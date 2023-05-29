Hiking
Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center — 1805 N. 30th St.
• Early Bird Hike & Bike, 5-8 a.m. Wednesday, June 28, July 26, Aug. 30 and Sept. 27; coloradosprings.gov/hikeandbike.
COTREX — Colorado's official trails app; trails.colorado.gov.
Rocky Mountain Trails — Information on more than 70 hikes; rockymountainhikingtrails.com.
THROUGH SEPT. 23
History Stroll: The Great Outdoors & AdAmAn Alley — 10-11:30 a.m. Saturdays, Kimball's Peak Three Theater, 115 E. Pikes Peak Ave. to The Exchange, 526 S. Tejon St., $5. Tickets: tinyurl.com/yymm2v4e.
THROUGH OCT. 23
Trailability Program — Those with disabilities can experience trails using Terrain Hoppers, off-road mobility vehicles, Bear Creek and Fountain Creek Natures Centers. Registration: communityservices.elpasoco.com/trailability.
Nature
Bear Creek Nature Center — 245 Bear Creek Road. Registration: 719-520-6387.
• Little Wonders - Go Go Grasshopper, for ages 2-3, 10-11:15 a.m. or 1-2:15 p.m. Wednesday, $3.
• Sustainability Series: Watershed Wonders, 10 a.m.-noon June 10, $4-$5.
Fountain Creek Nature Center — 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain. Registration: 719-520-6745.
• Nature Adventures: Lounging Lizards, for ages 3-6 with an adult, 9-10:30 a.m. Thursday-Friday, $3.
• Who Dung it, 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m. June 10, $4-$5.
Sustainable Educational Experience — SEE, 3890 Old Ranch Road. Registration: sustainableeducationalexperience.org.
• Bats of Colorado, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, $5-$10.
Colorado Birding Trail — Coloradobirdingtrail.com lists places to see birds and wildlife.
Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center — 4729 Twin Rocks Road, Divide. Limited tours available. Registration: 719-687-9742, wolfeducation.org.
Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site — 3106 Gateway Road. Living history programs available with tours, demonstrations and hands-on activities. $3-$8 admission. Tickets: rockledgeranch.com.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
Animas River Days — River surfing, inflatable rodeos, stand-up paddle board race and more, Durango; animasriverdays.com.
JUNE 8-11
Big Gear Show and (e) revolution E-bike Show — A festival of the great outdoors, Colorado Convention Center, Denver. Go online for prices and tickets: thebiggearshow.com.
Horses
JUNE 10
Harmony Horse Expo — Hosted by Dumb Friends League with tours, vendors, horsemanship workshops and demonstrations and more, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Harmony Equine Center, Franktown; ddfl.org.
Outdoor Skills
Pikes Peak Chapter Trout Unlimited Meetings — 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays, January-October, Colorado Parks and Wildlife, 4255 Sinton Road; ppctu.org.
Running
Life's 2 Short Fitness — Registration, location and cost: lifes2shortfitness.com.
• Women's Beginner Trail Running Course, 9-11 a.m. June 10.
Jack Quinn's Running Club — 5K, 5:15-7 p.m. Tuesdays, Jack Quinn's Irish Pub, 21 S. Tejon St.; jackquinnsrunners.com.
Pikes Peak Road Runners — Go online for events: pprrun.org.
SATURDAY
Into the Wild Running Festival — Runs, entertainment and more to benefit more than 450 lions, tigers, bears, wolves, and other rescued animals, Keenesburg; runintothewild.org.
Volunteering
Many state parks are looking for volunteers. For information, go to cpw.state.co.us/aboutus/volunteers.
