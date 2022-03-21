Hiking
Bear Creek Nature Center — 245 Bear Creek Road. Registration: 719-520-6387; communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.
• Forest Bathing Walks, 1-3:30 p.m. April 2 and 30, $20-$30.
Fountain Creek Nature Center — 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain. Registration: 719-520-6745; communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.
• Homeschool Fridays: Walk the Wetlands, for grades K-2, 2-4 p.m. Friday, $4.
Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $9 per vehicle; 719-687-2366.
• Cahill Cabin and Pond, 8 a.m. Friday, Black Bear Trailhead.
• Splish Splash: Family Forest Bath, for ages 7 and older with and adult, 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Visitor Center. Registration required.
COTREX — Colorado's official trails app; trails.colorado.gov.
Rocky Mountain Trails — Information on more than 70 hikes; rockymountainhikingtrails.com.
Nature
• Little Wonders: Snouts & Sniffers, for ages 2-3 with an adult, 10-11:15 a.m. and 1-2:15 p.m. March 30, $3.
Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center — 1805 N. 30th St. Registration: gardenofgods.com/things-to-do/things-1/calendar.
• Kids Indoor Scavenger Hunt, for ages 3-9 with an adult, 10-11 a.m. Wednesdays through March 30.
• What's the Weather? 11 a.m.-noon Tuesday, $3.
• Rock Identification in the Wild, for ages 10 and older, 2-4 p.m. Tuesday or March 29, $5.
• That's Gross, explore the yuckier things some animals do to survive, 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, $4-$5.
Colorado Birding Trail — Coloradobirdingtrail.com lists places to see birds and wildlife.
Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center — 4729 Twin Rocks Road, Divide. Limited tours available. Registration: 719-687-9742, wolfeducation.org.
Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site — 3106 Gateway Road. Living history programs available with tours, demonstrations and hands-on activities. $3-$8 admission. Tickets: rockledgeranch.com.
APRIL 2
Night Sky/Milky Way Photography Workshop — 9 p.m.-7 a.m., Paint Mines Interpretive Park, $300. Registration: 719-520-6387.
Outdoor Skills
• Hug-a-Tree, for ages 5 and older, 2 p.m. Saturday, Visitor Center.
Running
• Gallop in the Garden 5K, 3-5 p.m. Thursdays through March 31; gardenofgods.com/things-to-do/things-1/5k-fun-run.
Life's 2 Short Fitness — Registration and cost: lifes2shortfitness.com.
• Women's Trail Running Training Group, 9 a.m. April 2 or 30, Lakewood.
Pikes Peak Road Runners — Go online for events: pprrun.org.
Snow Sports
THROUGH MARCH 31
Rocky Mountain National Park's Ranger-led Snowshoe Walks — Open to all experience levels ages 8 and older; 970-586-1206, nps.gov/romo/planyourvisit/ranger-led-snowshoe-walks.htm.
Volunteering
Many state parks are looking for volunteers. For information, go to tinyurl.com/y9qafa2o.
