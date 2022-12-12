Hiking
Bear Creek Nature Center — 245 Bear Creek Road. Registration: 719-520-6387; communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.
• Forest Bathing Walk, 1-3:30 p.m. Jan. 14, $20-$30.
Fountain Creek Nature Center — 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain. Registration: 719-520-6745; communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.
• Nature Hikes with Santa, 10-11:30 a.m. and 1-2:30 p.m. Saturday, $4-$5.
COTREX — Colorado's official trails app; trails.colorado.gov.
Rocky Mountain Trails — Information on more than 70 hikes; rockymountainhikingtrails.com.
Nature
• Nature's Classroom: Foothills Habitats, for grades 1-2, 1-3 p.m. Tuesday, $4.
• Nature's Classroom: Foothills Habitats, for grades 1-2, 1-3 p.m. Tuesday, $4.
• Nature Explorers — Winter Wildcats, for ages 4-5, 10-11:30 a.m. or 1-2:30 p.m. Wednesday, $3 per person.
• Audubon Christmas Bird Count, 8 a.m.-noon with tally rally, 5-6:30 p.m. Saturday, $5.
• Little Wonders: Fox & the Gingerbread Boy, for ages 2-3, 10-11:15 a.m. or 1-2:15 p.m. Dec. 21, $3 per person.
• Nature's Classroom: Colorado Wildlife Detectives, for grades 3-5, 1-3 p.m. Jan. 10, $4.
• Nature Adventures: Resting Reptiles, for ages 3-6 with an adult, 10-11:30 a.m. Jan. 5-6, $3 per person.
• Nature Adventures: Resting Reptiles, for ages 3-6 with an adult, 10-11:30 a.m. Jan. 5-6, $3 per person.
• 2's & 3's Outdoors: Tricky Tracks, for ages 2-3, 10-11:15 a.m. Jan. 12-13, $3 per person.
• Winter Bird Count, 8:30-11 a.m. Jan. 14, $5 donation.
Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center — 4729 Twin Rocks Road, Divide. Registration: 719-687-9742, wolfeducation.org.
• Winter Wonderland, 9-11 a.m. Sunday, $40 for ages 12 and older.
Colorado Birding Trail — Coloradobirdingtrail.com lists places to see birds and wildlife.
Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center — 4729 Twin Rocks Road, Divide. Limited tours available. Registration: 719-687-9742, wolfeducation.org.
Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site — 3106 Gateway Road. Living history programs available with tours, demonstrations and hands-on activities. $3-$8 admission. Tickets: rockledgeranch.com.
WEDNESDAY
Geminid Meteor Shower Photography Workshop — 10 p.m., Kane Ranch Open Space, $20. Registration: 719-520-6387; communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.
Outdoor Skills
Bear Creek Nature Center — 245 Bear Creek Road. Registration: communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.
• Lots of Knots, 2-5 p.m. Friday, $7-$8.
Fountain Creek Nature Center — 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain. Registration: communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.
• Lots of Knots, 2-5 p.m. Jan. 7, $7-$8.
Running
Jack Quinn's Running Club — 5K, 5:15-7 p.m. Tuesdays, Jack Quinn's Irish Pub, 21 S. Tejon St.; jackquinnsrunners.com.
Pikes Peak Road Runners — Go online for events: pprrun.org.
Snow Sports
JAN. 15-16
Women's Big Mountain Camp — An adventurous weekend for experienced female skiers and snowboarders, Silverton Mountain; silvertonmountain.com/experience/events.
Volunteering
Many state parks are looking for volunteers. For information, go to tinyurl.com/y9qafa2o.
