Cycling

SATURDAY

Starlight Spectacular — Cycle, run or walk to benefit Trails and Open Space Coalition, 8:30 p.m.-midnight, Garden of the Gods Park, go online for prices. Registration required by Friday: starlightspectacular.org.

Hiking

Bear Creek Nature Center — 245 Bear Creek Road. Registration: 719-520-6387; communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.

• Forest Bathing Walks, 1-3:30 p.m. Aug. 20 or 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Aug. 31, $20-$30.

Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $9 per vehicle; 719-687-2366.

• Wapiti Nature Trail, 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, Wapiti Trailhead.

• Wildflower Hike, 9 a.m. Wednesday, Preachers Hollow Trailhead.

• Buffalo Rock, 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Grouse Mountain Trailhead.

• Rock Pond and Canyon, 8 a.m. Friday, Rock Pond Trailhead.

• Osborn Homestead, 9 a.m. Saturday, Black Bear Trailhead.

• Red Tail Overlook, 9 a.m. Aug. 17, Outlook Ridge Trailhead.

• Bacon Rock, 9 a.m. Aug. 18, Homestead Trailhead.

• Bird Walk, 8:30 a.m. Aug. 22, Elk Meadow Trailhead.

• Nobel Cabin, 9 a.m. Aug. 24, Black Bear Trailhead.

COTREX — Colorado’s official trails app; trails.colorado.gov.

Rocky Mountain Trails — Information on more than 70 hikes; rockymountainhikingtrails.com.

Nature

Bear Creek Nature Center — 245 Bear Creek Road. Registration: 719-520-6387; communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.

• Kids’ Morning: Soaking Up the Sun, for ages 6-11, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, $15-$20.

Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $9 per vehicle; 719-687-2366.

• Nature Crafts, for ages 3 and older, 2 p.m. Friday, Camper Services.

• Nature Bingo, 11 a.m. Sunday, Camper Services.

• Pond Safari, 10 a.m. Aug. 16, Dragonfly Pond.

• Western Heritage Day, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Aug. 20.

• Mountain Lion Roving Program, 10-11:30 a.m. Aug. 21, Comfort Station.

Colorado Birding TrailColoradobirdingtrail.com lists places to see birds and wildlife.

Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center — 4729 Twin Rocks Road, Divide. Limited tours available. Registration: 719-687-9742, wolfeducation.org.

Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site — 3106 Gateway Road. Living history programs available with tours, demonstrations and hands-on activities. $3-$8 admission. Tickets: rockledgeranch.com.

Outdoor Skills

Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $9 per vehicle; 719-687-2366.

• Fly Fishing, 10 a.m. Thursday, Dragonfly Pond.

• Basic Wilderness Survival, 8 p.m. Friday, Amphitheater.

• Geocaching, 2 p.m. Saturday, Outlook Ridge Trailhead.

• Hug a Tree, for ages 5 and older, 2 p.m. Aug. 19, Camper Services.

Trouts Fly Fishing — 1025 Zuni St., Denver. Registration: 303-733-1434, troutsflyfishing.com.

• Stillwater Tactics & Flies with Landon Mayer & Phil Rowley, 5-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, $100.

Running

Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $9 per vehicle; 719-687-2366.

• Trail Run, 9 a.m. Aug. 19, Outlook Ridge.

Jack Quinn’s Running Club — 5K, 5:15-7 p.m. Tuesdays, Jack Quinn’s Irish Pub, 21 S. Tejon St.; jackquinnsrunners.com.

Pikes Peak Road Runners — Go online for events: pprrun.org.

Volunteering

Many state parks are looking for volunteers. For information, go to tinyurl.com/y9qafa2o.

