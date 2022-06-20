ALMANAC
Cycling
WEDNESDAY
Bike to Work Day — 6-9 a.m. Go online for information and registration: coloradosprings.gov/biketowork.
Hiking
Bear Creek Nature Center — 245 Bear Creek Road. Registration: 719-520-6387; communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.
• Forest Bathing Walk, 1-3:30 p.m. Saturday, $20-$30.
Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center — 1805 N. 30th St. 1805 N. 30th St. Registration: gardenofgods.com/things-to-do/things-1/calendar.
• Motorless Early Bird Hike & Bike, 5-8 a.m. June 29, July 27, Aug. 31 and Sept. 28. Registration not required; coloradosprings.gov/hikeandbike.
Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $9 per vehicle; 719-687-2366.
• Lost and Geer Pond, 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, Lost Pond Trailhead.
• Outlook Ridge Sketching Hike, 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Outlook Ridge Trailhead.
• Outlook Ridge, 9 a.m. Sunday, Outlook Ridge Trailhead.
• Rock Pond, 9 a.m. June 27, Rock Pond Trailhead.
• Bird Walk, 8:30 a.m. June 28, Elk Meadow Trailhead.
• Cahill Pond and Cabin, 9 a.m. June 29, Grouse Mountain Trailhead.
• Osborn Cabin, 9 a.m. June 30, Black Bear Trailhead.
COTREX — Colorado’s official trails app; trails.colorado.gov.
Rocky Mountain Trails — Information on more than 70 hikes; rockymountainhiking trails.com.
Nature
Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $9 per vehicle; 719-687-2366.
• History of Fur Trade in Pikes Peak Region, 8 p.m. Thursday, Amphitheater.
• History of Mining in Pikes Peak Region, 8 p.m. June 30, Amphitheater.
Fountain Creek Nature Center — 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain. Registration: 719-520-6745; communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.
• 2s & 3s Outdoors: Rollie Pollie Roundup, for ages 2-3, 9-10:15 a.m. Thursday-Friday, $3.
• Evening Bat Quest, 7-9 p.m. Saturday, $4-$5.
• Nature Camp: Prehistoric Colorado, for grades 1-5, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. June 27-July 1, $140-$150.
Colorado Birding Trail — Coloradobirdingtrail.com lists places to see birds and wildlife.
Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center — 4729 Twin Rocks Road, Divide. Limited tours available. Registration: 719-687-9742, wolfeducation.org.
Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site — 3106 Gateway Road. Living history programs available with tours, demonstrations and hands-on activities. $3-$8 admission. Tickets: rockledge ranch.com.
SATURDAY
RiverFest — Boat and rubber ducky races, live music, marketplace and more, Rollans Park, Ridgway; ridgway riverfest.org.
Outdoor Skills
Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $9 per vehicle; 719-687-2366.
• Outdoor Skills Day, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday.
Trouts Fly Fishing — 1025 Zuni St., Denver. Registration: 303-733-1434, troutsflyfishing.com.
• Fly Fishing Beginner School, Saturday-Sunday, Frisco, $595; tinyurl.com/4n2wb7n8.
Running
Jack Quinn’s Running Club — 5K, 5:15-7 p.m. Tuesdays, Jack Quinn’s Irish Pub, 21 S. Tejon St.; jackquinnsrunners.com.
Pikes Peak Road Runners — Go online for events: pprrun.org.
Volunteering
Many state parks are looking for volunteers. For information, go to tinyurl.com/y9qafa2o.
