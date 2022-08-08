ALMANAC
Cycling
SATURDAY
Starlight Spectacular — Cycle, run or walk to benefit Trails and Open Space Coalition, 8:30 p.m.-midnight, Garden of the Gods Park, go online for prices. Registration required by Friday: starlightspectacular.org.
Hiking
Bear Creek Nature Center — 245 Bear Creek Road. Registration: 719-520-6387; communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.
• Forest Bathing Walks, 1-3:30 p.m. Aug. 20 or 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Aug. 31, $20-$30.
Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $9 per vehicle; 719-687-2366.
• Wapiti Nature Trail, 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, Wapiti Trailhead.
• Wildflower Hike, 9 a.m. Wednesday, Preachers Hollow Trailhead.
• Buffalo Rock, 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Grouse Mountain Trailhead.
• Rock Pond and Canyon, 8 a.m. Friday, Rock Pond Trailhead.
• Osborn Homestead, 9 a.m. Saturday, Black Bear Trailhead.
• Red Tail Overlook, 9 a.m. Aug. 17, Outlook Ridge Trailhead.
• Bacon Rock, 9 a.m. Aug. 18, Homestead Trailhead.
• Bird Walk, 8:30 a.m. Aug. 22, Elk Meadow Trailhead.
• Nobel Cabin, 9 a.m. Aug. 24, Black Bear Trailhead.
COTREX — Colorado’s official trails app; trails.colorado.gov.
Rocky Mountain Trails — Information on more than 70 hikes; rockymountainhikingtrails.com.
Nature
Bear Creek Nature Center — 245 Bear Creek Road. Registration: 719-520-6387; communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.
• Kids’ Morning: Soaking Up the Sun, for ages 6-11, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, $15-$20.
Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $9 per vehicle; 719-687-2366.
• Nature Crafts, for ages 3 and older, 2 p.m. Friday, Camper Services.
• Nature Bingo, 11 a.m. Sunday, Camper Services.
• Pond Safari, 10 a.m. Aug. 16, Dragonfly Pond.
• Western Heritage Day, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Aug. 20.
• Mountain Lion Roving Program, 10-11:30 a.m. Aug. 21, Comfort Station.
Colorado Birding Trail — Coloradobirdingtrail.com lists places to see birds and wildlife.
Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center — 4729 Twin Rocks Road, Divide. Limited tours available. Registration: 719-687-9742, wolfeducation.org.
Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site — 3106 Gateway Road. Living history programs available with tours, demonstrations and hands-on activities. $3-$8 admission. Tickets: rockledgeranch.com.
Outdoor Skills
Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $9 per vehicle; 719-687-2366.
• Fly Fishing, 10 a.m. Thursday, Dragonfly Pond.
• Basic Wilderness Survival, 8 p.m. Friday, Amphitheater.
• Geocaching, 2 p.m. Saturday, Outlook Ridge Trailhead.
• Hug a Tree, for ages 5 and older, 2 p.m. Aug. 19, Camper Services.
Trouts Fly Fishing — 1025 Zuni St., Denver. Registration: 303-733-1434, troutsflyfishing.com.
• Stillwater Tactics & Flies with Landon Mayer & Phil Rowley, 5-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, $100.
Running
Mueller State Park — 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $9 per vehicle; 719-687-2366.
• Trail Run, 9 a.m. Aug. 19, Outlook Ridge.
Jack Quinn’s Running Club — 5K, 5:15-7 p.m. Tuesdays, Jack Quinn’s Irish Pub, 21 S. Tejon St.; jackquinnsrunners.com.
Pikes Peak Road Runners — Go online for events: pprrun.org.
Volunteering
Many state parks are looking for volunteers. For information, go to tinyurl.com/y9qafa2o.
