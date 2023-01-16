almanac
Albadia Golf Resort

Cycling

FEB. 5

Old Man Winter Bike Rally & Run — Lyons. Registration: oldmanwinterrally.com.

Hiking

COTREX — Colorado's official trails app; trails.colorado.gov.

Rocky Mountain Trails — Information on more than 70 hikes; rockymountainhikingtrails.com.

FRIDAY

Sunset Hike at Santa Fe Open Space — 4:30 p.m., meet at Palmer Lake Recreation Area, 199 County Line Road, Palmer Lake, $4-$5. Registration: 719-520-6387; communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.

Nature

Bear Creek Nature Center — 245 Bear Creek Road. Registration: 719-520-6387; communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.

• Nature Explorers - Alphabet Soup, for ages 4-5, 10-11:30 a.m. or 1-2:30 p.m.  Wednesday, $3 per person.

• Adult Day Camp: Stories & Culture of the Ute People, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, $25-$30.

• Little Wonders: Who's Here in Winter, for ages 2-3, 10-11:15 a.m. or 1-2:15 p.m. Jan. 25, $3 per person.

• Kids Night Out: Full Moon, for ages 7-12, 5:30-9 p.m. Feb. 3, $20-$25.

Fountain Creek Nature Center — 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain. Registration: 719-520-6745; communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.

• Jr. Bird Club, for ages 8-15, 8-11 a.m. Saturday, $10.

• Live Birds of Prey, 10-11 a.m. Jan. 28, $4-$5.

• Painting in the Park: Valentine's Edition for Adults, 1-3 p.m. Jan. 28, $10-$15.

• Nature Adventures: Valentines is for the Birds, for ages 3-6 with an adult, 10-11:30 a.m. Feb. 2-3, $3 per person.

Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center — 4729 Twin Rocks Road, Divide. Limited tours available. Registration: 719-687-9742, wolfeducation.org.

• Bonfire Tour and Bash, 4-6 p.m. Sunday, $20 for ages 8-11, $40 for ages 12 and older.

Colorado Birding Trail — Coloradobirdingtrail.com lists places to see birds and wildlife.

Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site — 3106 Gateway Road. Living history programs available with tours, demonstrations and hands-on activities. $3-$8 admission. Tickets: rockledgeranch.com.

FEB. 4

Winter Fun — Roast hot dogs and marshmallows, live music, hayrides and more, to benefit Fox Run Regional Park, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Fox Run Regional Park, 2110 Stella Drive, $5. Registration: elpasocountynaturecenters.com.

Outdoor Skills

Trouts Fly Fishing — 1025 Zuni St., Denver. Registration: 303-733-1434, troutsflyfishing.com/a/info/events.

• Intro to Euro Nymphing, 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, $75.

• Bugs for Beginners, 6-8 p.m. Jan. 24, $50.

• Reading Trout Water, 6-7:30 p.m. Jan. 24, $50.

• Fly Fishing 101, 6-8 p.m. Jan. 31, $50.

Running

Jack Quinn's Running Club — 5K, 5:15-7 p.m. Tuesdays, Jack Quinn's Irish Pub, 21 S. Tejon St.; jackquinnsrunners.com.

Pikes Peak Road Runners — Go online for events: pprrun.org.

Snow Sports

JAN. 27-29

Rio Frio Ice Fest — Featuring the Rio Frio 5K on ice, Alamosa; riofrioice.com.

FEB. 2-5

High Plains Snow Goose Festival — Tours, speakers and more, Lamar; highplainssnowgoose.com.

Volunteering

Many state parks are looking for volunteers. For information, go to cpw.state.co.us/aboutus/volunteers.

Listings are published on a space-available basis. Email information at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.

