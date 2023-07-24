Cycling

AUG. 12

The Broadmoor Cycle to the Summit — Up Pikes Peak. Go online for prices and registration: coloradospringssports.org/cycletothesummit.

Hiking

Bear Creek Nature Center — 245 Bear Creek Road. Registration: 719-520-6387.

• Beautiful Blooms, for ages 12 and older, 9-11 a.m. Saturday, $4-$5.

Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center — 1805 N. 30th St.

• Early Bird Hike & Bike, 5-8 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30 and Sept. 27; coloradosprings.gov/hikeandbike.

Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $10 per vehicle; 719-687-2366.

• Wapiti Guided Hike, 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Wapiti Trailhead.

• Bird Walk, 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Elk Meadow Trailhead.

• Wildflower Hike, 9 a.m. Saturday, Lost Pond Trailhead.

• Preacher's Hollow, 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Preacher's Hollow Trailhead.

COTREX — Colorado's official trails app; trails.colorado.gov.

Rocky Mountain Trails — Information on more than 70 hikes; rockymountainhikingtrails.com.

THROUGH SEPT. 23

History Stroll: The Great Outdoors & AdAmAn Alley — 10-11:30 a.m. Saturdays, Kimball's Peak Three Theater, 115 E. Pikes Peak Ave. to The Exchange, 526 S. Tejon St., $5. Tickets: tinyurl.com/yymm2v4e.

THROUGH OCT. 23

Trailability Program — Those with disabilities can experience trails using Terrain Hoppers, off-road mobility vehicles, Bear Creek and Fountain Creek Natures Centers. Registration: communityservices.elpasoco.com/trailability.

AUG. 5

Steps in Empower — A walk to benefit Bakhita Mountain Home, 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Mount Saint Francis Campus, 2650 Parish View, $20-$25. Registration: tinyurl.com/3kaew6vp.

Nature

Bear Creek Nature Center — 245 Bear Creek Road. Registration: 719-520-6387.

• Kids' Morning Out: Foothills Detectives, for ages 6-11, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Aug. 5, $20-$25.

Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $10 per vehicle; 719-687-2366.

• Pond Safari, 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dragonfly Pond.

• Tracking & Trailing, for ages 6 and older, 2 p.m. Friday, Camper Services.

• Geology of Colorado, 3:30 p.m. Friday, outside the Visitor Center.

• All About Bats, 8 p.m. Friday, Amphitheater.

• Live Birds of Prey, 7 p.m. Saturday, Amphitheater.

Colorado Birding Trail — Coloradobirdingtrail.com lists places to see birds and wildlife.

Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center — 4729 Twin Rocks Road, Divide. Registration: 719-687-9742, wolfeducation.org.

AUG. 9

Trivia in the Park — 6-7:30 p.m., Fox Run Regional Park, 2110 Stella Drive; 719-520-6387.

AUG. 12

Perseid Meteor Shower Photography Workshop — 10 a.m., Kane Ranch Open Space, 12791 Squirrel Creek Road, $20. Registration: 719-520-6387.

Outdoor Skills

Pikes Peak Chapter Trout Unlimited Meetings — 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Colorado Parks and Wildlife, 4255 Sinton Road; ppctu.org.

Running

Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $10 per vehicle; 719-687-2366.

• Homestead Trail Jog, 9 a.m. Thursday, Homestead Trailhead.

Jack Quinn's Running Club — 5K, 5:15-7 p.m. Tuesdays, Jack Quinn's Irish Pub, 21 S. Tejon St.; jackquinnsrunners.com.

Pikes Peak Road Runners — Go online for events: pprrun.org.

Volunteering

Catamount Institute Volunteer Info Orientation — 740 W. Caramillo St. Registration: tinyurl.com/5abx8vjf.

• 5-6 p.m. Aug. 7.

Many state parks are looking for volunteers. For information, go to cpw.state.co.us/aboutus/volunteers.

