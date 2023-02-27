almanac

Hiking

Bear Creek Nature Center — 245 Bear Creek Road. Registration: 719-520-6387; communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.

• Forest Bathing Walk, 1-3:30 p.m. March 18, $20-$30.

COTREX — Colorado’s official trails app; trails.colorado.gov.

Rocky Mountain Trails — Information on more than 70 hikes; rockymountainhikingtrails.com.

Nature

Bear Creek Nature Center — 245 Bear Creek Road. Registration: 719-520-6387; communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.

• Bear Creek Garden Association Organic Gardening Workshop, 10 a.m.-noon March 11, $3-$4.

• Sustainability Series: Bringing Back a Native — Cheyenne Mountain Zoo’s Black-Footed Ferret Breed & Release Program, 6-7 p.m. March 15, $4-$5.

Fountain Creek Nature Center — 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain. Registration: 719-520-6745; communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.

• Nature Adventures: X Marks the Spot, for ages 3-6 with an adult, 10-11:30 a.m. Thursday-Friday, $3 per person.

• 2’s & 3’s Outdoors: Snow Science, for ages 2-3, 10-11:15 a.m. March 9-10, $3 per person.

• Building for the Birds, 10 a.m.-noon March 11, $10-$12 per kit.

Colorado Birding Trail — Coloradobirdingtrail.com lists places to see birds and wildlife.

Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center — 4729 Twin Rocks Road, Divide. Limited tours available. Registration: 719-687-9742, wolfeducation.org.

Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site — 3106 Gateway Road. Living history programs available with tours, demonstrations and hands-on activities. $3-$8 admission. Tickets: rockledgeranch.com.

MARCH 10-12

Crane Festival — Monte Vista; mvcranefest.org.

Outdoor Skills

Trouts Fly Fishing — 1025 Zuni St., Denver, $50 unless otherwise noted. Registration: 303-733-1434, troutsflyfishing.com/a/info/events.

• Fly Fishing 101, 6-8 p.m. Tuesday.

• Knots 101, 6-7 p.m. Wednesday.

• Fly Tying 201, 6-8 p.m. March 6, $75.

• Bugs for Beginners, 6-8 p.m. March 7, 9-11 a.m. March 11, 6-8 p.m. March 21.

• Open Fly Tying Night, 5-7 p.m. March 9, free.

• Fly Fishing 101, 6-8 p.m. March 14 or 28.

• Introduction to Euro Nymphing, 6-8 p.m. March 15, $75.

• Beginner Casting Clinic, 5-6:30 p.m. March 16 or 30, $50.

Pikes Peak Chapter Trout Unlimited Meetings — 6:30 p.m. fourth Tuesdays, January-October, Colorado Parks and Wildlife, 4255 Sinton Road; ppctu.org.

Running

Jack Quinn’s Running Club — 5K, 5:15-7 p.m. Tuesdays, Jack Quinn’s Irish Pub, 21 S. Tejon St.; jackquinnsrunners.com.

Pikes Peak Road Runners — Go online for events: pprrun.org.

MARCH 11

5k for St. Patrick’s Day — 11 a.m.-noon, Acacia Park, 115 E. Platte Ave., $35 in advance, $40 on race day. Registration: csstpats.com/5k-registration.

Snow Sports

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

Ski Joring & Crystal Carnival — Horse and rider will pull a skier at a fast pace through a course that has gates, jumps and rings, Leadville; tinyurl.com/cx98b98z.

SATURDAY

Matt Milski Memorial Ski Race — Lake City Skill Hill, Lake City, go online for prices. Registration: lakecity.com/events.

MARCH 18

Sunset Snowshoe — 6-7:30 p.m., Fox Run, $8-$10. Registration: 719-520-6745; communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.

Volunteering

Many state parks are looking for volunteers. For information, go to cpw.state.co.us/aboutus/volunteers.

Listings are published on a space-available basis. Email information at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.