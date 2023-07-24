Cycling
AUG. 12
The Broadmoor Cycle to the Summit — Up Pikes Peak. Go online for prices and registration: coloradospringssports.org/cycletothesummit.
Hiking
Bear Creek Nature Center — 245 Bear Creek Road. Registration: 719-520-6387.
• Beautiful Blooms, for ages 12 and older, 9-11 a.m. Saturday, $4-$5.
Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center — 1805 N. 30th St.
• Early Bird Hike & Bike, 5-8 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30 and Sept. 27; coloradosprings.gov/hikeandbike.
Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $10 per vehicle; 719-687-2366.
• Wapiti Guided Hike, 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Wapiti Trailhead.
• Bird Walk, 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Elk Meadow Trailhead.
• Wildflower Hike, 9 a.m. Saturday, Lost Pond Trailhead.
• Preacher's Hollow, 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Preacher's Hollow Trailhead.
COTREX — Colorado's official trails app; trails.colorado.gov.
Rocky Mountain Trails — Information on more than 70 hikes; rockymountainhikingtrails.com.
THROUGH SEPT. 23
History Stroll: The Great Outdoors & AdAmAn Alley — 10-11:30 a.m. Saturdays, Kimball's Peak Three Theater, 115 E. Pikes Peak Ave. to The Exchange, 526 S. Tejon St., $5. Tickets: tinyurl.com/yymm2v4e.
THROUGH OCT. 23
Trailability Program — Those with disabilities can experience trails using Terrain Hoppers, off-road mobility vehicles, Bear Creek and Fountain Creek Natures Centers. Registration: communityservices.elpasoco.com/trailability.
AUG. 5
Steps in Empower — A walk to benefit Bakhita Mountain Home, 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Mount Saint Francis Campus, 2650 Parish View, $20-$25. Registration: tinyurl.com/3kaew6vp.
Nature
Bear Creek Nature Center — 245 Bear Creek Road. Registration: 719-520-6387.
• Kids' Morning Out: Foothills Detectives, for ages 6-11, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Aug. 5, $20-$25.
Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $10 per vehicle; 719-687-2366.
• Pond Safari, 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dragonfly Pond.
• Tracking & Trailing, for ages 6 and older, 2 p.m. Friday, Camper Services.
• Geology of Colorado, 3:30 p.m. Friday, outside the Visitor Center.
• All About Bats, 8 p.m. Friday, Amphitheater.
• Live Birds of Prey, 7 p.m. Saturday, Amphitheater.
Colorado Birding Trail — Coloradobirdingtrail.com lists places to see birds and wildlife.
Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center — 4729 Twin Rocks Road, Divide. Registration: 719-687-9742, wolfeducation.org.
AUG. 9
Trivia in the Park — 6-7:30 p.m., Fox Run Regional Park, 2110 Stella Drive; 719-520-6387.
AUG. 12
Perseid Meteor Shower Photography Workshop — 10 a.m., Kane Ranch Open Space, 12791 Squirrel Creek Road, $20. Registration: 719-520-6387.
Outdoor Skills
Pikes Peak Chapter Trout Unlimited Meetings — 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Colorado Parks and Wildlife, 4255 Sinton Road; ppctu.org.
Running
Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $10 per vehicle; 719-687-2366.
• Homestead Trail Jog, 9 a.m. Thursday, Homestead Trailhead.
Jack Quinn's Running Club — 5K, 5:15-7 p.m. Tuesdays, Jack Quinn's Irish Pub, 21 S. Tejon St.; jackquinnsrunners.com.
Pikes Peak Road Runners — Go online for events: pprrun.org.
Volunteering
Catamount Institute Volunteer Info Orientation — 740 W. Caramillo St. Registration: tinyurl.com/5abx8vjf.
• 5-6 p.m. Aug. 7.
Many state parks are looking for volunteers. For information, go to cpw.state.co.us/aboutus/volunteers.
—
Listings are published on a space-available basis. Email information at least two weeks in advance: [email protected].
Comments are open to Gazette subscribers only