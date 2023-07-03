Cycling

Life's 2 Short Fitness — Registration, location and cost: lifes2shortfitness.com.

• Women's Beginner Mountain Biking Course, 9-11 a.m. July 18.

Hiking

Fountain Creek Nature Center — 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain. Registration: 719-520-6745.

• Firefly Celebration and Hike, 7:30-9 p.m. Friday, 8-9:30 p.m. Saturday, $4-$5.

COTREX — Colorado's official trails app; trails.colorado.gov.

Rocky Mountain Trails — Information on more than 70 hikes; rockymountainhikingtrails.com.

THROUGH SEPT. 23

History Stroll: The Great Outdoors & AdAmAn Alley — 10-11:30 a.m. Saturdays, Kimball's Peak Three Theater, 115 E. Pikes Peak Ave. to The Exchange, 526 S. Tejon St., $5. Tickets: tinyurl.com/yymm2v4e.

THROUGH OCT. 23

Trailability Program — Those with disabilities can experience trails using Terrain Hoppers, off-road mobility vehicles, Bear Creek and Fountain Creek Natures Centers. Registration: communityservices.elpasoco.com/trailability.

SATURDAY

Bird Walk — With local birding expert, Joe LaFleur, 8:30-9:30 a.m., Crystal Reservoir on Pikes Peak Highway, $5; 719-301-8801, betterbirdwatching.com.

Nature

• Nature Adventures: Crabby Crawdads, for ages 3-6 with an adult, 9-10:30 a.m. Thursday-Friday, $3.

Sustainable Educational Experience — SEE, 3890 Old Ranch Road. Registration: sustainableeducationalexperience.org.

• Community Bonfire and Star Party, with Colorado Springs Astronomical Society, bonfire at 7:30 p.m. with star party 8:30-10:30 p.m. Saturday, $5-$10 suggested donation.

Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center — 4729 Twin Rocks Road, Divide. Registration: 719-687-9742.

• Meet a Wolf, 4-5:30 p.m. Thursday, $40, $20 for ages 6-11, no one younger than 6 allowed.

Colorado Birding Trail — Coloradobirdingtrail.com lists places to see birds and wildlife.

Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site — 3106 Gateway Road. Living history programs available with tours, demonstrations and hands-on activities. $3-$8 admission. Tickets: rockledgeranch.com.

FRIDAY-JULY 16

Wildflower Festival — Surround yourself in the symphony of wildflowers, Crested Butte; crestedbuttewildflowerfestival.com.

JULY 15-16

Lavender Festival — With demonstrations, farm tours and more, Chatfield Farms, Littleton; tinyurl.com/ymyjymc3.

Outdoor Skills

SATURDAY

Troutfest Colorado — Vendors, casting areas, fly-tying, youth activities and more, Coors Field, Denver; tinyurl.com/3f9ej63s.

Running

• Women's Couch to Trails 5K Training Program, 9 a.m. Saturday.

Jack Quinn's Running Club — 5K, 5:15-7 p.m. Tuesdays, Jack Quinn's Irish Pub, 21 S. Tejon St.; jackquinnsrunners.com.

Pikes Peak Road Runners — Go online for events: pprrun.org.

SATURDAY

Freedom 4-Miler Run and Patriot Costume Contest — Hosted by Colorado Veterans Project, 8 a.m., Charles Schwab Campus, 9800 Schwab Way, Lone Tree, $40, $30 for 1-mile fun run. Registration: freedomfourmiler.com.

JULY 16

Garden to Peak Challenge Race — Barr Tail Mountain Race. Registration: tinyurl.com/ynr6vnzw.

Volunteering

Many state parks are looking for volunteers. For information, go to cpw.state.co.us/aboutus/volunteers.

