Hiking

Bear Creek Nature Center — 245 Bear Creek Road. Registration: 719-520-6387.

• Nature Explorers - Let's Go Hiking, for ages 4-5, 9-10:30 a.m. and 1-2:30 p.m. June 15, $3.

• Kids Night Out: Summer Fun Moonlight Hike, for ages 7-12, 5:30-9 p.m. June 16, $20-$25.

COTREX — Colorado's official trails app; trails.colorado.gov.

Rocky Mountain Trails — Information on more than 70 hikes; rockymountainhikingtrails.com.

THROUGH SEPT. 23

History Stroll: The Great Outdoors & AdAmAn Alley — 10-11:30 a.m. Saturdays, Kimball's Peak Three Theater, 115 E. Pikes Peak Ave. to The Exchange, 526 S. Tejon St., $5. Tickets: tinyurl.com/yymm2v4e.

THROUGH OCT. 23

Trailability Program — Those with disabilities can experience trails using Terrain Hoppers, off-road mobility vehicles, Bear Creek and Fountain Creek nature centers. Registration: communityservices.elpasoco.com/trailability.

Nature

Bear Creek Nature Center — 245 Bear Creek Road. Registration: 719-520-6387.

• Sustainability Series: Watershed Wonders, 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, $4-$5.

• Little Wonders - Bird Bonanza, for ages 2-3, 9-10:15 and and 1-2:15 p.m. June 14, $3.

Fountain Creek Nature Center — 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain. Registration: 719-520-6745.

• Who Dung it, 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m. Saturday, $4-$5.

Colorado Birding Trail — Coloradobirdingtrail.com lists places to see birds and wildlife.

Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site — 3106 Gateway Road. Living history programs available with tours, demonstrations and hands-on activities. $3-$8 admission. Tickets: rockledgeranch.com.

THURSDAY-SUNDAY

Big Gear Show and (e) revolution E-bike Show — A festival of the great outdoors, Colorado Convention Center, Denver. Go online for prices and tickets: thebiggearshow.com.

SATURDAY AND JUNE 19

USDA Forest Fee-Free Day — Go online for information: fs.usda.gov/visit/passes-permits.

JUNE 15-18

FIBArk — First in Boating on the Arkansas is America’s oldest whitewater festival, Salida; fibark.com.

JUNE 17

Kite Festival — Make and fly a kite, contests and more, Falcon Regional Park, Elbert; communityservices.elpasoco.com/kite-festival.

Horses

SATURDAY

Harmony Horse Expo — Hosted by Dumb Friends League with tours, vendors, horsemanship workshops, demonstrations and more, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Harmony Equine Center, Franktown; ddfl.org.

Outdoor Skills

Pikes Peak Chapter Trout Unlimited Meetings — 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays, January-October, Colorado Parks and Wildlife, 4255 Sinton Road; ppctu.org.

Running

Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center — 1805 N. 30th St. Registration: tinyurl.com/mv7j3uss.

• Garden of the Gods 10M/10K and Trail Run, 5:30-11 a.m. Sunday, $60-$100.

Life's 2 Short Fitness — Registration, location and cost: lifes2shortfitness.com.

• Women's Beginner Trail Running Course, 9-11 a.m. Saturday.

• Women's Couch to Trails 5K Training Program, 9 a.m. Sunday.

Jack Quinn's Running Club — 5K, 5:15-7 p.m. Tuesdays, Jack Quinn's Irish Pub, 21 S. Tejon St.; jackquinnsrunners.com.

Pikes Peak Road Runners — Go online for events: pprrun.org.

Volunteering

Many state parks are looking for volunteers. For information, go to cpw.state.co.us/aboutus/volunteers.

—

Listings are published on a space-available basis. Email information at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.