Hiking

Bear Creek Nature Center — 245 Bear Creek Road. Registration: 719-520-6387.

• Forest Bathing Walk, 1-3:30 p.m. Saturday, $20-$30.

Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $10 per vehicle; 719-687-2366.

• Outlook Ridge Sketch Hike, 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Outlook Ridge Trailhead.

• School Pond, 9 a.m. Friday or 2 p.m. May 27, School Pond Trailhead.

• Geer Pond, 9 a.m. Saturday, Lost Pond Trailhead.

• Wapiti Nature Trail, 3 p.m. Saturday or 9 a.m. May 25, Wapiti Trailhead.

COTREX — Colorado's official trails app; trails.colorado.gov.

Rocky Mountain Trails — Information on more than 70 hikes; rockymountainhikingtrails.com.

THROUGH OCT. 23

Trailability Program — Those with disabilities can experience trails using Terrain Hoppers, off-road mobility vehicles, Bear Creek and Fountain Creek Nature Centers. Registration: communityservices.elpasoco.com/trailability.

THURSDAY

Easy Hikes to the Hidden Past Presentation — 7-8:30 p.m., Palmer Lake Town Hall, 28 Valley Crescent St., Palmer Lake; tinyurl.com/ympvhwfa.

SATURDAY

MS Walk — To benefit the National MS Society, 8 a.m., Acacia Park, 115 E. Platte Ave. Registration: tinyurl.com/yw6cjtsb.

Nature

Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $10 per vehicle; 719-687-2366.

• Nature Crafts, for ages 3 and older, 2 p.m. Friday, Camper Services.

• Star Party, 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Visitor Center.

Colorado Birding Trail — Coloradobirdingtrail.com lists places to see birds and wildlife.

Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center — 4729 Twin Rocks Road, Divide. Limited tours available. Registration: 719-687-9742, wolfeducation.org.

Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site — 3106 Gateway Road. Living history programs available with tours, demonstrations and hands-on activities. $3-$8 admission. Tickets: rockledgeranch.com.

WEDNESDAY

Open House for Fox Run Nature Center — Learn more about the new Fox Run Nature Center coming to Fox Run Regional Park in 2025, 6-7:30 p.m., Antelope Trails Elementary School, 15280 Jessie Drive; tdg-frnc.com.

THURSDAY-SUNDAY

Pikes Peak Birding and Nature Festival — Promotes conservation and education to explore the area’s natural and agricultural heritage resources of the Pikes Peak Region, Colorado Springs area; pikespeakbirdingandnaturefestival.org.

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

Bent on Birding & Heritage Festival — Las Animas; tinyurl.com/mr2r9cx2.

MAY 22-23

Night Sky/Milky Way Photography Workshops — With Mike Pach, 9 p.m. May 22-7 a.m. May 23, Paint Mines, $300. Registration: 719-520-6387.

Outdoor Skills

Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $10 per vehicle; 719-687-2366.

• Fly Fishing, 10 a.m. Saturday or May 27, Dragonfly Pond.

Pikes Peak Chapter Trout Unlimited Meetings — 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays, January-October, Colorado Parks and Wildlife, 4255 Sinton Road; ppctu.org.

Running

Jack Quinn's Running Club — 5K, 5:15-7 p.m. Tuesdays, Jack Quinn's Irish Pub, 21 S. Tejon St.; jackquinnsrunners.com.

Pikes Peak Road Runners — Go online for events: pprrun.org.

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

Run to the Shrine — To benefit Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, 5-8 p.m., Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, 4250 Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Road, $30-$60. Registration: tinyurl.com/mr2na46w.

Colfax Marathon — To benefit ALS Association Rocky Mountain Chapter, Denver, go online for prices. Registration: tinyurl.com/2sn9ja7b.

Volunteering

Many state parks are looking for volunteers. For information, go to cpw.state.co.us/aboutus/volunteers.

