Hiking

Bear Creek Nature Center — 245 Bear Creek Road. Registration: 719-520-6387; communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.

• Forest Bathing Walk, 1-3:30 p.m. Saturday, $20-$30.

Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $10 per vehicle; 719-687-2366.

• Stoner Mill, 9 a.m. Saturday, Preachers Hollow Trailhead.

• Elk Meadow, 9 a.m. Sunday, Elk Meadow Trailhead.

• School Pond and Stoner Mill, 9 a.m. Feb. 26, Preachers Hollow Trailhead.

COTREX — Colorado's official trails app; trails.colorado.gov.

Rocky Mountain Trails — Information on more than 70 hikes; rockymountainhikingtrails.com.

Nature

Bear Creek Nature Center — 245 Bear Creek Road. Registration: 719-520-6387; communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.

• Nature's Classroom: Winter Adaptations, for grades 1-3, 1-3 p.m. Tuesday, $4.

• Nature Explorers - SkeleTONS of Fun, for ages 4-5, 10-11:30 a.m. or 1-2:30 p.m. Wednesday, $3 per person.

Fountain Creek Nature Center — 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain. Registration: 719-520-6745; communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.

• Winter on the Frontier, for ages 7 and older, 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, $4-$5.

Colorado Birding Trail — Coloradobirdingtrail.com lists places to see birds and wildlife.

Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center — 4729 Twin Rocks Road, Divide. Limited tours available. Registration: 719-687-9742, wolfeducation.org.

Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site — 3106 Gateway Road. Living history programs available with tours, demonstrations and hands-on activities. $3-$8 admission. Tickets: rockledgeranch.com.

FEB. 20

USDA Forest Fee-Free Day — Go online for information: fs.usda.gov/visit/passes-permits.

Outdoor Skills

Bear Creek Nature Center — 245 Bear Creek Road. Registration: communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.

• Fishing 101, 3-5 p.m. Friday, $4-$5.

Trouts Fly Fishing — 1025 Zuni St., Denver, $50 unless otherwise noted. Registration: 303-733-1434, troutsflyfishing.com/a/info/events.

• Fly Fishing 101, 6-8 p.m. Tuesday or Feb. 28.

• Introduction to Euro Nymphing, 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, $75.

• Knots 101, 9-10 a.m. Saturday.

• Bugs for Beginners, 6-8 p.m. Feb. 21.

• Reading Trout Water, 6-7:30 p.m. Feb. 22.

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

Fly Fishing Show — 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Saturday, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Sunday, Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, 6700 N. Gaylord Rockies Blvd., Aurora, go online for prices. Tickets: flyfishingshow.com/denver-co.

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

Mountaineering Weekend — With survival and fire safety classes, winter ecology hike and more, Estes Park. Registration: tinyurl.com/yz9s6uxc.

Running

Jack Quinn's Running Club — 5K, 5:15-7 p.m. Tuesdays, Jack Quinn's Irish Pub, 21 S. Tejon St.; jackquinnsrunners.com.

Pikes Peak Road Runners — Go online for events: pprrun.org.

Snow Sports

SATURDAY

Ice Fishing Derby — Lake San Cristobal, Lake, $20. Registration: lakecity.com/events.

SATURDAY-FEB. 26

Cripple Creek Ice Festival — Bennett Avenue, Cripple Creek; visitcripplecreek.com.

FEB. 25-MARCH 4

Gay Ski Week — Telluride; telluridegayski.com.

Volunteering

Many state parks are looking for volunteers. For information, go to cpw.state.co.us/aboutus/volunteers.

—

Listings are published on a space-available basis. Email information at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.