By CARLOTTA OLSON
The Gazette
Hiking
Bear Creek Nature Center — 245 Bear Creek Road. Registration: 719-520-6387; communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.
• Forest Bathing Walk, 1-3:30 p.m. Saturday, $20-$30.
Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center — 1805 N. 30th St. 1805 N. 30th St.; coloradosprings.gov/hikeandbike.
• Motorless Early Bird Hike & Bike, 5-8 a.m. Wednesday, June 29, July 27, Aug. 31 and Sept. 28.
Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $9 per vehicle; 719-687-2366.
• Wapiti Nature Trail, 9 a.m. Friday, Wapiti Trailhead.
• Grouse Mountain Trail, 2 p.m. Saturday, Grouse Mountain Trailhead.
• School Pond, 9 a.m. Sunday, School Pond Trailhead.
• Bird Walk, 8:30 a.m. May 30, Elk Meadow Trailhead.
COTREX — Colorado’s official trails app; trails.colorado.gov.
Rocky Mountain Trails — Information on more than 70 hikes; rockymountainhikingtrails.com.
Nature
Bear Creek Nature Center — 245 Bear Creek Road. Registration: 719-520-6387; communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.
• Nature’s Classroom: Foothills Field Experience, for children in grades 5-8, 1-3:30 p.m. Tuesday, $4.
• Kids’ Morning Out, for ages 6-12, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, $15-$20.
Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $9 per vehicle; 719-687-2366.
• Knee High to Nature for Kids, 2 p.m. Friday, Visitor Center.
• Wild About Elk, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Amphitheater.
• Spring Geocaching Adventure, 2 p.m. Sunday, Outlook Ridge Trailhead.
Fountain Creek Nature Center — 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain. Registration: 719-520-6745; communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.
• Homeschool Fridays: For children in kindergarten-grade 2, 2-4 p.m. Friday, $4.
Colorado Birding Trail — Coloradobirdingtrail.com lists places to see birds and wildlife.
Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center — 4729 Twin Rocks Road, Divide. Limited tours available. Registration: 719-687-9742, wolfeducation.org.
Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site — 3106 Gateway Road. Living history programs available with tours, demonstrations and hands-on activities. $3-$8 admission. Tickets: rockledgeranch.com.
Outdoor Skills
Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $9 per vehicle; 719-687-2366.
• Fly Fishing, 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dragonfly Pond.
• Living Safely with Wildlife, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Amphitheater.
• Hiking Checklist, 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Amphitheater.
Trouts Fly Fishing — 1025 Zuni St., Denver. Registration: 303-733-1434, troutsflyfishing.com.
• Fly Fishing Beginner School, Saturday-Sunday or June 25-26, Frisco, $595; tinyurl.com/ 4n2wb7n8.
Running
Jack Quinn’s Running Club — 5K, 5:15-7 p.m. Tuesdays, Jack Quinn’s Irish Pub, 21 S. Tejon St.; jack quinnsrunners.com.
Pikes Peak Road Runners — Go online for events: pprrun.org.
SUNDAY
Memorial Day Run & March — To benefit Colorado Veterans Project, 6:30 a.m., UCHealth Park, 4385 Tutt Blvd., go online for prices. Registration: memorialdaymarch.com.
MONDAY
BoulderBoulder — 10K, Boulder. Registration: bolderboulder.com.
Volunteering
Many state parks are looking for volunteers. For information, go to tinyurl.com/y9qafa2o.
