Cycling
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Rides & Vibes Mountain Bike Race & Music Festival — Main Street, Grand Junction: visitgrandjunction.com/events-calendar.
MAY 12-14
Fat Tire Festival — Mountain bike tradition with two venues of events, including demos of the latest mountain bikes, food, music and more, Fruita; fruitafattirefestival.com.
Hiking
Bear Creek Nature Center — 245 Bear Creek Road. Registration: 719-520-6387.
• Forest Bathing Walk, 1-3:30 p.m. May 20, $20-$30.
Rocky Mountain Trails — Information on more than 70 hikes; rockymountainhikingtrails.com.
SATURDAY
Colorado Springs Walk to Defeat ALS — 10 a.m.-2 p.m., America the Beautiful Park, 126 Cimino Drive. Registration: tinyurl.com/3veeubkw.
MAY 13
Love Your Mother Earth Hike and Painting Class — 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Colorado Mountain Club, 710 10th St., Suite 200, Golden, $25. Registration: tinyurl.com/3anafy27.
MAY 20
MS Walk — To benefit the National MS Society, 8 a.m., Acacia Park, 115 E. Platte Ave. Registration: tinyurl.com/yw6cjtsb.
Nature
Bear Creek Nature Center — 245 Bear Creek Road. Registration: 719-520-6387.
• Nature's Classroom - Incredible Insects, for children in grades 1-3, 1-3 p.m. Tuesday, $4.
• Ute History Education Program, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. May 13, $5 per person or $20 for a family of four or more.
Fountain Creek Nature Center — 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain. Registration: 719-520-6745.
• Nature Adventures: Feathered Frenzy, for ages 3-6 with an adult, 10-11:30 a.m. Thursday-Friday, $3.
• Family Fun Day, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, $4-$5, free for active-duty military with ID.
• 2's & 3's Outdoors: Mighty Muskrats, for ages 2-3, 10-11:15 a.m. May 11-12, $3.
• Spring Bird Count, 7-11 a.m. May 13, $5 donation
• Active Adults: Sunset Bird Photography Workshop, 6-8 p.m. May 13, $20.
Colorado Birding Trail — Coloradobirdingtrail.com lists places to see birds and wildlife.
Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center — 4729 Twin Rocks Road, Divide. Limited tours available. Registration: 719-687-9742, wolfeducation.org.
Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site — 3106 Gateway Road. Living history programs available with tours, demonstrations and hands-on activities. $3-$8 admission. Tickets: rockledgeranch.com.
MAY 18-21
Pikes Peak Birding and Nature Festival — Promotes conservation and education to explore the area’s natural and agricultural heritage resources of the Pikes Peak Region, Colorado Springs area; pikespeakbirdingandnaturefestival.org.
Outdoor Skills
Bear Creek Nature Center — 245 Bear Creek Road. Registration: 719-520-6387.
• Navigation and Map Reading, for ages 13 and older, 6-8:30 p.m. Thursday, $30.
JULY 8
Troutfest Colorado — Vendors, casting areas, fly-tying, youth activities and more, Coors Field, Denver; tinyurl.com/3f9ej63s.
Running
Jack Quinn's Running Club — 5K, 5:15-7 p.m. Tuesdays, Jack Quinn's Irish Pub, 21 S. Tejon St.; jackquinnsrunners.com.
Pikes Peak Road Runners — Go online for events: pprrun.org.
MAY 20-21
Run to the Shrine — To benefit Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, 5-8 p.m., Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, 4250 Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Road, $30-$60. Registration: tinyurl.com/mr2na46w.
Volunteering
Many state parks are looking for volunteers. For information, go to cpw.state.co.us/aboutus/volunteers.
