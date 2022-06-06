Hiking
Bear Creek Nature Center — 245 Bear Creek Road. Registration: 719-520-6387; communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.
• Forest Bathing Walks, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. June 15 or 1-3:30 p.m. June 25, $20-$30.
Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $9 per vehicle; 719-687-2366.
• Sight and Sound Hike, 10 a.m. Thursday, Visitor Center.
• Pond Safari, 1 p.m. Thursday, Dragonfly Pond.
• Dynamite and Cahill Cabin Loop, 8 a.m. Saturday, Grouse Mountain Trailhead.
• Forest Bathing/Shinrin-Yoku Walk, 1-3:30 p.m. Saturday, Visitor Center patio. Registration: 719-687-2366, ext. 0.
• Bird Walk, 8:30 a.m. June 13, Elk Meadow.
• Full Moon Hike, 9 p.m. June 14, Outlook Ridge Trailhead.
COTREX — Colorado's official trails app; trails.colorado.gov.
Rocky Mountain Trails — Information on more than 70 hikes; rockymountainhikingtrails.com.
Nature
Bear Creek Nature Center — 245 Bear Creek Road. Registration: 719-520-6387; communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.
• Active Adults: Wildflower Photography Workshop, 9-11 a.m. Saturday, $20-$25.
• Little Wonders: Nature's Music, for ages 2-3, 9-10:15 a.m. and 1-2:15 p.m. June 15, $3.
Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $9 per vehicle; 719-687-2366.
• History of Native Americans in the Pikes Peak Region, 8 a.m. Thursday, Amphitheater.
• Nature Crafts, 2 p.m. Friday, Camper Services.
• Dogs of Mueller State Park, 10 a.m. Sunday, Camper Services.
Colorado Birding Trail — Coloradobirdingtrail.com lists places to see birds and wildlife.
Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center — 4729 Twin Rocks Road, Divide. Limited tours available. Registration: 719-687-9742, wolfeducation.org.
Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site — 3106 Gateway Road. Living history programs available with tours, demonstrations and hands-on activities. $3-$8. Tickets: rockledgeranch.com.
Outdoor Skills
Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $9 per vehicle; 719-687-2366.
• Fly-fishing, 10 a.m. Friday, June 15 or 29, Dragonfly Pond.
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
Let's Go Camping — First-time campers can learn the basics, Bear Creek Lake Park, Morrison, $3. Registration: 303-697-6157, tinyurl.com/4zwyxkfx.
Running
Jack Quinn's Running Club — 5K, 5:15-7 p.m. Tuesdays, Jack Quinn's Irish Pub & Restaurant, 21 S. Tejon St.; jackquinnsrunners.com.
Pikes Peak Road Runners — Go online for events: pprrun.org.
SATURDAY
Into the Wild Running Festival — Runs, entertainment and more to benefit more than 450 lions, tigers, bears, wolves and other rescued animals, Keenesburg; runintothewild.org.
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
Ring the Springs — 100-mile, 50-mile and 28K races around Colorado Springs. Go online for prices. Registration: aravaiparunning.com/network/ringthesprings.
Volunteering
Many state parks are looking for volunteers. For information, go to tinyurl.com/y9qafa2o.
