Hiking

Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center — 1805 N. 30th St.

• Early Bird Hike & Bike, 5-8 a.m. Wednesday, June 28, July 26, Aug. 30 and Sept. 27; coloradosprings.gov/hikeandbike.

COTREX — Colorado's official trails app; trails.colorado.gov.

Rocky Mountain Trails — Information on more than 70 hikes; rockymountainhikingtrails.com.

THROUGH SEPT. 23

History Stroll: The Great Outdoors & AdAmAn Alley — 10-11:30 a.m. Saturdays, Kimball's Peak Three Theater, 115 E. Pikes Peak Ave. to The Exchange, 526 S. Tejon St., $5. Tickets: tinyurl.com/yymm2v4e.

THROUGH OCT. 23

Trailability Program — Those with disabilities can experience trails using Terrain Hoppers, off-road mobility vehicles, Bear Creek and Fountain Creek Natures Centers. Registration: communityservices.elpasoco.com/trailability.

Nature

Bear Creek Nature Center — 245 Bear Creek Road. Registration: 719-520-6387.

• Little Wonders - Go Go Grasshopper, for ages 2-3, 10-11:15 a.m. or 1-2:15 p.m. Wednesday, $3.

• Sustainability Series: Watershed Wonders, 10 a.m.-noon June 10, $4-$5.

Fountain Creek Nature Center — 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain. Registration: 719-520-6745.

• Nature Adventures: Lounging Lizards, for ages 3-6 with an adult, 9-10:30 a.m. Thursday-Friday, $3.

• Who Dung it, 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m. June 10, $4-$5.

Sustainable Educational Experience — SEE, 3890 Old Ranch Road. Registration: sustainableeducationalexperience.org.

• Bats of Colorado, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, $5-$10.

Colorado Birding Trail — Coloradobirdingtrail.com lists places to see birds and wildlife.

Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center — 4729 Twin Rocks Road, Divide. Limited tours available. Registration: 719-687-9742, wolfeducation.org.

Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site — 3106 Gateway Road. Living history programs available with tours, demonstrations and hands-on activities. $3-$8 admission. Tickets: rockledgeranch.com.

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

Animas River Days — River surfing, inflatable rodeos, stand-up paddle board race and more, Durango; animasriverdays.com.

JUNE 8-11

Big Gear Show and (e) revolution E-bike Show — A festival of the great outdoors, Colorado Convention Center, Denver. Go online for prices and tickets: thebiggearshow.com.

Horses

JUNE 10

Harmony Horse Expo — Hosted by Dumb Friends League with tours, vendors, horsemanship workshops and demonstrations and more, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Harmony Equine Center, Franktown; ddfl.org.

Outdoor Skills

Pikes Peak Chapter Trout Unlimited Meetings — 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays, January-October, Colorado Parks and Wildlife, 4255 Sinton Road; ppctu.org.

Running

Life's 2 Short Fitness — Registration, location and cost: lifes2shortfitness.com.

• Women's Beginner Trail Running Course, 9-11 a.m. June 10.

Jack Quinn's Running Club — 5K, 5:15-7 p.m. Tuesdays, Jack Quinn's Irish Pub, 21 S. Tejon St.; jackquinnsrunners.com.

Pikes Peak Road Runners — Go online for events: pprrun.org.

SATURDAY

Into the Wild Running Festival — Runs, entertainment and more to benefit more than 450 lions, tigers, bears, wolves, and other rescued animals, Keenesburg; runintothewild.org.

Volunteering

Many state parks are looking for volunteers. For information, go to cpw.state.co.us/aboutus/volunteers.

