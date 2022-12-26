Hiking
Bear Creek Nature Center — 245 Bear Creek Road. Registration: 719-520-6387; communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.
• Forest Bathing Walk, 1-3:30 p.m. Jan. 14, $20-$30.
Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $9 per vehicle; 719-687-2366.
• Elk Meadow First Day Hike, 9 a.m. Sunday, Elk Meadow Trailhead.
• Wapiti First Day Hike, 10 a.m. Sunday, Wapiti Trailhead.
• First Day Forest Bathing Walk, noon-2:30 p.m. Sunday, Outlook Ridge Trailhead.
COTREX — Colorado's official trails app; trails.colorado.gov.
Rocky Mountain Trails — Information on more than 70 hikes; rockymountainhikingtrails.com.
JAN. 20
Sunset Hike at Santa Fe Open Space — 4:30 p.m., meet at Palmer Lake Recreation Area, 199 County Line Road, Palmer Lake, $4-$5. Registration: 719-520-6387; communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.
Nature
Bear Creek Nature Center — 245 Bear Creek Road. Registration: 719-520-6387; communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.
• Nature's Classroom: Colorado Wildlife Detectives, for grades 3-5, 1-3 p.m. Jan. 10, $4.
• Nature Explorers - Alphabet Soup, for ages 4-5, 10-11:30 a.m. or 1-2:30 p.m. Jan. 18, $3 per person.
• Adult Day Camp: Stories & Culture of the Ute People, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Jan. 21, $25-$30.
Fountain Creek Nature Center — 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain. Registration: 719-520-6745; communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.
• Nature Adventures: Resting Reptiles, for ages 3-6 with an adult, 10-11:30 a.m. Jan. 5-6, $3 per person.
• 2's & 3's Outdoors: Tricky Tracks, for ages 2-3, 10-11:15 a.m. Jan. 12-13, $3 per person.
• Winter Bird Count, 8:30-11 a.m. Jan. 14, $5 donation.
• Jr. Bird Club, for ages 8-15, 8-11 a.m. Jan. 21, $10.
Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center — 4729 Twin Rocks Road, Divide. Registration: 719-687-9742, wolfeducation.org.
• Bonfire Tour and Bash, 4-6 p.m. Jan. 22, $20 for ages 8-11, $40 for ages 12 and older.
Colorado Birding Trail — Coloradobirdingtrail.com lists places to see birds and wildlife.
Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center — 4729 Twin Rocks Road, Divide. Limited tours available. Registration: 719-687-9742, wolfeducation.org.
Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site — 3106 Gateway Road. Living history programs available with tours, demonstrations and hands-on activities. $3-$8 admission. Tickets: rockledgeranch.com.
Outdoor Skills
Fountain Creek Nature Center — 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain. Registration: communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.
• Lots of Knots, 2-5 p.m. Jan. 7, $7-$8.
Running
Jack Quinn's Running Club — 5K, 5:15-7 p.m. Tuesdays, Jack Quinn's Irish Pub, 21 S. Tejon St.; jackquinnsrunners.com.
Pikes Peak Road Runners — Go online for events: pprrun.org.
Snow Sports
JAN. 15-16
Women's Big Mountain Camp — An adventurous weekend for experienced female skiers and snowboarders, Silverton Mountain; silvertonmountain.com/experience/events.
Volunteering
Many state parks are looking for volunteers. For information, go to tinyurl.com/y9qafa2o.
