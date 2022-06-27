Almanac
Hiking
Bear Creek Nature Center — 245 Bear Creek Road. Registration: 719-520-6387; communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.
• Forest Bathing Walks, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. July 6 or 1-3:30 p.m. July 23 $20-$30.
Fountain Creek Nature Center — 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain. Registration: 719-520-6745; communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.
• Firefly Celebration & Night Hike, 7:30-9 p.m. July 8 or 8-9:30 p.m. July 9, $4-$5.
Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center — 1805 N. 30th St. Registration: gardenofgods.com/things-to-do/things-1/calendar.
• Motorless Early Bird Hike & Bike, 5-8 a.m. Wednesday, July 27, Aug. 31 and Sept. 28. Registration not required; coloradosprings.gov/hikeandbike.
Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $9 per vehicle; 719-687-2366.
• Bird Walk, 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, Elk Meadow Trailhead.
• Cahill Pond and Cabin, 9 a.m. Wednesday, Grouse Mountain Trailhead.
• Osborn Cabin, 9 a.m. Thursday, Black Bear Trailhead.
COTREX — Colorado’s official trails app; trails.colorado.gov.
Rocky Mountain Trails — Information on more than 70 hikes; rockymountainhikingtrails.com.
Nature
Bear Creek Nature Center — 245 Bear Creek Road. Registration: 719-520-6387; communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.
• Night Sky/Milky Way Photography Workshops at the Paint Mines, Friday-Saturday, $300.
• Nature Explorers: Bedding and Building, for ages 4-5, 9-10:30 a.m. and 1-2:30 p.m. July 6, $3.
• Little Wonders: Ants on Parade, for ages 2-3, 9-10:15 a.m. and 1-2:15 p.m. July 7, $3.
• Children’s Mindfulness Series, 9-11 a.m. July 9, 16 and 23, $20-$30.
• Active Adults: 50 Species Challenge, 10 a.m.-noon July 16, $3-$4.
Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $9 per vehicle; 719-687-2366.
• History of Mining in Pikes Peak Region, 8 p.m. Thursday, Amphitheater.
Fountain Creek Nature Center — 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain. Registration: 719-520-6745; communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.
• Nature Adventures: Munching Mantids, for ages 3-6 with an adult, 9 a.m.-10:30 a.m. July 7-8, $3.
• Nature Camp: Wild Child Adventures, for grades 6-8, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. July 11-15, $140-$150.
Colorado Birding Trail — Coloradobirdingtrail.com lists places to see birds and wildlife.
Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center — 4729 Twin Rocks Road, Divide. Limited tours available. Registration: 719-687-9742, wolfeducation.org.
Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site — 3106 Gateway Road. Living history programs available with tours, demonstrations and hands-on activities. $3-$8 admission. Tickets: rockledgeranch.com.
Outdoor Skills
JULY 18
Colorado Trout Unlimited’s Troutfest Colorado — 5 p.m., Coors Field, Denver, $25 and up. Tickets: e.givesmart.com/events/rci.
Running
Jack Quinn’s Running Club — 5K, 5:15-7 p.m. Tuesdays, Jack Quinn’s Irish Pub, 21 S. Tejon St.; jackquinnsrunners.com.
Pikes Peak Road Runners — Go online for events: pprrun.org.
Volunteering
Many state parks are looking for volunteers. For information, go to tinyurl.com/y9qafa2o.
JULY 9-10
Wildlands Restoration Volunteers — Help restore eroded former offroad vehicle site, Tarryall. Registration: tinyurl.com/3kr25wha.
