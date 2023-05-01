Cycling

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

Rides & Vibes Mountain Bike Race & Music Festival — Main Street, Grand Junction: visitgrandjunction.com/events-calendar.

MAY 12-14

Fat Tire Festival — Mountain bike tradition with two venues of events, including demos of the latest mountain bikes, food, music and more, Fruita; fruitafattirefestival.com.

Hiking

Bear Creek Nature Center — 245 Bear Creek Road. Registration: 719-520-6387.

• Forest Bathing Walk, 1-3:30 p.m. May 20, $20-$30.

Rocky Mountain Trails — Information on more than 70 hikes; rockymountainhikingtrails.com.

SATURDAY

Colorado Springs Walk to Defeat ALS — 10 a.m.-2 p.m., America the Beautiful Park, 126 Cimino Drive. Registration: tinyurl.com/3veeubkw.

MAY 13

Love Your Mother Earth Hike and Painting Class — 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Colorado Mountain Club, 710 10th St., Suite 200, Golden, $25. Registration: tinyurl.com/3anafy27.

MAY 20

MS Walk — To benefit the National MS Society, 8 a.m., Acacia Park, 115 E. Platte Ave. Registration: tinyurl.com/yw6cjtsb.

Nature

Bear Creek Nature Center — 245 Bear Creek Road. Registration: 719-520-6387.

• Nature's Classroom - Incredible Insects, for children in grades 1-3, 1-3 p.m. Tuesday, $4.

• Ute History Education Program, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. May 13, $5 per person or $20 for a family of four or more.

Fountain Creek Nature Center — 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain. Registration: 719-520-6745.

• Nature Adventures: Feathered Frenzy, for ages 3-6 with an adult, 10-11:30 a.m. Thursday-Friday, $3.

• Family Fun Day, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, $4-$5, free for active-duty military with ID.

• 2's & 3's Outdoors: Mighty Muskrats, for ages 2-3, 10-11:15 a.m. May 11-12, $3.

• Spring Bird Count, 7-11 a.m. May 13, $5 donation

• Active Adults: Sunset Bird Photography Workshop, 6-8 p.m. May 13, $20.

Colorado Birding Trail — Coloradobirdingtrail.com lists places to see birds and wildlife.

Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center — 4729 Twin Rocks Road, Divide. Limited tours available. Registration: 719-687-9742, wolfeducation.org.

Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site — 3106 Gateway Road. Living history programs available with tours, demonstrations and hands-on activities. $3-$8 admission. Tickets: rockledgeranch.com.

MAY 18-21

Pikes Peak Birding and Nature Festival — Promotes conservation and education to explore the area’s natural and agricultural heritage resources of the Pikes Peak Region, Colorado Springs area; pikespeakbirdingandnaturefestival.org.

Outdoor Skills

Bear Creek Nature Center — 245 Bear Creek Road. Registration: 719-520-6387.

• Navigation and Map Reading, for ages 13 and older, 6-8:30 p.m. Thursday, $30.

JULY 8

Troutfest Colorado — Vendors, casting areas, fly-tying, youth activities and more, Coors Field, Denver; tinyurl.com/3f9ej63s.

Running

Jack Quinn's Running Club — 5K, 5:15-7 p.m. Tuesdays, Jack Quinn's Irish Pub, 21 S. Tejon St.; jackquinnsrunners.com.

Pikes Peak Road Runners — Go online for events: pprrun.org.

MAY 20-21

Run to the Shrine — To benefit Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, 5-8 p.m., Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, 4250 Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Road, $30-$60. Registration: tinyurl.com/mr2na46w.

Volunteering

Many state parks are looking for volunteers. For information, go to cpw.state.co.us/aboutus/volunteers.

—

Listings are published on a space-available basis. Email information at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.