almanac

Courtesy of Albadia Golf Resort

 Courtesy

Almanac

Hiking

Bear Creek Nature Center — 245 Bear Creek Road. Registration: 719-520-6387; communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.

• Forest Bathing Walks, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. July 6 or 1-3:30 p.m. July 23 $20-$30.

Fountain Creek Nature Center — 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain. Registration: 719-520-6745; communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.

• Firefly Celebration & Night Hike, 7:30-9 p.m. July 8 or 8-9:30 p.m. July 9, $4-$5.

Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center — 1805 N. 30th St. Registration: gardenofgods.com/things-to-do/things-1/calendar.

• Motorless Early Bird Hike & Bike, 5-8 a.m. Wednesday, July 27, Aug. 31 and Sept. 28. Registration not required; coloradosprings.gov/hikeandbike.

Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $9 per vehicle; 719-687-2366.

• Bird Walk, 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, Elk Meadow Trailhead.

• Cahill Pond and Cabin, 9 a.m. Wednesday, Grouse Mountain Trailhead.

• Osborn Cabin, 9 a.m. Thursday, Black Bear Trailhead.

COTREX — Colorado’s official trails app; trails.colorado.gov.

Rocky Mountain Trails — Information on more than 70 hikes; rockymountainhikingtrails.com.

Nature

Bear Creek Nature Center — 245 Bear Creek Road. Registration: 719-520-6387; communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.

• Night Sky/Milky Way Photography Workshops at the Paint Mines, Friday-Saturday, $300.

• Nature Explorers: Bedding and Building, for ages 4-5, 9-10:30 a.m. and 1-2:30 p.m. July 6, $3.

• Little Wonders: Ants on Parade, for ages 2-3, 9-10:15 a.m. and 1-2:15 p.m. July 7, $3.

• Children’s Mindfulness Series, 9-11 a.m. July 9, 16 and 23, $20-$30.

• Active Adults: 50 Species Challenge, 10 a.m.-noon July 16, $3-$4.

Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $9 per vehicle; 719-687-2366.

• History of Mining in Pikes Peak Region, 8 p.m. Thursday, Amphitheater.

Fountain Creek Nature Center — 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain. Registration: 719-520-6745; communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.

• Nature Adventures: Munching Mantids, for ages 3-6 with an adult, 9 a.m.-10:30 a.m. July 7-8, $3.

• Nature Camp: Wild Child Adventures, for grades 6-8, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. July 11-15, $140-$150.

Colorado Birding TrailColoradobirdingtrail.com lists places to see birds and wildlife.

Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center — 4729 Twin Rocks Road, Divide. Limited tours available. Registration: 719-687-9742, wolfeducation.org.

Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site — 3106 Gateway Road. Living history programs available with tours, demonstrations and hands-on activities. $3-$8 admission. Tickets: rockledgeranch.com.

Outdoor Skills

JULY 18

Colorado Trout Unlimited’s Troutfest Colorado — 5 p.m., Coors Field, Denver, $25 and up. Tickets: e.givesmart.com/events/rci.

Running

Jack Quinn’s Running Club — 5K, 5:15-7 p.m. Tuesdays, Jack Quinn’s Irish Pub, 21 S. Tejon St.; jackquinnsrunners.com.

Pikes Peak Road Runners — Go online for events: pprrun.org.

Volunteering

Many state parks are looking for volunteers. For information, go to tinyurl.com/y9qafa2o.

JULY 9-10

Wildlands Restoration Volunteers — Help restore eroded former offroad vehicle site, Tarryall. Registration: tinyurl.com/3kr25wha.

Listings are published on a space-available basis. Email information at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.

Tags

Load comments