Cycling

Life's 2 Short Fitness — Registration, location and cost: lifes2shortfitness.com.

• Women's Beginner Mountain Biking Course, 9-11 a.m. Tuesday.

Hiking

Bear Creek Nature Center — 245 Bear Creek Road. Registration: 719-520-6387.

• Forest Bathing Walk, 1-3:30 p.m. Saturday, $20-$30.

Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $10 per vehicle; 719-687-2366.

• Osborn Homestead, 9 a.m. Tuesday, Black Bear Trailhead.

• Sketch Hike, 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Grouse Mountain Trailhead.

• Peak View Trail Jog, 9 a.m. Thursday, Elk Meadow Trailhead.

• Wapiti Guided Hike, 9:30 a.m. Thursday or July 27, Wapiti Trailhead.

• Cahill Loop, 3 p.m. Friday, Grouse Mountain Trailhead.

• Osborn Cabin, 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Black Bear Trailhead.

SATURDAY

Bird Walk in Green Mountain Falls — With author Joe LaFleur, 8-9 a.m., meeting in front of The Painted Bear, 10550 Ute Pass Ave., Green Mountain Falls. For ages 5 and older, binoculars suggested; 719-301-8801, betterbirdwatching.com, [email protected].

AUG. 25

Active Adults: Santa Fe Open Space Hike — 5:30 p.m., Palmer Lake Recreation Area, $4-$5. Registration: 719-520-6387

Nature

Bear Creek Nature Center — 245 Bear Creek Road. Registration: 719-520-6387.

• Little Wonders - Sneaky Snakes, for ages 2-3, 9-10:15 and and 1-2:15 p.m. Wednesday, $3.

• Nature Explorers - Happy Herps - Reptiles and Amphibians, for ages 4-5, 9-10:30 a.m. or 1-2:30 p.m. Thursday, $3.

Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $10 per vehicle; 719-687-2366.

• Learn the Burn, learn about wildfires, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Camper Services.

• Tracks Table, 9-11 a.m. Sunday, Camper Services.

Fountain Creek Nature Center — 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain. Registration: 719-520-6745.

• 2's & 3's Outdoors: Undercover Critters, for ages 2-3, 9-10:15 a.m. Thursday-Friday, $3.

• Mush Ado About Mushrooms, 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, $4-$5.

Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center — 4729 Twin Rocks Road, Divide. Registration: 719-687-9742.

• Meet a Wolf, 4-5:30 p.m. Thursday, $40, $20 for ages 6-11, no one under age of 6 allowed.

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

Royal Gorge Whitewater Festival — To promote outdoors and an active lifestyle, Cañon City; royalgorgewhitewaterfestival.com.

Outdoor Skills

Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $10 per vehicle; 719-687-2366.

• Fly Fishing Clinic, for ages 8 and older, 10 a.m. Wednesday or July 29, Dragonfly Pond.

• Hug a Tree, for ages 5 and older, 2 p.m. Friday, Camper Services.

Running

Brunch Running Club — Registration: brunchrunning.com/pages/community.

• bRUNch at Night, 6-9 p.m. Thursday, Snooze Union Station, 1701 Wynkoop St., Suite 150, Denver, $75.

• 9:15 a.m.-noon Sunday, Stanley Marketplace, 2501 Dallas St., go online for prices.

SATURDAY

Rocky Mountain Run 5K — A portion of proceeds will benefit the Empty Stocking Fund, 9 a.m., Memorial Park, 1605 E. Pikes Peak Ave., $30-$40, $15 for furry friends, free for 12 and younger. Registration required by Friday: tinyurl.com/y6w62v87.

Volunteering

Many state parks are looking for volunteers. For information, go to cpw.state.co.us/aboutus/volunteers.

