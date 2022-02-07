By CARLOTTA OLSON
Hiking
Bear Creek Nature Center — 245 Bear Creek Road. Registration required: 719-520-6387; communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.
• Active Adults: Full Moon Hike, 4:45 p.m. Feb. 16, $3-$4.
Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center — 1805 N. 30th St. Registration required.
• Hiking 101, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday, $20; tinyurl.com/2p8dwaxe.
Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $9 per vehicle required; 719-687-2366.
• Outlook Ridge Loop, 9 a.m. Friday, Outlook Ridge Trailhead.
• Full Moon Hike, 6 p.m. Feb. 16, Outlook Ridge Trailhead.
COTREX — Colorado’s official trails app; trails.colorado.gov.
Rocky Mountain Trails — Information on more than 70 hikes; rockymountainhikingtrails.com.
Nature
Bear Creek Nature Center — 245 Bear Creek Road. Registration required: 719-520-6387; communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.
• Nature’s Classroom: Winter Adaptation, for students in grades 1-3, 1-3 p.m. Wednesday, Fox Run Regional Park, $4 per person.
Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center — 1805 N. 30th St. Registration required.
• Kids Indoor Scavenger Hunt, ages 3-9 accompanied by an adult, 10-11 a.m. Wednesdays, through Feb. 23, $3; tinyurl.com/48ujmzcf.
• Fire Ecology, 3-4 p.m. Tuesday, $3; tinyurl.com/bdff9eap.
• Amazing Animal Adaptations, for ages 8-12 accompanied by and adult, 3:30-4:30 p.m. Thursday, $5; tinyurl.com/bder55zz.
• What’s the Weather? 1-2 p.m. Feb. 15, $3; tinyurl.com/3a42kzsw.
• We Dig Dinosaurs, for ages 8-12 accompanied by an adult, 3:30-4:30 p.m. Feb. 15, $3; tinyurl.com/bdhdv957.
Fountain Creek Nature Center — 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain. Registration required: 719-520-6745; communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.
• 2s & 3s Outdoors — I Spy an Nest, ages 2-3, 10-11:15 a.m. Thursday-Friday, $3 per person.
• Long-Distance Relationships: Exploring Bird Migration, 1-3 p.m. Saturday, $4-$5.
Colorado Birding Trail — Coloradobirdingtrail.com lists places to see birds and wildlife.
Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center — 4729 Twin Rocks Road, Divide. Limited tours available. Register: 719-687-9742, wolfeducation.org.
Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site — 3106 Gateway Road. Living history programs available with tours, demonstrations and hands-on activities. $3-$8 admission. Tickets required: rockledgeranch.com.
Outdoor Skills
Trouts Fly Fishing — 1025 Zuni St., Denver. Registration: 303-733-1434, troutsflyfishing.com.
• Fly Tying 101, 6-7:30 p.m. Feb. 16, $50.
Running
Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center — 1805 N. 30th St.
• Gallop in the Garden 5K, 3-5 p.m. Thursdays through March 31; gardenofgods.com/things-to-do/things-1/5k-fun-run.
Pikes Peak Road Runners — Go online for events: pprrun.org.
Snow Sports
Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $9 per vehicle required; 719-687-2366.
• Snowshoe and Ski Hike, 11 a.m. Saturday, Black Bear Trailhead.
THROUGH MARCH 31
Rocky Mountain National Park’s Ranger-led Snowshoe Walks — Open to all experience levels ages 8 and older; 970-586-1206, nps.gov/romo/planyour visit/ranger-led-snowshoe-walks.htm.
Volunteering
Many state parks are looking for volunteers. For information, go to tinyurl.com/y9qafa2o.
