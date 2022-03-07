Note: Events might be canceled due to COVID-19.
Almanac
Cycling
SATURDAY
Peddalin' St. Pat's Family, 30K and 50K Rides — Trail's End Taproom, 3103 W. Colorado Ave., $35. Registration: csstpats.com.
Hiking
Bear Creek Nature Center — 245 Bear Creek Road. Registration: 719-520-6387; communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.
• Active Adults: COS History Walk Women's Voices, Women's Lives: Celebrating the 19th Amendment, 10-11:30 a.m. March 19, $5-$6.
Fountain Creek Nature Center — 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain. Registration: 719-520-6745; communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.
• Active Adults: Full Worm Moon Lecture & Hike, 7-9 p.m. March 18, $4-$5.
MARCH 19
St. Patrick’s Day Volksmarch — Hosted by the Falcon Wanderers Walking Club, start between 8:30 a.m.-noon, Modern Woodmen of America, 2924 N. Beacon St. Strollers can complete the course, wheelchairs are not recommended, leashed pets allowed on trails; Meg McDevitt, 719-271-6916, Dan Forbeck, 719-648-3176, falconwanderers.org.
Nature
Bear Creek Nature Center — 245 Bear Creek Road. Registration: 719-520-6387; communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.
• Nature Explorers: Green is Great, for ages 4-5, 10-11:30 a.m. and 1-2:30 p.m. March 17, $3.
• Kids' Night Out: Full Moon Celebration, 5:30-9 p.m. March 18, $15-$20.
Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center — 1805 N. 30th St. Registration: gardenofgods.com/things-to-do/things-1/calendar.
• We Dig Dinosaurs, for ages 8-12 with an adult, 3:30-4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
• Amazing Animal Adaptation, for ages 8-12 with an adult, 3:30-4:30 p.m. Thursday, $5.
• Why Wolves in Colorado? 1:30-2:20 p.m. Saturday, $5.
• Fire Ecology, 3:15-4:15 p.m. March 15, $3.
• ExperiMental, for ages 9-14 with an adult, 1:30-2:30 p.m. March 14 or 28, $5.
Fountain Creek Nature Center — 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain. Registration: 719-520-6745; communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.
• 2s & 3s Outdoors - Playful Prairie Dogs, ages 2-3, 10-11:15 a.m. Thursday-Friday, $3.
Colorado Birding Trail — Coloradobirdingtrail.com lists places to see birds and wildlife.
Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center — 4729 Twin Rocks Road, Divide. Limited tours available. Registration: 719-687-9742, wolfeducation.org.
Outdoor Skills
Trouts Fly Fishing — 1025 Zuni St., Denver. Registration: 303-733-1434, troutsflyfishing.com.
• Fly Tying 201, 6-7 p.m. March 16, $50.
Running
Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center — 1805 N. 30th St. 1805 N. 30th St. Registration: gardenofgods.com/things-to-do/things-1/calendar.
• Gallop in the Garden 5K, 3-5 p.m. Thursdays through March 31; gardenofgods.com/things-to-do/things-1/5k-fun-run.
Pikes Peak Road Runners — Go online for events: pprrun.org.
SATURDAY
5K for St. Patrick's Day and Leprechaun Fun Run — 5K 10-11 a.m., Fun Run 11 a.m.-noon, 106 N. Tejon St., $10-$35. Registration: csstpats.com.
Snow Sports
THROUGH MARCH 31
Rocky Mountain National Park's Ranger-led Snowshoe Walks — Open to all experience levels ages 8 and older; 970-586-1206, nps.gov/romo/planyourvisit/ranger-led-snowshoe-walks.htm.
Volunteering
Many state parks are looking for volunteers. For information, go to tinyurl.com/y9qafa2o.
