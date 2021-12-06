Almanac
Hiking
Fountain Creek Nature Center — 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain. Registration required: 719-520-6745; communityservices.elpaso co.com/nature-centers.
• Nature Hike with Santa, 10-11:30 a.m. and 1-2:30 p.m. Saturday and Dec. 18, $4-$5.
COTREX — Colorado’s official trails app; trails.colorado.gov.
Rocky Mountain Trails — Information on more than 70 hikes; rockymountainhikingtrails.com.
Nature
Bear Creek Nature Center — 245 Bear Creek Road. Registration required: 719-520-6387; communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.
• Gingerbread Habitat Decorating, 10-11:30 a.m. and noon-1:30 p.m. Dec. 18, $15-$20 per kit.
Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center — 1805 N. 30th St. Registration required.
• What’s the Weather? 3-4 p.m. Tuesday, $3; tinyurl.com/ v8pxh9kn.
• Amazing Animal Adaptations, for ages 8-12 accompanied by an adult, 3:30-4:30 p.m. Thursday, $5; tinyurl.com/34h2hxvs.
• Rock Identification in the Wild: Mineral ID, 3:15-4:45 p.m. Dec. 13, $5; tinyurl.com/ks3mkxtk.
• We Dig Dinosaurs, for ages 8-12 accompanied by an adult, 3-4 p.m. Dec. 14, $2; tinyurl.com/5swevj6p.
• Rock Identification in the Wild: Mineral ID, 1-2:30 p.m. Dec. 16, $5; tinyurl.com/mv3v85zs.
• What’s the Weather? 11 a.m.-noon Dec. 21, $3; tinyurl.com/2p8jju7y.
• 2s & 3s Outdoors: Fur & Feathers, for ages 2-3, 9-10:15 a.m. Thursday and Friday, $3 per person.
Colorado Birding Trail — Coloradobirdingtrail.com lists places to see birds and wildlife.
Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center — 4729 Twin Rocks Road, Divide. Limited tours available. Register: 719-687-9742, wolf education.org.
Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site — 3106 Gateway Road. Living history programs available with tours, demonstrations and hands-on activities. $3-$8 admission. Tickets required: rockledgeranch.com.
Outdoor Skills
Trouts Fly Fishing — 1025 Zuni St., Denver. Registration: 303-733-1434, troutsflyfishing.com.
• Fly Fishing 101, 6-8 p.m. Tuesday or 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, $50.
• Fly Tying 101, 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, $50.
• Bugs for Beginners, 6-8 p.m. Dec. 14 or 10 a.m.-noon Dec. 18, $50.
• Knots 101, 6-7 p.m. Dec. 15, $50.
• Fly Fishing 101, 6-8 p.m. Dec. 21, $50.
• Bugs for Beginners, 6-8 p.m. Dec. 28, $50.
Running
Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center — 1805 N. 30th St.
• Gallop in the Garden 5K, 3-5 p.m. Thursdays through Jan. 6; garden ofgods.com/things-to-do/things-1/5k-fun-run.
Pikes Peak Road Runners — Go online for events: pprrun.org.
SATURDAY
Jingle Jog 5K — To benefit the YMCA of the Pikes Peak Region, 9 a.m., Fountain Creek Regional Park, 2010 Duckwood Road, $25-$35 in advance, $35-$50 day of event. Registration required: ppymca.org/programs/health- fitness/races/jingle-jog-5k.
Volunteering
Many state parks are looking for volunteers. For information, go to tinyurl.com/y9qafa2o.
Listings are published on a space-available basis. Email information at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.