidensadventure5k.com.

JUNE 11-12

Ring the Springs — 100-mile or 50-mile around Colorado Springs. Go online for prices. Registration: aravaiparunning.com/network/ringthesprings.

Volunteering

Many state parks are looking for volunteers. For information, go to tinyurl.com/y9qafa2o.

Listings are published on a space-available basis. Email information at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.

