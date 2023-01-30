Cycling

SUNDAY

Old Man Winter Bike Rally & Run — Lyons. Registration: oldmanwinterrally.com.

Hiking

COTREX — Colorado's official trails app; trails.colorado.gov.

Rocky Mountain Trails — Information on more than 70 hikes; rockymountainhikingtrails.com.

Nature

Bear Creek Nature Center — 245 Bear Creek Road. Registration: 719-520-6387; communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.

• Kids Night Out: Full Moon, for ages 7-12, 5:30-9 p.m. Friday, $20-$25.

• Nature's Classroom: Winter Adaptations, for grades 1-3, 1-3 p.m. Feb. 14, $4.

• Nature Explorers - SkeleTONS of Fun, for ages 4-5, 10-11:30 a.m. or 1-2:30 p.m. Feb. 15, $3.

Fountain Creek Nature Center — 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain. Registration: 719-520-6745; communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.

• Nature Adventures: Valentines is for the Birds, for ages 3-6 with an adult, 10-11:30 a.m. Thursday-Friday, $3.

• 2's & 3's Outdoors: Home is Where the Habitat is, for ages 2-3, 10-11:15 a.m. Feb. 9-10, $3.

Colorado Birding Trail — Coloradobirdingtrail.com lists places to see birds and wildlife.

Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center — 4729 Twin Rocks Road, Divide. Limited tours available. Registration: 719-687-9742, wolfeducation.org.

Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site — 3106 Gateway Road. Living history programs available with tours, demonstrations and hands-on activities. $3-$8. Tickets: rockledgeranch.com.

THURSDAY-SUNDAY

High Plains Snow Goose Festival — Tours, speakers and more, Lamar; highplainssnowgoose.com.

SATURDAY

Winter Fun — Roast hot dogs and marshmallows, listen to live music, and enjoy hayrides and more, to benefit Fox Run Regional Park, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Fox Run Regional Park, 2110 Stella Drive, $5. Registration: elpasocountynaturecenters.com.

Outdoor Skills

Bear Creek Nature Center — 245 Bear Creek Road. Registration: communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.

• Fishing 101, 3-5 p.m. Feb. 17, $4-$5.

Running

Jack Quinn's Running Club — 5K, 5:15-7 p.m. Tuesdays, Jack Quinn's Irish Pub & Restaurant, 21 S. Tejon St.; jackquinnsrunners.com.

Pikes Peak Road Runners — Go online for events: pprrun.org.

Snow Sports

SATURDAY

Lake City Ice Climbing Festival — Lake City Ice Park, Lake City, $35 per climber; lakecity.com/events.

FEB. 8-12

Winter Carnival — Snow sculpting, ski jumping, slalom and more, Steamboat Springs; sswsc.org/events/winter-carnival.

FEB. 11

Lake San Cristobal Brew Ski — Walk, sled, ski or snowshoe on mile-long course with beer tastings at six stations, Lake City, $10-$40. Tickets: lakecity.com/events.

Volunteering

Many state parks are looking for volunteers. For information, go to cpw.state.co.us/aboutus/volunteers.

—

Listings are published on a space-available basis. Email information at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.