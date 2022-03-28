Hiking
Bear Creek Nature Center — 245 Bear Creek Road. Registration: 719-520-6387; communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.
• Forest Bathing Walks, 1-3:30 p.m. Saturday and April 30, $20-$30.
• Dark Sky Workshop and Hike, 6:30-8:30 p.m. April 7, $4-$5.
COTREX — Colorado's official trails app; trails.colorado.gov.
Rocky Mountain Trails — Information on more than 70 hikes; rockymountainhikingtrails.com.
SATURDAY
Fellowship Group Walk — Hosted by Falcon Wanderers Walking Club, begin between 9-10 a.m., with start time for guided walk at 9:30 a.m., Country Club Corners Shopping Center by Hatch Cover Restaurant, 252 E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd. Strollers can complete the course with some difficulty; wheelchairs not recommended, leashed pets allowed; Annette Kester, 719-641-1053, Russ Kester, 719-641-9107, falconwanderers.org.
Nature
• Little Wonders: Snouts & Sniffers, for ages 2-3 with an adult, 10-11:15 a.m. and 1-2:15 p.m. Wednesday, $3.
• Pikes Peak Beekeeping School, 8:30 a.m.-3:45 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, $65. Registration: tinyurl.com/45mp4j7y.
• Nature's Classroom: 1-3 p.m. April 12, $4.
Colorado Birding Trail — Coloradobirdingtrail.com lists places to see birds and wildlife.
Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center — 4729 Twin Rocks Road, Divide. Limited tours available. Registration: 719-687-9742, wolfeducation.org.
Fountain Creek Nature Center — 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain. Registration: 719-520-6745; communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.
• Nature Adventures: Eggsploring Eggs, for ages 3-6 with an adult, 10-11:30 a.m. April 7-8, $3.
• 2s & 3s Outdoors: Hungry Herons, for ages 2-3, 10-11:15 a.m. April 14-15, $3.
Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center — 1805 N. 30th St. Registration: gardenofgods.com/things-to-do/things-1/calendar.
• Rock Identification in the Wild, for ages 10 and older, 2-4 p.m. Tuesday, $5.
• Kids Indoor Scavenger Hunt, for ages 3-9 with an adult, 10-11 a.m. Wednesday.
Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site — 3106 Gateway Road. Living history programs available with tours, demonstrations and hands-on activities. $3-$8. Tickets: rockledgeranch.com.
SATURDAY
Night Sky/Milky Way Photography Workshop — 9 p.m.-7 a.m., Paint Mines Interpretive Park, $300. Registration: 719-520-6387.
Running
• Gallop in the Garden 5K, 3-5 p.m. Thursday; gardenofgods.com/things-to-do/things-1/5k-fun-run.
Pikes Peak Road Runners — Go online for events: pprrun.org.
Snow Sports
THROUGH THURSDAY
Rocky Mountain National Park's ranger-led snowshoe walks — Open to all experience levels ages 8 and older; 970-586-1206, nps.gov/romo/planyourvisit/ranger-led-snowshoe-walks.htm.
Volunteering
Many state parks are looking for volunteers. For information, go to tinyurl.com/y9qafa2o.
