Hiking
Bear Creek Nature Center — 245 Bear Creek Road. Registration: 719-520-6387; communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.
• Forest Bathing Walk, 1-3:30 p.m. July 23, $20-$30.
Fountain Creek Nature Center — 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain. Registration: 719-520-6745; communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.
• Active Adults: Native Pollinator Lecture and Hike, 6-8 p.m. July 23, $4-$5.
Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $9 per vehicle; 719-687-2366.
• Tiger Salamander Hike, 10 a.m. Thursday, Lost Pond Trailhead.
• Osborn Cabin, 2 p.m. Friday, Black Bear Trailhead.
• Cahill Pond and Cabin, 9 a.m. Saturday, Grouse Mountain Trailhead.
• Cheesman Ranch, 6 p.m. Saturday, Grouse Mountain Trailhead.
• Bird Walk, 8:30 a.m. July 19 and 24, Elk Meadow Trailhead.
• School Pond, 9 a.m. July 20, School Pond Trailhead.
• Outlook Ridge, 9 a.m. July 21, Outlook Ridge Trailhead.
COTREX — Colorado's official trails app; trails.colorado.gov.
Rocky Mountain Trails — Information on more than 70 hikes; rockymountainhikingtrails.com.
Nature
Bear Creek Nature Center — 245 Bear Creek Road. Registration: 719-520-6387; communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.
• Active Adults: 50 Species Challenge, 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, $3-$4.
Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $9 per vehicle; 719-687-2366.
• Pond Safari, 10 a.m. Tuesday or 1 p.m. July 18, Dragonfly Pond.
• Bighorn Sheep Touch Table, 10 a.m. Sunday, Camper Services.
• Tracking and Trailing, 2 p.m. July 22, Camper Services.
• Living with Wildlife, 8 p.m. July 22, Amphitheater.
• Nature Bingo, 1 p.m. July 23, Camper Services.
• Live Birds of Prey, 7 p.m. July 23, Amphitheater.
Fountain Creek Nature Center — 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain. Registration: 719-520-6745; communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.
• 2s & 3s Outdoors: Turtle Time, for ages 2-3, 9-10:15 a.m. July 21-22, $3.
Colorado Birding Trail — Coloradobirdingtrail.com lists places to see birds and wildlife.
Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center — 4729 Twin Rocks Road, Divide. Limited tours available. Registration: 719-687-9742, wolfeducation.org.
Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site — 3106 Gateway Road. Living history programs available with tours, demonstrations and hands-on activities. $3-$8 admission. Tickets: rockledgeranch.com.
JULY 22-23
Royal Gorge Whitewater Festival — Cañon City; royalgorgewhitewaterfestival.com.
Outdoor Skills
Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $9 per vehicle; 719-687-2366.
• Geocaching, 2 p.m. Saturday, Outlook Ridge Trailhead.
• Fly Fishing, 10 a.m. Saturday and July 27, Dragonfly Pond.
• Fly Tying, 10 a.m. July 23, Visitor Center.
JULY 18
Colorado Trout Unlimited's Troutfest Colorado — 5 p.m., Coors Field, Denver, $25 and up. Tickets: e.givesmart.com/events/rci.
Running
Jack Quinn's Running Club — 5K, 5:15-7 p.m. Tuesdays, Jack Quinn's Irish Pub, 21 S. Tejon St.; jackquinnsrunners.com.
Pikes Peak Road Runners — Go online for events: pprrun.org.
Volunteering
Many state parks are looking for volunteers. For information, go to tinyurl.com/y9qafa2o.
—
Listings are published on a space-available basis. Email information at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.