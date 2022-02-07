almanac

The Events might be canceled due to COVID-19.

Hiking

Bear Creek Nature Center — 245 Bear Creek Road. Registration required: 719-520-6387; communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.

• Active Adults: Full Moon Hike, 4:45 p.m. Feb. 16, $3-$4.

Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center — 1805 N. 30th St. Registration required.

• Hiking 101, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday, $20; tinyurl.com/2p8dwaxe.

Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $9 per vehicle required; 719-687-2366.

• Outlook Ridge Loop, 9 a.m. Friday, Outlook Ridge Trailhead.

• Full Moon Hike, 6 p.m. Feb. 16, Outlook Ridge Trailhead.

COTREX — Colorado’s official trails app; trails.colorado.gov.

Rocky Mountain Trails — Information on more than 70 hikes; rockymountainhikingtrails.com.

Nature

Bear Creek Nature Center — 245 Bear Creek Road. Registration required: 719-520-6387; communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.

• Nature’s Classroom: Winter Adaptation, for students in grades 1-3, 1-3 p.m. Wednesday, Fox Run Regional Park, $4 per person.

Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center — 1805 N. 30th St. Registration required.

• Kids Indoor Scavenger Hunt, ages 3-9 accompanied by an adult, 10-11 a.m. Wednesdays, through Feb. 23, $3; tinyurl.com/48ujmzcf.

• Fire Ecology, 3-4 p.m. Tuesday, $3; tinyurl.com/bdff9eap.

• Amazing Animal Adaptations, for ages 8-12 accompanied by and adult, 3:30-4:30 p.m. Thursday, $5; tinyurl.com/bder55zz.

• What’s the Weather? 1-2 p.m. Feb. 15, $3; tinyurl.com/3a42kzsw.

• We Dig Dinosaurs, for ages 8-12 accompanied by an adult, 3:30-4:30 p.m. Feb. 15, $3; tinyurl.com/bdhdv957.

Fountain Creek Nature Center — 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain. Registration required: 719-520-6745; communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.

• 2s & 3s Outdoors — I Spy an Nest, ages 2-3, 10-11:15 a.m. Thursday-Friday, $3 per person.

• Long-Distance Relationships: Exploring Bird Migration, 1-3 p.m. Saturday, $4-$5.

Colorado Birding TrailColoradobirdingtrail.com lists places to see birds and wildlife.

Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center — 4729 Twin Rocks Road, Divide. Limited tours available. Register: 719-687-9742, wolfeducation.org.

Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site — 3106 Gateway Road. Living history programs available with tours, demonstrations and hands-on activities. $3-$8 admission. Tickets required: rockledgeranch.com.

Outdoor Skills

Trouts Fly Fishing — 1025 Zuni St., Denver. Registration: 303-733-1434, troutsflyfishing.com.

• Fly Tying 101, 6-7:30 p.m. Feb. 16, $50.

Running

Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center — 1805 N. 30th St.

• Gallop in the Garden 5K, 3-5 p.m. Thursdays through March 31; gardenofgods.com/things-to-do/things-1/5k-fun-run.

Pikes Peak Road Runners — Go online for events: pprrun.org.

Snow Sports

Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $9 per vehicle required; 719-687-2366.

• Snowshoe and Ski Hike, 11 a.m. Saturday, Black Bear Trailhead.

THROUGH MARCH 31

Rocky Mountain National Park’s Ranger-led Snowshoe Walks — Open to all experience levels ages 8 and older; 970-586-1206, nps.gov/romo/planyour visit/ranger-led-snowshoe-walks.htm.

Volunteering

Many state parks are looking for volunteers. For information, go to tinyurl.com/y9qafa2o.

Email information at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.

