Cycling

WEDNESDAY

Colorado Springs Bike to Work Day — With free breakfast, 6-9 a.m. Registration: coloradosprings.gov/biketowork.

Hiking

Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center — 1805 N. 30th St.

• Early Bird Hike & Bike, 5-8 a.m. Wednesday, July 26, Aug. 30 and Sept. 27; coloradosprings.gov/hikeandbike.

Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $10 per vehicle; 719-687-2366.

• Tree Identification Hike, 3 p.m. Thursday, Wapiti Trailhead.

COTREX — Colorado's official trails app; trails.colorado.gov.

Rocky Mountain Trails — Information on more than 70 hikes; rockymountainhikingtrails.com.

THROUGH SEPT. 23

History Stroll: The Great Outdoors & AdAmAn Alley — 10-11:30 a.m. Saturdays, Kimball's Peak Three Theater, 115 E. Pikes Peak Ave. to The Exchange, 526 S. Tejon St., $5. Tickets: tinyurl.com/yymm2v4e.

THROUGH OCT. 23

Trailability Program — Those with disabilities can experience trails using Terrain Hoppers, off-road mobility vehicles, Bear Creek and Fountain Creek Natures Centers. Registration: communityservices.elpasoco.com/trailability.

SATURDAY

Bird Walk and Program — Bird walk, 8-9 a.m., Manitou Lake, north of Woodland Park, $10 per vehicle, binoculars suggested, for ages five and older. Audio-visual program, 10-11 a.m. Lake George Public Library; 719-301-8801, betterbirdwatching.com.

Nature

Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $10 per vehicle; 719-687-2366.

• Knee High to Nature, for ages 3-5, 2 p.m. Friday, Camper Services.

• Star Party, 8:30-10:30 p.m. Friday, Visitor Center.

Fountain Creek Nature Center — 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain. Registration: 719-520-6745.

• Nature Adventures: Crabby Crawdads, for ages 3-6 with an adult, 9-10:30 a.m. July 6-7, $3.

Sustainable Educational Experience — SEE, 3890 Old Ranch Road. Registration: sustainableeducationalexperience.org.

• Community Bonfire and Star Party, with Colorado Springs Astronomical Society, 7:30 p.m. bonfire with star party 8:30-10:30 p.m. July 8, $5-$10 suggested donation.

Colorado Birding Trail — Coloradobirdingtrail.com lists places to see birds and wildlife.

Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center — 4729 Twin Rocks Road, Divide. Limited tours available. Registration: 719-687-9742, wolfeducation.org.

Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site — 3106 Gateway Road. Living history programs available with tours, demonstrations and hands-on activities. $3-$8 admission. Tickets: rockledgeranch.com.

JULY 7-16

Wildflower Festival — Surround yourself in the symphony of wildflowers, Crested Butte; crestedbuttewildflowerfestival.com.

Outdoor Skills

Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $10 per vehicle; 719-687-2366.

• Fly Fishing Clinic, 10 a.m. Friday, Dragonfly Pond.

Running

Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $10 per vehicle; 719-687-2366.

• Dynamite Jog, 9 a.m. Thursday, Grouse Mountain Trailhead.

Jack Quinn's Running Club — 5K, 5:15-7 p.m. Tuesdays, Jack Quinn's Irish Pub, 21 S. Tejon St.; jackquinnsrunners.com.

Pikes Peak Road Runners — Go online for events: pprrun.org.

JULY 8

Freedom 4-Miler Run and Costume Contest — Hosted by Colorado Veterans Project, 8 a.m., Charles Schwab Campus, 9800 Schwab Way, Lone Tree, $40, $30 for 1-mile fun run. Registration: freedomfourmiler.com.

Volunteering

Many state parks are looking for volunteers. For information, go to cpw.state.co.us/aboutus/volunteers.

—

Listings are published on a space-available basis. Email information at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.