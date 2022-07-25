ALMANAC
Cycling
Outside Events Cycling Series — Go online for prices. Registration: events.outsideonline.com.
• Copper Triangle, Aug. 6, Copper.
AUG. 6
Little Twilight Criterium — 3-10 p.m., downtown Littleton; tinyurl.com/msxypjh2.
Hiking
Bear Creek Nature Center — 245 Bear Creek Road. Registration: 719-520-6387; communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.
• Jon Kedrowski will discuss exploring the mountains and high mountain lakes of Colorado, 6:30 p.m. Aug. 2. His book “Classic Colorado Hikes: Lakes, Loop, and High Ridge Traverses” will be available for purchase. Admission, $4-$5.
Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center — 1805 N. 30th St.
• Motorless Early Bird Hike & Bike, 5-8 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31 and Sept. 28; coloradosprings.gov/hikeandbike.
Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $9 per vehicle; 719-687-2366.
• Dark Sky Hike, 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Outlook Ridge Trailhead.
• Dynamite Cabin, 9 a.m. Thursday, Grouse Mountain Trailhead.
COTREX — Colorado’s official trails app; trails.colorado.gov.
Rocky Mountain Trails — Information on more than 70 hikes; rockymountainhikingtrails.com.
Nature
Bear Creek Nature Center — 245 Bear Creek Road. Registration: 719-520-6387; communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.
• Night Sky/Milky Way Photography Workshops at the Paint Mines, Sunday-Aug. 1, $300.
Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $9 per vehicle; 719-687-2366.
• Cat Controversy, 10 a.m. Friday, Camper Services.
• Going Batty, 8 p.m. Friday, Amphitheater.
• Bear and Lion Jeopardy, 2 p.m. Saturday, Camper Services.
• Star Party, 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Visitor Center.
• Felines of Mueller Touch Table, 10 a.m. Sunday, Camper Services.
Fountain Creek Nature Center — 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain. Registration: 719-520-6745; communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.
• Insect Songs, 9-11 a.m. Saturday, $4-$5.
Colorado Birding Trail — Coloradobirdingtrail.com lists places to see birds and wildlife.
Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center — 4729 Twin Rocks Road, Divide. Limited tours available. Registration: 719-687-9742, wolfeducation.org.
Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site — 3106 Gateway Road. Living history programs available with tours, demonstrations and hands-on activities. $3-$8 admission. Tickets: rockledgeranch.com.
Outdoor Skills
Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $9 per vehicle; 719-687-2366.
• Fly Fishing, 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dragonfly Pond.
• Hug a Tree, for ages 5 and older, 2 p.m. Friday, Visitor Center.
• Fishing Basics, 8 a.m. Saturday, Dragonfly Pond.
SATURDAY
Scheels Hunt Expo — 9 a.m.-5 p.m. with hunting industry vendors and seminars: 9:30 a.m. How to Pack Out, 11:30 a.m. Big Game Processing, 1 p.m. Arrow Building, 3 p.m. Elk Calling Tips and Tricks, Scheels, 1226 InterQuest Parkway, $20 per seminar. Registration: scheels.com/cshuntexposeminars.
Running
Jack Quinn’s Running Club — 5K, 5:15-7 p.m. Tuesdays, Jack Quinn’s Irish Pub, 21 S. Tejon St.; jackquinnsrunners.com.
Pikes Peak Road Runners — Go online for events: pprrun.org.
Volunteering
Many state parks are looking for volunteers. For information, go to tinyurl.com/y9qafa2o.
