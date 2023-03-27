Hiking

Fountain Creek Nature Center — 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain. Registration: 719-520-6745; communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.

• Chocolate Bunny Walk & Egg Hunt, for ages 2-10 with an adult, 9-10 a.m., 11 a.m.-noon or 1-2 p.m. April 8, $5-$6.

COTREX — Colorado's official trails app; trails.colorado.gov.

Rocky Mountain Trails — Information on more than 70 hikes; rockymountainhikingtrails.com.

SATURDAY

Pueblo City Park Walk — 5K or 10K walk hosted by the Falcon Wanderers Walking Club, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Pueblo City Park, 800 Goodnight Ave., Pueblo. Wheelchairs are not recommended, strollers can complete the course, leashed pets welcome; falconwanderers.org.

Nature

Bear Creek Nature Center — 245 Bear Creek Road. Registration: 719-520-6387; communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.

• Nature's Classroom: Foothills Habitats, for grades 1-2, 1-3 p.m. April 4, $4.

• Chocolate Bunny Egg Hunt, for ages 2 and older, 9-10, 11 a.m.-noon, 1-2 p.m. or 3-4 p.m. April 8, $5-$6.

• Homeschool Fridays: Walk the Wetlands, for children in grades K-2, 2-4 p.m. Friday, $4.

• Nature Adventures: Rabbits Don't Lay Eggs, for ages 3-6 with an adult, 10-11:30 a.m. April 6-7, $3.

• 2's & 3's Outdoors: Who's Egg is it Anyway? for ages 2-3, 10-11:15 a.m. April 13-14, $3.

Colorado Birding Trail — Coloradobirdingtrail.com lists places to see birds and wildlife.

Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center — 4729 Twin Rocks Road, Divide. Limited tours available. Registration: 719-687-9742, wolfeducation.org.

Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site — 3106 Gateway Road. Living history programs available with tours, demonstrations and hands-on activities. $3-$8 admission. Tickets: rockledgeranch.com.

APRIL 7

EGGStravaganza — Glow in the dark egg hunt, for ages 8 and older, 7:45, 8, 8:15 and 8:30 p.m., Fox Run Regional Park, 2110 Stella Drive, $4-$5. Registration: communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.

Outdoor Skills

Bear Creek Nature Center — 245 Bear Creek Road. Registration: tinyurl.com/4mrtu9fs.

• Intro to Wilderness Survival, for ages 13 and older, 6-8:30 p.m. April 13, $30.

Trouts Fly Fishing — 1025 Zuni St., Denver, $50 unless otherwise noted. Registration: 303-733-1434, troutsflyfishing.com/a/info/events.

• Fly Fishing 101, 6-8 p.m. Tuesday.

• Beginner Casting Clinic, 5-6:30 p.m. Thursday.

• Bugs for Beginners, 6-8 p.m. April 4 or April 18.

• Knots 101, 6-7 p.m. April 5, 9-11 a.m. April 8 or April 15.

• Flying Fishing 101, 6-8 p.m. April 11 or April 25.

• Fly Tying 101, 6-7:30 p.m. April 12.

Pikes Peak Chapter Trout Unlimited Meetings — 6:30 p.m. fourth Tuesdays, January-October, Colorado Parks and Wildlife, 4255 Sinton Road; ppctu.org.

Running

Jack Quinn's Running Club — 5K, 5:15-7 p.m. Tuesdays, Jack Quinn's Irish Pub, 21 S. Tejon St.; jackquinnsrunners.com.

Pikes Peak Road Runners — Go online for events: pprrun.org.

Volunteering

Catamount Institute Volunteer Info Orientation — 740 W. Caramillo St. Registration: tinyurl.com/5abx8vjf.

• 5-6 p.m. April 3.

Many state parks are looking for volunteers. For information, go to cpw.state.co.us/aboutus/volunteers.

