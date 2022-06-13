almanac

Courtesy of Albadia Golf Resort

Cycling

Life's 2 Short Fitness — Registration and cost: lifes2shortfitness.com.

• Women's Beginner Mountain Biking Course, 9 a.m. Saturday, Lakewood.

Hiking

Bear Creek Nature Center — 245 Bear Creek Road. Registration: 719-520-6387; communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.

• Forest Bathing Walks, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Wednesday or 1-3:30 p.m. June 25, $20-$30.

Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $9 per vehicle; 719-687-2366.

• Full Moon Hike, 9 p.m. Tuesday, Outlook Ridge Trailhead.

• Scavenger Hunt Hike, 10:30 a.m. Friday, Wapiti Trailhead.

• Cheesman Ranch, 8 a.m. Saturday, Grouse Mountain Trailhead.

• Sunset Hike, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Grouse Mountain Trailhead.

• Lost and Geer Pond, 8:30 a.m. June 21, Lost Pond Trailhead.

• Outlook Ridge Sketching Hike, 8:30 a.m. June 23, Outlook Ridge Trailhead.

COTREX — Colorado's official trails app; trails.colorado.gov.

Rocky Mountain Trails — Information on more than 70 hikes; rockymountainhikingtrails.com.

Nature

Bear Creek Nature Center — 245 Bear Creek Road. Registration: 719-520-6387; communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.

• Little Wonders: Nature's Music, for ages 2-3, 9-10:15 a.m. and 1-2:15 p.m. Wednesday, $3.

• Nature Explorers: Noticing Nature, for ages 4-5, 9-10:30 a.m. and 1-2:30 p.m. Thursday, $3.

• Kids' Night Out: Creek Night, for ages 6-11, 5:30-9 p.m. Friday, $15-$20.

Fountain Creek Nature Center — 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain. Registration: 719-520-6745; communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.

• 2s & 3s Outdoors: Rollie Pollie Roundup, for ages 2-3, 9-10:15 a.m. June 23-24, $3.

Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $9 per vehicle; 719-687-2366.

• History of Early Explorers and Military in Pikes Peak Region, 8 p.m. Thursday, Amphitheater.

• Nature Bingo, 2 p.m. Saturday, Camper Services.

• History of Fur Trade in Pikes Peak Region, 8 p.m. June 23, Amphitheater.

Colorado Birding Trail — Coloradobirdingtrail.com lists places to see birds and wildlife.

Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center — 4729 Twin Rocks Road, Divide. Limited tours available. Registration: 719-687-9742, wolfeducation.org.

Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site — 3106 Gateway Road. Living history programs available with tours, demonstrations and hands-on activities. $3-$8. Tickets: rockledgeranch.com.

THURSDAY-SUNDAY

FIBArk — First In Boating on the Arkansas is America’s oldest whitewater festival, Salida; fibark.com.

Outdoor Skills

Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $9 per vehicle; 719-687-2366.

• Knots and Lashing, 2 p.m. Friday, Camper Services.

• Responsible Fire Basics, 7 p.m. Friday, Amphitheater.

• Fly Tying, 10 a.m. Saturday, Visitor Center.

• Camp Series: Tents, 10 a.m. Saturday, Lost Pond Picnic Area.

Running

Life's 2 Short Fitness — Registration and cost: lifes2shortfitness.com.

• Beginner Trail Running Course, 9 a.m. Saturday, Lakewood.

Jack Quinn's Running Club — 5K, 5:15-7 p.m. Tuesdays, Jack Quinn's Irish Pub & Restaurant, 21 S. Tejon St.; jackquinnsrunners.com.

Pikes Peak Road Runners — Go online for events: pprrun.org.

Volunteering

Many state parks are looking for volunteers. For specific information, go to tinyurl.com/y9qafa2o.

Listings are published on a space-available basis. Email information at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.

Tags

Load comments