Cycling

JUNE 28

Colorado Springs Bike to Work Day — With free breakfast, 6-9 a.m. Registration: coloradosprings.gov/biketowork.

Hiking

Bear Creek Nature Center — 245 Bear Creek Road. Registration: 719-520-6387.

• Forest Bathing Walk, 1-3:30 p.m. Sunday, $20-$30.

Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center — 1805 N. 30th St.

• Early Bird Hike & Bike, 5-8 a.m. June 28, July 26, Aug. 30 and Sept. 27; coloradosprings.gov/hikeandbike.

Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $10 per vehicle; 719-687-2366.

• Preacher's Hollow, 2 p.m. Thursday, Preachers Hollow Trailhead.

• Wapiti Nature Hike, 9 a.m. Sunday, Wapiti Trailhead.

• Tree Identification Hike, 3 p.m. June 29, Wapiti Trailhead.

COTREX — Colorado's official trails app; trails.colorado.gov.

Rocky Mountain Trails — Information on more than 70 hikes; rockymountainhikingtrails.com.

THROUGH SEPT. 23

History Stroll: The Great Outdoors & AdAmAn Alley — 10-11:30 a.m. Saturdays, Kimball's Peak Three Theater, 115 E. Pikes Peak Ave. to The Exchange, 526 S. Tejon St., $5. Tickets: tinyurl.com/yymm2v4e.

THROUGH OCT. 23

Trailability Program — Those with disabilities can experience trails using Terrain Hoppers, off-road mobility vehicles, Bear Creek and Fountain Creek Natures Centers. Registration: communityservices.elpasoco.com/trailability.

Nature

Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $10 per vehicle; 719-687-2366.

• Pond Safari, 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dragonfly Pond.

• Knee High to Nature, for ages 3-5, 2 p.m. June 30, Camper Services.

• Star Party, 8:30-10:30 p.m. June 30, Visitor Center.

Fountain Creek Nature Center — 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain. Registration: 719-520-6745.

• 2's & 3's Outdoors: Flower Power, for ages 2-3, 9-10:15 a.m. Thursday-Friday, $3.

• Milkweed Menagerie, 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, $4-$5.

Sustainable Educational Experience — SEE, 3890 Old Ranch Road. Registration: sustainableeducationalexperience.org.

• Community Bonfire and Star Party, with Colorado Springs Astronomical Society, 7:30 p.m. bonfire with star party 8:30-10:30 p.m. Friday, $5-$10 suggested donation.

Colorado Birding Trail — Coloradobirdingtrail.com lists places to see birds and wildlife.

Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center — 4729 Twin Rocks Road, Divide. Limited tours available. Registration: 719-687-9742, wolfeducation.org.

Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site — 3106 Gateway Road. Living history programs available with tours, demonstrations and hands-on activities. $3-$8 admission. Tickets: rockledgeranch.com.

TUESDAY-WEDNESDAY

Night Sky/Milky Way Photography Workshops — Paint Mines, 9 p.m. Tuesday-7 a.m. Wednesday, $300. Registration: 719-520-6387.

Outdoor Skills

Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $10 per vehicle; 719-687-2366.

• Fly Fishing Clinic, 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dragonfly Pond.

• Outdoor Skills Day, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday.

Running

Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $10 per vehicle; 719-687-2366.

• Lost Pond Trail Jog, 9 a.m. Thursday, Lost Pond Trailhead.

• Dynamite Job, 9 a.m. June 29, Grouse Mountain Trailhead.

Jack Quinn's Running Club — 5K, 5:15-7 p.m. Tuesdays, Jack Quinn's Irish Pub, 21 S. Tejon St.; jackquinnsrunners.com.

Pikes Peak Road Runners — Go online for events: pprrun.org.

Volunteering

Many state parks are looking for volunteers. For information, go to cpw.state.co.us/aboutus/volunteers.

