Almanac
Hiking
Bear Creek Nature Center — 245 Bear Creek Road. Registration required: 719-520-6387; communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.
• January Forest Bathing Walk, 1-3:30 p.m. Jan. 8 and 22, $20-$30.
• Active Adults: COS History Walk — Law and Disorder, 2:45 and 3 p.m. Jan. 22, $7-$15.
Fountain Creek Nature Center — 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain. Registration required: 719-520-6745; communityservices. elpasoco.com/nature-centers.
• Morning Hike & Campfire, 10-11:30 a.m. Jan. 4, $4-$5.
Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $9 per vehicle required; 719-687-2366.
• First Day Forest Bathing Walk, noon-2:30 p.m. Jan. 1, Outlook Ridge Trailhead.
COTREX — Colorado’s official trails app; trails.colorado.gov.
Rocky Mountain Trails — Information on more than 70 hikes; rockymountainhikingtrails.com.
Nature
• Nature’s Classroom: Winter Adaptation, for students in grades 1-3, 1-3 p.m. Jan. 5, $4 per person.
Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center — 1805 N. 30th St. Registration required.
• What’s the Weather? 11 a.m.-noon Tuesday, $3; tinyurl.com/2p8jju7y.
• What’s the Weather? 3-4 p.m. Jan. 4, $3; tinyurl.com/2tw4kpvu.
• Fire Ecology, 3-4 p.m. Jan. 6, $3; tinyurl.com/2p8tz6pc.
• Why Wolves in Colorado? 1:30-2:30 p.m. Jan. 15, $5; tinyurl.com/3uvv9s7w.
• What’s the Weather? 3-4 p.m. Jan. 25, $3; tinyurl.com/2dbsxr4j.
• Fire Ecology, 3-4 p.m. Jan. 27, $3; tinyurl.com/2p886r7d.
• Winter Bird Count, 8:30-11 a.m. Jan. 8, $5 donation.
• 2s & 3s Outdoors: Snow Bunnies, for ages 2-3, 10-11:15 a.m. Jan. 13-14, $3 per person.
• Frozen Fauna, 10 a.m.-noon Jan. 15, $4-$5.
• Jr. Bird Club, for ages 8-15, 8-11 a.m. Jan. 22, $10.
• Live Birds of Prey, 10-11 a.m. Jan. 29, $4-$5.
Colorado Birding Trail — Coloradobirdingtrail.com lists places to see birds and wildlife.
Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center — 4729 Twin Rocks Road, Divide. Limited tours available. Register: 719-687-9742, wolfeducation.org.
Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site — 3106 Gateway Road. Living history programs available with tours, demonstrations and hands-on activities. $3-$8 admission. Tickets required: rockledgeranch.com.
Outdoor Skills
Trouts Fly Fishing — 1025 Zuni St., Denver. Registration: 303-733-1434, troutsflyfishing.com.
• Fly Fishing 101, 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, $50.
• Bugs for Beginners, 6-8 p.m. Dec. 28, $50.
Running
Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center — 1805 N. 30th St.
• Gallop in the Garden 5K, 3-5 p.m. Thursdays through March 31; gardenofgods.com/things-to-do/things-1/5k-fun-run.
Pikes Peak Road Runners — Go online for events: pprrun.org.
Volunteering
Many state parks are looking for volunteers. For information, go to tinyurl.com/y9qafa2o.
