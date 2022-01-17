ALMANAC
Hiking
Bear Creek Nature Center — 245 Bear Creek Road. Registration required: 719-520-6387; communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.
• January Forest Bathing Walk, 1-3:30 p.m. Saturday, $20-$30.
• Active Adults: COS History Walk — Law and Disorder, 2:45 and 3 p.m. Saturday, $7-$15.
• February Forest Bathing Walks, 1-3:30 p.m. Feb. 5 and 19, $20-$30.
• Active Adults: Full Moon Hike, 4:45 p.m. Feb. 16, $3-$4.
COTREX — Colorado’s official trails app; trails.colorado.gov.
Rocky Mountain Trails — Information on more than 70 hikes; rockymountainhikingtrails.com.
FEB. 19
Fellowship Walk — Hosted by the Falcon Wanderers Walking Club, start between 9-10 a.m., outer perimeter of Carl’s Junior parking lot, 102 S. Santa Fe Ave., Pueblo. Strollers can complete the course, wheelchairs are not recommended, leashed pets allowed; Karen Seay, 719-632-9320, falcon wanderers.org.
Nature
• Nature's Classroom: Winter Adaptation, for students in grades 1-3, 1-3 p.m. Feb. 2, $4 per person.
• Nature’s Classroom: Winter Adaptation, for students in grades 1-3, 1-3 p.m. Feb. 2, $4 per person.
• Kids’ Night Out: For the Love of Nature, for ages 6-11, 5:30-9 p.m. Feb. 4, $15-$20.
• Nature’s Classroom: Winter Adaptation, for students in grades 1-3, 1-3 p.m. Feb. 9, Fox Run Regional Park, $4 per person.
Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center — 1805 N. 30th St. Registration required.
• Kids Indoor Scavenger Hunt, 10-11 a.m. Wednesdays through Jan. 26; tinyurl.com/2c49skxy.
• What’s the Weather? 3-4 p.m. Jan. 25, $3; tinyurl.com/2dbsxr4j.
• Fire Ecology, 3-4 p.m. Jan. 27, $3; tinyurl.com/2p886r7d.
Fountain Creek Nature Center — 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain. Registration required: 719-520-6745; communityservices.elpaso co.com/nature-centers.
• Jr. Bird Club, for ages 8-15, 8-11 a.m. Saturday, $10.
• Live Birds of Prey, 10-11 a.m. Jan. 29, $4-$5.
Colorado Birding Trail — Coloradobirdingtrail.com lists places to see birds and wildlife.
Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center — 4729 Twin Rocks Road, Divide. Limited tours available. Register: 719-687-9742, wolf education.org.
Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site — 3106 Gateway Road. Living history programs available with tours, demonstrations and hands-on activities. $3-$8 admission. Tickets required: rockledgeranch.com.
Outdoor Skills
Trouts Fly Fishing — 1025 Zuni St., Denver. Registration: 303-733-1434, troutsflyfishing.com.
• Umpqua Signature Fly Tying Class with Landon Mayer, 6-8 p.m. Jan. 24, $100.
Running
Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center — 1805 N. 30th St. .
• Gallop in the Garden 5K, 3-5 p.m. Thursdays through March 31; gardenofgods.com/things-to-do/things-1/5k-fun-run.
Pikes Peak Road Runners — Go online for events: pprrun.org.
Volunteering
Many state parks are looking for volunteers. For information, go to tinyurl.com/y9qafa2o.
Email information at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.
