Cycling
Life's 2 Short Fitness — Registration and cost: lifes2shortfitness.com.
• Women's Beginner Mountain Biking Course, 9 a.m. Saturday, Lakewood.
Hiking
Bear Creek Nature Center — 245 Bear Creek Road. Registration: 719-520-6387; communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.
• Forest Bathing Walks, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Wednesday or 1-3:30 p.m. June 25, $20-$30.
Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $9 per vehicle; 719-687-2366.
• Full Moon Hike, 9 p.m. Tuesday, Outlook Ridge Trailhead.
• Scavenger Hunt Hike, 10:30 a.m. Friday, Wapiti Trailhead.
• Cheesman Ranch, 8 a.m. Saturday, Grouse Mountain Trailhead.
• Sunset Hike, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Grouse Mountain Trailhead.
• Lost and Geer Pond, 8:30 a.m. June 21, Lost Pond Trailhead.
• Outlook Ridge Sketching Hike, 8:30 a.m. June 23, Outlook Ridge Trailhead.
COTREX — Colorado's official trails app; trails.colorado.gov.
Rocky Mountain Trails — Information on more than 70 hikes; rockymountainhikingtrails.com.
Nature
• Little Wonders: Nature's Music, for ages 2-3, 9-10:15 a.m. and 1-2:15 p.m. Wednesday, $3.
• Nature Explorers: Noticing Nature, for ages 4-5, 9-10:30 a.m. and 1-2:30 p.m. Thursday, $3.
• Kids' Night Out: Creek Night, for ages 6-11, 5:30-9 p.m. Friday, $15-$20.
Fountain Creek Nature Center — 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain. Registration: 719-520-6745; communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.
• 2s & 3s Outdoors: Rollie Pollie Roundup, for ages 2-3, 9-10:15 a.m. June 23-24, $3.
• History of Early Explorers and Military in Pikes Peak Region, 8 p.m. Thursday, Amphitheater.
• Nature Bingo, 2 p.m. Saturday, Camper Services.
• History of Fur Trade in Pikes Peak Region, 8 p.m. June 23, Amphitheater.
Colorado Birding Trail — Coloradobirdingtrail.com lists places to see birds and wildlife.
Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center — 4729 Twin Rocks Road, Divide. Limited tours available. Registration: 719-687-9742, wolfeducation.org.
Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site — 3106 Gateway Road. Living history programs available with tours, demonstrations and hands-on activities. $3-$8. Tickets: rockledgeranch.com.
THURSDAY-SUNDAY
FIBArk — First In Boating on the Arkansas is America’s oldest whitewater festival, Salida; fibark.com.
Outdoor Skills
• Knots and Lashing, 2 p.m. Friday, Camper Services.
• Responsible Fire Basics, 7 p.m. Friday, Amphitheater.
• Fly Tying, 10 a.m. Saturday, Visitor Center.
• Camp Series: Tents, 10 a.m. Saturday, Lost Pond Picnic Area.
Running
Life's 2 Short Fitness — Registration and cost: lifes2shortfitness.com.
• Beginner Trail Running Course, 9 a.m. Saturday, Lakewood.
Jack Quinn's Running Club — 5K, 5:15-7 p.m. Tuesdays, Jack Quinn's Irish Pub & Restaurant, 21 S. Tejon St.; jackquinnsrunners.com.
Pikes Peak Road Runners — Go online for events: pprrun.org.
Volunteering
Many state parks are looking for volunteers. For specific information, go to tinyurl.com/y9qafa2o.
—
