Cycling
Life's 2 Short Fitness — Registration, location and cost: lifes2shortfitness.com.
• Women's Beginner Mountain Biking Course, 9-11 a.m. Tuesday.
Hiking
Bear Creek Nature Center — 245 Bear Creek Road. Registration: 719-520-6387.
• Forest Bathing Walk, 1-3:30 p.m. Saturday, $20-$30.
Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $10 per vehicle; 719-687-2366.
• Osborn Homestead, 9 a.m. Tuesday, Black Bear Trailhead.
• Sketch Hike, 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Grouse Mountain Trailhead.
• Peak View Trail Jog, 9 a.m. Thursday, Elk Meadow Trailhead.
• Wapiti Guided Hike, 9:30 a.m. Thursday or July 27, Wapiti Trailhead.
• Cahill Loop, 3 p.m. Friday, Grouse Mountain Trailhead.
• Osborn Cabin, 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Black Bear Trailhead.
SATURDAY
Bird Walk in Green Mountain Falls — With author Joe LaFleur, 8-9 a.m., meeting in front of The Painted Bear, 10550 Ute Pass Ave., Green Mountain Falls. For ages 5 and older, binoculars suggested; 719-301-8801, betterbirdwatching.com, [email protected].
AUG. 25
Active Adults: Santa Fe Open Space Hike — 5:30 p.m., Palmer Lake Recreation Area, $4-$5. Registration: 719-520-6387
Nature
Bear Creek Nature Center — 245 Bear Creek Road. Registration: 719-520-6387.
• Little Wonders - Sneaky Snakes, for ages 2-3, 9-10:15 and and 1-2:15 p.m. Wednesday, $3.
• Nature Explorers - Happy Herps - Reptiles and Amphibians, for ages 4-5, 9-10:30 a.m. or 1-2:30 p.m. Thursday, $3.
Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $10 per vehicle; 719-687-2366.
• Learn the Burn, learn about wildfires, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Camper Services.
• Tracks Table, 9-11 a.m. Sunday, Camper Services.
Fountain Creek Nature Center — 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain. Registration: 719-520-6745.
• 2's & 3's Outdoors: Undercover Critters, for ages 2-3, 9-10:15 a.m. Thursday-Friday, $3.
• Mush Ado About Mushrooms, 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, $4-$5.
Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center — 4729 Twin Rocks Road, Divide. Registration: 719-687-9742.
• Meet a Wolf, 4-5:30 p.m. Thursday, $40, $20 for ages 6-11, no one under age of 6 allowed.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Royal Gorge Whitewater Festival — To promote outdoors and an active lifestyle, Cañon City; royalgorgewhitewaterfestival.com.
Outdoor Skills
Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $10 per vehicle; 719-687-2366.
• Fly Fishing Clinic, for ages 8 and older, 10 a.m. Wednesday or July 29, Dragonfly Pond.
• Hug a Tree, for ages 5 and older, 2 p.m. Friday, Camper Services.
Running
Brunch Running Club — Registration: brunchrunning.com/pages/community.
• bRUNch at Night, 6-9 p.m. Thursday, Snooze Union Station, 1701 Wynkoop St., Suite 150, Denver, $75.
• 9:15 a.m.-noon Sunday, Stanley Marketplace, 2501 Dallas St., go online for prices.
SATURDAY
Rocky Mountain Run 5K — A portion of proceeds will benefit the Empty Stocking Fund, 9 a.m., Memorial Park, 1605 E. Pikes Peak Ave., $30-$40, $15 for furry friends, free for 12 and younger. Registration required by Friday: tinyurl.com/y6w62v87.
Volunteering
Many state parks are looking for volunteers. For information, go to cpw.state.co.us/aboutus/volunteers.
—
