Cycling

Life's 2 Short Fitness — Registration and cost: lifes2shortfitness.com.

• Women's Beginner Mountain Biking Course, 9 a.m. Thursday.

Hiking

Fountain Creek Nature Center — 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain. Registration: 719-520-6745; communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.

• Chocolate Bunny Walk & Egg Hunt, for ages 2-10 with an adult, 9-10 a.m., 11 a.m.-noon or 1-2 p.m. April 8, $5-$6.

Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $10 per vehicle; 719-687-2366.

• School Pond, 1 p.m. Sunday, Preacher's Hollow Trailhead.

COTREX — Colorado's official trails app; trails.colorado.gov.

Rocky Mountain Trails — Information on more than 70 hikes; rockymountainhikingtrails.com.

SATURDAY

Women's Voices, Women's Lives History Stroll — 10 a.m., Loyal Coffee, 408 S. Nevada Ave., $5. Registration: tinyurl.com/mr4xx4c6.

APRIL 1

Pueblo City Park Walk — 5K or 10K walk hosted by the Falcon Wanderers Walking Club, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., 800 Goodnight Ave., Pueblo. Wheelchairs not recommended, strollers can complete course, leashed pets welcome; falconwanderers.org.

Nature

Bear Creek Nature Center — 245 Bear Creek Road. Registration: 719-520-6387; communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.

• Nature Explorers - Towhee Tap Dance, for ages 4-5, 10-11:30 a.m. or 1-2:30 p.m. Wednesday, $3.

• Little Wonders: Dear Deer, for ages 2-3, 10-11:15 a.m. or 1-2:15 p.m. Thursday, $3.

• Nature's Classroom: Foothills Habitats, for grades 1-2, 1-3 p.m. April 4, $4.

Fountain Creek Nature Center — 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain. Registration: 719-520-6745; communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.

• Spring Back to Life, 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, $4-$5.

• Homeschool Fridays: Walk the Wetlands, for children in grades K-2, 2-4 p.m. March 31, $4.

• Nature Adventures: Rabbits Don't Lay Eggs, for ages 3-6 with an adult, 10-11:30 a.m. April 6-7, $3.

Colorado Birding Trail — Coloradobirdingtrail.com lists places to see birds and wildlife.

Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center — 4729 Twin Rocks Road, Divide. Limited tours available. Registration: 719-687-9742, wolfeducation.org.

Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site — 3106 Gateway Road. Living history programs available with tours, demonstrations and hands-on activities. $3-$8. Tickets: rockledgeranch.com.

APRIL 7

EGGStravaganza — Glow-in-the-dark egg hunt, for ages 8 and older, 7:45, 8, 8:15 and 8:30 p.m., Fox Run Regional Park, 2110 Stella Drive, $4-$5. Registration: communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.

Outdoor Skills

Pikes Peak Chapter Trout Unlimited Meetings — 6:30 p.m. fourth Tuesdays, January-October, Colorado Parks and Wildlife, 4255 Sinton Road; ppctu.org.

Running

Jack Quinn's Running Club — 5K, 5:15-7 p.m. Tuesdays, Jack Quinn's Irish Pub & Restaurant, 21 S. Tejon St.; jackquinnsrunners.com.

Pikes Peak Road Runners — Go online for events: pprrun.org.

Volunteering

Many state parks are looking for volunteers. For information, go to cpw.state.co.us/aboutus/volunteers.

