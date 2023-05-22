Hiking

Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $10 per vehicle; 719-687-2366.

• Wapiti Nature Trail, 9 a.m. Thursday, Wapiti Trailhead.

• Bird Walk, 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Elk Meadow Trailhead.

• School Pond, 2 p.m. Saturday, School Pond Trailhead.

• Rock Pond, 9 a.m. Sunday, Rock Pond Trailhead.

• Cahill Loop, 2 p.m. Sunday, Grouse Mountain Trailhead.

COTREX — Colorado's official trails app; trails.colorado.gov.

Rocky Mountain Trails — Information on more than 70 hikes; rockymountainhikingtrails.com.

THROUGH OCT. 23

Trailability Program — Those with disabilities can experience trails using Terrain Hoppers, off-road mobility vehicles, Bear Creek and Fountain Creek Natures Centers. Registration: communityservices.elpasoco.com/trailability.

SATURDAY-SEPT. 23

History Stroll: The Great Outdoors & AdAmAn Alley — 10-11:30 a.m. Saturdays, Kimball's Peak Three Theater, 115 E. Pikes Peak Ave. to The Exchange, 526 S. Tejon St., $5. Tickets: tinyurl.com/yymm2v4e.

Nature

Bear Creek Nature Center — 245 Bear Creek Road. Registration: 719-520-6387.

• Nature's Classroom - Colorado Wildlife Detectives, for grades 3-5, 1-3 p.m. Tuesday, $4.

• Nature Explorers - There's Trout in Them Hills, for ages 4-5, 10-11:30 a.m. or 1-2:30 p.m. Wednesday, $3.

Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $10 per vehicle; 719-687-2366.

• Prehistoric History of the Pikes Peak Region, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Amphitheater.

Fountain Creek Nature Center — 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain. Registration: 719-520-6745.

• Homeschool Fridays: Awesome Arthropods, for grades K-2, 2-4 p.m. Friday, $4.

Sustainable Educational Experience — SEE, 3890 Old Ranch Road. Registration: sustainableeducationalexperience.org.

• Community Bonfire and Star Party, with Colorado Springs Astronomical Society, 7:30 p.m. bonfire with star party 8:30-10:30 p.m. Friday, $5-$10 suggested donation.

Colorado Birding Trail — Coloradobirdingtrail.com lists places to see birds and wildlife.

Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center — 4729 Twin Rocks Road, Divide. Limited tours available. Registration: 719-687-9742, wolfeducation.org.

FRIDAY-MAY 29

CKS Paddle-Fest — Clinics, competitions and concerts make this a special weekend along the Arkansas River, Buena Vista; ckspaddlefest.com.

SATURDAY

Bird Walk, Bird Identification Lesson and Book Signing — With wildlife biologist Joe LaFleur. Bird walk, 8:30-9:30 a.m., Grouse Mountain trails, meet at upper parking lot of American Eagles Overlook west of Victor. Bird identification lesson, 10:30-11:30 a.m., Victor Lowell Thomas Museum, with book signing to follow through 4 p.m., Victor Lowell Thomas Museum, 298 Victor Ave., Victor; 719–301–8801.

Outdoor Skills

Fountain Creek Nature Center — 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain. Registration: 719-520-6745.

• Kids Outdoor Survival Skills Series: Basic First Aid, for ages 5-10 with an adult, 1-3 p.m. Saturday, $30.

Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $10 per vehicle; 719-687-2366.

• Knots and Lashing, 2 p.m. Friday, Camper Services.

• Fly Fishing, 10 a.m. Saturday, Dragonfly Pond.

• Be Bear Aware, 7 p.m. Sunday, Amphitheater.

Pikes Peak Chapter Trout Unlimited Meetings — 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays, January-October, Colorado Parks and Wildlife, 4255 Sinton Road; ppctu.org.

Running

Jack Quinn's Running Club — 5K, 5:15-7 p.m. Tuesdays, Jack Quinn's Irish Pub, 21 S. Tejon St.; jackquinnsrunners.com.

Pikes Peak Road Runners — Go online for events: pprrun.org.

Volunteering

Many state parks are looking for volunteers. For information, go to cpw.state.co.us/aboutus/volunteers.

—

Listings are published on a space-available basis. Email information at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.