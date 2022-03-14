Almanac
Hiking
Bear Creek Nature Center — 245 Bear Creek Road. Registration: 719-520-6387; communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.
• Active Adults: COS History Walk Women's Voices, Women's Lives: Celebrating the 19th Amendment, 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday, $5-$6.
• March Forest Bathing Walks, 1-3:30 p.m. Saturday, $20-$30.
Fountain Creek Nature Center — 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain. Registration: 719-520-6745; communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.
• Active Adults: Full Worm Moon Lecture & Hike, 7-9 p.m. Friday, $4-$5.
Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center — 1805 N. 30th St. 1805 N. 30th St. Registration: gardenofgods.com/things-to-do/things-1/calendar.
• Splish! Splash! Forest Bathing Walk, for ages 7 and older with an adult, 1-3 p.m. March 21, $10.
Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $9 per vehicle; 719-687-2366.
COTREX — Colorado's official trails app; trails.colorado.gov.
Rocky Mountain Trails — Information on more than 70 hikes; rockymountainhikingtrails.com.
SATURDAY
St. Patrick’s Day Volksmarch — Hosted by the Falcon Wanderers Walking Club, start between 8:30 a.m.-noon, Modern Woodmen of America, 2924 N. Beacon St. Strollers can complete the course, wheelchairs are not recommended, leashed pets allowed on trails; Meg McDevitt, 719-271-6916, Dan Forbeck, 719-648-3176, falconwanderers.org.
Nature
• Nature Explorers: Green is Great, for ages 4-5, 10-11:30 a.m. and 1-2:30 p.m. Thursday, $3.
• Kids' Night Out: Full Moon Celebration, 5:30-9 p.m. Friday, $15-$20.
• Spring Break Camp: Colorado-Land, for grades 1-5, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. March 21-25, $140-$150.
• Kids Indoor Scavenger Hunt, for ages 3-9 with an adult, 10-11 a.m. Wednesdays through March 30.
• Fire Ecology, 3:15-4:15 p.m. Tuesday, $3.
• Photography Workshop, 7-9 a.m. Sunday, $20.
Colorado Birding Trail — Coloradobirdingtrail.com lists places to see birds and wildlife.
Outdoor Skills
• Intro to Wilderness Survival, noon-3 p.m. Saturday, $20.
Trouts Fly Fishing — 1025 Zuni St., Denver. Registration: 303-733-1434, troutsflyfishing.com.
• Fly Tying 201, 6-7 p.m. Wednesday, $50.
Running
• Gallop in the Garden 5K, 3-5 p.m. Thursdays through March 31; gardenofgods.com/things-to-do/things-1/5k-fun-run.
Pikes Peak Road Runners — Go online for events: pprrun.org.
Snow Sports
THROUGH MARCH 31
Rocky Mountain National Park's Ranger-led Snowshoe Walks — Open to all experience levels ages 8 and older; 970-586-1206, nps.gov/romo/planyourvisit/ranger-led-snowshoe-walks.htm.
Volunteering
Many state parks are looking for volunteers. For information, go to tinyurl.com/y9qafa2o.
