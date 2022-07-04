almanac

Courtesy of Albadia Golf Resort

Hiking

Bear Creek Nature Center — 245 Bear Creek Road. Registration: 719-520-6387; communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.

• Forest Bathing Walks, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Wednesday or 1-3:30 p.m. July 23, $20-$30.

Fountain Creek Nature Center — 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain. Registration: 719-520-6745; communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.

• Firefly Celebration & Night Hike, 7:30-9 p.m. Friday or 8-9:30 p.m. Saturday, $4-$5.

Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $9 per vehicle; 719-687-2366.

• Bird Walk, 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 19 and 24, Elk Meadow Trailhead.

• Wildflower Wednesday Hike, 9 a.m. Wednesday, School Pond Trailhead.

• Wapiti Nature Trail, 9 a.m. Thursday and 8:30 a.m. July 11, Wapiti Trailhead.

• Outlook Ridge Sketching Hike, 8:30 a.m. Friday, Outlook Ridge Trailhead.

• Sunset Hike, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Outlook Ridge Trailhead.

COTREX — Colorado's official trails app; trails.colorado.gov.

Rocky Mountain Trails — Information on more than 70 hikes; rockymountainhikingtrails.com.

Nature

Bear Creek Nature Center — 245 Bear Creek Road. Registration: 719-520-6387; communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.

• Nature Explorers: Bedding and Building, for ages 4-5, 9-10:30 a.m. and 1-2:30 p.m. Wednesday, $3.

• Little Wonders: Ants on Parade, for ages 2-3, 9-10:15 a.m. and 1-2:15 p.m. Thursday, $3.

Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $9 per vehicle; 719-687-2366.

• Wild About Elk, 8 p.m. Friday, Amphitheater.

• Bear Aware Roving Program, 1-2:30 p.m. Saturday, Comfort Station.

• Tree Cookie Crafts, 10 a.m. Sunday, Camper Services.

Fountain Creek Nature Center — 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain. Registration: 719-520-6745; communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.

• Nature Adventures: Munching Mantids, for ages 3-6 with an adult, 9 a.m.-10:30 a.m. Thursday-Friday, $3.

• Nature Camp: Wild Child Adventures, for grades 6-8, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. July 11-15, $140-$150.

Colorado Birding Trail — Coloradobirdingtrail.com lists places to see birds and wildlife.

Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center — 4729 Twin Rocks Road, Divide. Limited tours available. Registration: 719-687-9742, wolfeducation.org.

Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site — 3106 Gateway Road. Living history programs available with tours, demonstrations and hands-on activities. $3-$8 admission. Tickets: rockledgeranch.com.

Outdoor Skills

Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $9 per vehicle; 719-687-2366.

• Knots and Lashing, 2 p.m. Friday, Camper Services.

Running

Life's 2 Short Fitness — Registration and cost: lifes2shortfitness.com.

Jack Quinn's Running Club — 5K, 5:15-7 p.m. Tuesdays, Jack Quinn's Irish Pub, 21 S. Tejon St.; jackquinnsrunners.com.

Pikes Peak Road Runners — Go online for events: pprrun.org.

Volunteering

Many state parks are looking for volunteers. For information, go to tinyurl.com/y9qafa2o.

SATURDAY

Community Cleanup — 9 a.m., Black Canyon Open Space. Registration: tinyurl.com/2p99f5xw.

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

Wildlands Restoration Volunteers — Help restore eroded former off-road vehicle site, Tarryall. Registration: tinyurl.com/3kr25wha.

Listings are published on a space-available basis. Email information at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.

Tags

Load comments