Events might be canceled due to COVID-19.
Almanac
Hiking
Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $9 per vehicle; 719-687-2366.
• Outlook Ridge Loop, 9 a.m. Friday, Outlook Ridge Trailhead.
• Osborn Homestead, 9 a.m. Saturday, Black Bear Trailhead.
• Preacher's Hollow, 11 a.m. Saturday, Preacher's Hollow Trailhead.
• Winter Wonder Forest Bathing Walk, 12:30-3 p.m. Sunday, Outlook Ridge Trailhead.
• Dark Sky Hike, 6:30 p.m. Feb. 28, Outlook Ridge Trailhead.
COTREX — Colorado's official trails app; trails.colorado.gov.
Rocky Mountain Trails — Information on more than 70 hikes; rockymountainhikingtrails.com.
Nature
Bear Creek Nature Center — 245 Bear Creek Road. Registration: 719-520-6387; communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.
• Nature Explorers: Green is Great, for ages 4-5, 10-11:30 a.m. and 1-2:30 p.m. March 17, $3.
• Kids' Night Out: Full Moon Celebration, 5:30-9 p.m. March 18, $15-$20.
• Spring Break Camp: Colorado-Land, for grades 1-5, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. March 21-25, $140-$150.
• Little Wonders: Snouts & Sniffers, for ages 2-3 with an adult, 10-11:15 a.m. and 1-2:15 p.m. March 30, $3.
Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center — 1805 N. 30th St. Registration required.
• Fire Ecology, 1-2 p.m. Tuesday, $3; tinyurl.com/2w5zrrax.
• Kids Indoor Scavenger Hunt, ages 3-9 accompanied by an adult, 10-11 a.m. Wednesday, $3; tinyurl.com/48ujmzcf.
• Petroglyphs and Rock Art, 3:30-4:30 p.m. Thursday, $5; tinyurl.com/4rhyc7tr.
Fountain Creek Nature Center — 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain. Registration: 719-520-6745; communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.
• Nature Adventures - Duck, Duck, Goose, for ages 3-6 with an adult, 10-11:30 a.m. March 3-4, $3.
• Building for the Birds, 10 a.m.-noon March 6, $10-$12 per nesting box.
• 2s & 3s Outdoors - Playful Prairie Dogs, ages 2-3, 10-11:15 a.m. March 10-11, $3.
• That's Gross, explore the yuckier things some animals do to survive, 10 a.m.-noon March 26, $4-$5.
Colorado Birding Trail — Coloradobirdingtrail.com lists places to see birds and wildlife.
Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center — 4729 Twin Rocks Road, Divide. Limited tours available. Registration: 719-687-9742, wolfeducation.org.
Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site — 3106 Gateway Road. Living history programs available with tours, demonstrations and hands-on activities. $3-$8 admission. Tickets: rockledgeranch.com.
Outdoor Skills
Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $9 per vehicle; 719-687-2366.
• Hug-a-Tree, for ages 5 and older, 2 p.m. Saturday, Visitor Center.
Trouts Fly Fishing — 1025 Zuni St., Denver. Registration: 303-733-1434, troutsflyfishing.com.
• Umpqua Signature Tying, 6-8 p.m. Thursday, $100.
• Knots 101, 10-11 a.m. Saturday, $50.
• Fly Tying 201, 6-7 p.m. March 16, $50.
Running
Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center — 1805 N. 30th St.
• Gallop in the Garden 5K, 3-5 p.m. Thursdays through March 31; gardenofgods.com/things-to-do/things-1/5k-fun-run.
Pikes Peak Road Runners — Go online for events: pprrun.org.
Snow Sports
THROUGH MARCH 31
Rocky Mountain National Park's Ranger-led Snowshoe Walks — Open to all experience levels ages 8 and older; 970-586-1206, nps.gov/romo/planyourvisit/ranger-led-snowshoe-walks.htm.
Volunteering
Many state parks are looking for volunteers. For information, go to tinyurl.com/y9qafa2o.
