Cycling
FEB. 5
Old Man Winter Bike Rally & Run — Lyons. Registration: oldmanwinterrally.com.
Hiking
COTREX — Colorado's official trails app; trails.colorado.gov.
Rocky Mountain Trails — Information on more than 70 hikes; rockymountainhikingtrails.com.
Nature
Bear Creek Nature Center — 245 Bear Creek Road. Registration: 719-520-6387; communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.
• Little Wonders: Who's Here in Winter, for ages 2-3, 10 a.m. or 1 p.m. Wednesday, $3.
• Kids Night Out: Full Moon, for ages 7-12, 5:30-9 p.m. Feb. 3, $20-$25.
• Nature's Classroom: Winter Adaptations, for grades 1-3, 1 p.m. Feb. 14, $4.
• Nature Explorers - SkeleTONS of Fun, for ages 4-5, 10 a.m. or 1 p.m. Feb. 15, $3.
Fountain Creek Nature Center — 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain. Registration: 719-520-6745; communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.
• Live Birds of Prey, 10 a.m. Saturday, $4-$5.
• Painting in the Park: Valentine's Edition for Adults, 1 p.m. Saturday, $10-$15.
• Nature Adventures: Valentines is for the Birds, for ages 3-6 with an adult, 10 a.m. Feb. 2-3, $3.
• 2's & 3's Outdoors: Home is Where the Habitat is, for ages 2-3, 10 a.m. Feb. 9-10.
Colorado Birding Trail — Coloradobirdingtrail.com lists places to see birds and wildlife.
Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center — 4729 Twin Rocks Road, Divide. Limited tours available. Registration: 719-687-9742, wolfeducation.org.
Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site — 3106 Gateway Road. Living history programs available with tours, demonstrations and hands-on activities. $3-$8, rockledgeranch.com.
FEB. 4
Winter Fun — Roast hot dogs and marshmallows, and enjoy live music, hayrides and more, to benefit Fox Run Regional Park, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Fox Run Regional Park, 2110 Stella Drive, $5. Registration: elpasocountynaturecenters.com.
Outdoor Skills
Trouts Fly Fishing — 1025 Zuni St., Denver. Registration: 303-733-1434, troutsflyfishing.com/a/info/events.
• Bugs for Beginners, 6 p.m. Tuesday, $50.
• Reading Trout Water, 6 p.m. Tuesday, $50.
• Fly Fishing 101, 6 p.m. Jan. 31, $50.
Running
Jack Quinn's Running Club — 5K, 5:15-7 p.m. Tuesdays, Jack Quinn's Irish Pub & Restaurant, 21 S. Tejon St.; jackquinnsrunners.com.
Pikes Peak Road Runners — Go online for events: pprrun.org.
FEB. 11
Sweetheart Classic Race — Four-mile course, 2:30 p.m., 4th Street, Loveland, go online for prices. Registration: sweetheartcityracing.com.
Snow Sports
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
Rio Frio Ice Fest — Featuring the Rio Frio 5K on ice, Alamosa; riofrioice.com.
FEB. 2-5
High Plains Snow Goose Festival — Tours, speakers and more, Lamar; highplainssnowgoose.com.
FEB. 8-12
Winter Carnival — Snow sculpting, ski jumping, slalom and more, Steamboat Springs; sswsc.org/events/winter-carnival.
Volunteering
Many state parks are looking for volunteers. For information, go to cpw.state.co.us/aboutus/volunteers.
