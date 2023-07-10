Cycling

Life's 2 Short Fitness — Registration, location and cost: lifes2shortfitness.com.

• Women's Beginner Mountain Biking Course, 9-11 a.m. July 18.

Hiking

COTREX — Colorado's official trails app; trails.colorado.gov.

Rocky Mountain Trails — Information on more than 70 hikes; rockymountainhikingtrails.com.

THROUGH SEPT. 23

History Stroll: The Great Outdoors & AdAmAn Alley — 10-11:30 a.m. Saturdays, Kimball's Peak Three Theater, 115 E. Pikes Peak Ave. to The Exchange, 526 S. Tejon St., $5. Tickets: tinyurl.com/yymm2v4e.

THROUGH OCT. 23

Trailability Program — Those with disabilities can experience trails using Terrain Hoppers, off-road mobility vehicles, Bear Creek and Fountain Creek Natures Centers. Registration: communityservices.elpasoco.com/trailability.

FRIDAY-SEPT. 17

Peaks Challenge — Climb 14ers, to benefit Griffith Centers, go online for prices. Registration required by Wednesday: griffithcenters.org/peaks-challenge.

SATURDAY

Family Fun Walk — 9 a.m.-noon, Memorial Park, 1605 E. Pikes Peak Ave. Registration: coloradosprings.gov/parkandrecmonth.

JULY 20

Book Signings — Stewart Green and Susan Joy Paul, "Trails to the Top: 50 Front Range Mountain Hikes" and Al Anderson, "Trail Tips," 5-8 p.m., Covered Treasures Bookstore, 105 Second St., Monument; 719-481-2665, coveredtreasures.com.

Nature

Bear Creek Nature Center — 245 Bear Creek Road. Registration: 719-520-6387.

• Little Wonders - Sneaky Snakes, for ages 2-3, 9-10:15 and and 1-2:15 p.m. July 19, $3.

• Nature Explorers - Happy Herps - Reptiles and Amphibians, for ages 4-5, 9-10:30 a.m. or 1-2:30 p.m. July 20, $3.

Fountain Creek Nature Center — 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain. Registration: 719-520-6745.

• 2's & 3's Outdoors: Undercover Critters, for ages 2-3, 9-10:15 a.m. July 20-21, $3.

Colorado Birding Trail — Coloradobirdingtrail.com lists places to see birds and wildlife.

Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center — 4729 Twin Rocks Road, Divide. Limited tours available. Registration: 719-687-9742, wolfeducation.org.

Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site — 3106 Gateway Road. Living history programs available with tours, demonstrations and hands-on activities. $3-$8 admission. Tickets: rockledgeranch.com.

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

Lavender Festival — With demonstrations, farm tours and live music, Chatfield Farms, Littleton; tinyurl.com/ymyjymc3.

Outdoor Skills

Pikes Peak Chapter Trout Unlimited Meetings — 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Colorado Parks and Wildlife, 4255 Sinton Road; ppctu.org.

Running

Brunch Running Club — Registration: brunchrunning.com/pages/community.

• bRUNch at Night, 6-9 p.m. July 20, Snooze Union Station, 1701 Wynkoop St., Suite 150, Denver, $75.

Jack Quinn's Running Club — 5K, 5:15-7 p.m. Tuesdays, Jack Quinn's Irish Pub, 21 S. Tejon St.; jackquinnsrunners.com.

Pikes Peak Road Runners — Go online for events: pprrun.org.

SUNDAY

Garden to Peak Challenge Race — Barr Tail Mountain Race. Registration: tinyurl.com/ynr6vnzw.

Volunteering

Life's 2 Short Fitness — Registration required.

• Ladies Night Trail Work Session No. 4, 5:30-7:30 p.m. July 17, Deer Creek Canyon Trailhead, 13388 Grizzly Drive, Littleton; tinyurl.com/nhzyzme8.

Many state parks are looking for volunteers. For information, go to cpw.state.co.us/aboutus/volunteers.

—

Listings are published on a space-available basis. Email information at least two weeks in advance: [email protected].