Hiking

Bear Creek Nature Center — 245 Bear Creek Road. Registration: 719-520-6387.

• Nature Explorers - Let's Go Hiking, for ages 4-5, 9-10:30 a.m. and 1-2:30 p.m. Thursday, $3.

• Kids Night Out: Summer Fun Moonlight Hike, for ages 7-12, 5:30-9 p.m. Friday, $20-$25.

Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $10 per vehicle; 719-687-2366.

• Bird Walk, 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, Elk Meadow Trailhead.

• Sketch Hike, 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Grouse Mountain Trailhead.

• Dark Sky Hike, 9 p.m. Thursday, Outlook Ridge Trailhead.

• School Pond, 10 a.m. June 19, School Pond Trailhead.

COTREX — Colorado's official trails app; trails.colorado.gov.

Rocky Mountain Trails — Information on more than 70 hikes; rockymountainhikingtrails.com.

THROUGH SEPT. 23

History Stroll: The Great Outdoors & AdAmAn Alley — 10-11:30 a.m. Saturdays, Kimball's Peak Three Theater, 115 E. Pikes Peak Ave. to The Exchange, 526 S. Tejon St., $5. Tickets: tinyurl.com/yymm2v4e.

THROUGH OCT. 23

Trailability Program — Those with disabilities can experience trails using Terrain Hoppers, off-road mobility vehicles, Bear Creek and Fountain Creek Natures Centers. Registration: communityservices.elpasoco.com/trailability.

Nature

Bear Creek Nature Center — 245 Bear Creek Road. Registration: 719-520-6387.

• Little Wonders - Bird Bonanza, for ages 2-3, 9-10:15 and and 1-2:15 p.m. Wednesday, $3.

Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $10 per vehicle; 719-687-2366.

• Pond Safari, 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dragonfly Pond.

• History of Fur Trade in Pikes Peak Region, 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Amphitheater.

• Nature Crafts, for ages 3 and older, 2 p.m. Friday, Camper Services.

• F.U.N.: Furs and Useful Noggins, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Amphitheater.

• Owl Pellets, 2 p.m. Saturday, Visitor Center.

• S'mores Stories, 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Amphitheater.

• Tracks Table, 9-11 a.m. Sunday, Camper Services.

• Fire Ecology, 2 p.m. June 19, Camper Services.

Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center — 4729 Twin Rocks Road, Divide. Registration: 719-687-9742.

• Meet a Wolf, 4-5:30 p.m. Thursday, $40, $20 for ages 6-11.

• Father's Day with the Wolves, breakfast burritos, raffle and tour, 9-11 a.m. Sunday, $40, $20 for ages 6-11.

Colorado Birding Trail — Coloradobirdingtrail.com lists places to see birds and wildlife.

Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center — 4729 Twin Rocks Road, Divide. Limited tours available. Registration: 719-687-9742, wolfeducation.org.

Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site — 3106 Gateway Road. Living history programs available with tours, demonstrations and hands-on activities. $3-$8 admission. Tickets: rockledgeranch.com.

THURSDAY-SUNDAY

FIBArk — First in Boating on the Arkansas is America’s oldest whitewater festival, Salida; fibark.com.

SATURDAY

Kite Festival — Make and fly a kite, contests and more, Falcon Regional Park, Elbert; communityservices.elpasoco.com/kite-festival.

JUNE 19

USDA Forest Fee-Free Day — Go online for information: fs.usda.gov/visit/passes-permits.

Outdoor Skills

Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $10 per vehicle; 719-687-2366.

• Fly Fishing Clinic, 10 a.m. Friday or June 20, Dragonfly Pond.

Pikes Peak Chapter Trout Unlimited Meetings — 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Colorado Parks and Wildlife, 4255 Sinton Road; ppctu.org.

Running

Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $10 per vehicle; 719-687-2366.

• Preacher's Hollow Trail Jog, 9 a.m. Thursday, Preacher's Hollow Trailhead.

Pikes Peak Road Runners — Go online for events: pprrun.org.

Volunteering

Many state parks are looking for volunteers. For information, go to cpw.state.co.us/aboutus/volunteers.

