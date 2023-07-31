Cycling

AUG. 12

The Broadmoor Cycle to the Summit — Up Pikes Peak. Go online for prices and registration: coloradospringssports.org/cycletothesummit.

Hiking

Bear Creek Nature Center — 245 Bear Creek Road. Registration: 719-520-6387.

• Forest Bathing Walk, 1-3:30 p.m. Aug. 19, $20-$30.

COTREX — Colorado's official trails app; trails.colorado.gov.

Rocky Mountain Trails — Information on more than 70 hikes; rockymountainhikingtrails.com.

THROUGH SEPT. 23

History Stroll: The Great Outdoors & AdAmAn Alley — 10-11:30 a.m. Saturdays, Kimball's Peak Three Theater, 115 E. Pikes Peak Ave. to The Exchange, 526 S. Tejon St., $5. Tickets: tinyurl.com/yymm2v4e.

THROUGH OCT. 23

Trailability Program — Those with disabilities can experience trails using Terrain Hoppers, off-road mobility vehicles, Bear Creek and Fountain Creek Natures Centers. Registration: communityservices.elpasoco.com/trailability.

SATURDAY

Steps in Empower — A walk to benefit Bakhita Mountain Home, 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Mount Saint Francis Campus, 2650 Parish View, $20-$25. Registration: tinyurl.com/3kaew6vp.

AUG. 25

Active Adults: Santa Fe Open Space Hike — 5:30 p.m., Palmer Lake Recreation Area, $4-$5. Registration: 719-520-6387.

Nature

Bear Creek Nature Center — 245 Bear Creek Road. Registration: 719-520-6387.

• Kids' Morning Out: Foothills Detectives, for ages 6-11, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, $20-$25.

• Little Wonders: Creek Critters, for ages 2-3 with an adult, 9-10:15 a.m. or 1-2:15 p.m. Aug. 16, $3.

• Happy Trails BBQ Fundraiser, 6-9 p.m. Aug. 18, call for prices.

• Nature Explorers - Wondrous Water, for ages 4-5, 9-10:30 a.m. or 1-2:30 p.m. Aug. 23, $3.

• Beer Creek A'Buzz: Annual Honey Harvest & Pollinator Celebration Day, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Aug. 26, $2.

Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center — 4729 Twin Rocks Road, Divide. Registration: 719-687-9742.

• Meet a Wolf, 4-5:30 p.m. Thursday, $40, $20 for ages 6-11, no one under age of 6 allowed.

Colorado Birding Trail — Coloradobirdingtrail.com lists places to see birds and wildlife.

AUG. 9

Trivia in the Park — 6-7:30 p.m., Fox Run Regional Park, 2110 Stella Drive; 719-520-6387.

AUG. 12

Perseid Meteor Shower Photography Workshop — 10 a.m., Kane Ranch Open Space, 12791 Squirrel Creek Road, $20. Registration: 719-520-6387.

AUG. 19-20

Photography Workshops — 9 p.m. Aug. 19-7 a.m. Aug. 20, Paint Mines, 29950 Paint Mine Road, $300. Registration: 719-520-6387.

Running

Jack Quinn's Running Club — 5K, 5:15-7 p.m. Tuesdays, Jack Quinn's Irish Pub, 21 S. Tejon St.; jackquinnsrunners.com.

Pikes Peak Road Runners — Go online for events: pprrun.org.

AUG. 26

Race Against Violence — Activities for children and adults, 5K walk/run and more to benefit Kingdom Builders Family Life Center, 9 a.m., Panorama Park, 4540 Fenton Road, $55 for 5K. Registration required for 5K: kbflc.org/events.

Volunteering

Many state parks are looking for volunteers. For information, go to cpw.state.co.us/aboutus/volunteers.

